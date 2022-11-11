ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lands' End partners with Blake Shelton—shop the country star's decor and style staples

By Jada Kennzie, Reviewed
 4 days ago
The Blake Shelton X Lands' End collection recently dropped—here's what to shop. Lands' End

Lands' End has teamed up with country star Blake Shelton for a new fall/winter collection , which will feature a variety of clothing and home goods . The new collection is extensive and includes pieces for men, women, children and even pets . The collab is meant to be down-to-earth and comfortable, featuring flannels, jeans, sweaters and other comfy, cozy pieces that reflect Shelton's laid-back style.

Shelton wanted the collection to include classic pieces that can be worn by anyone for years to come without going out of style. “Flannel shirt, jeans, a great jacket…when clothes are done right, it’s just easy. This is what I wear. It’s really fashion for folks who want to look good and feel comfortable, no matter where they are or what they’re doing. My collection with Lands’ End is about making clothes you’ll know are keepers the second you put them on. When you know, you know,” said Shelton to AdWeek .

On top of clothing, the collection also includes cozy home goods like throw blankets and pillows. Lands' End expressed their excitement for the new collab and why they wanted to work with Shelton. “We knew that Blake values comfortable and ready-to-wear clothing – all elements that stand at the core of our design process at Lands’ End,” said Jerome Griffith, chief executive officer at Lands’ End. He even called Shelton a "natural fit for not only our brand, but our shopper."

Shelton is known for always sporting his favorite denim and flannels and he's even showed off his new collection as a judge on T he Voice . Lands' End x Blake Shelton will also be donating a portion of proceeds from each purchase to Habitat for Humanity through September 1, 2023 . The collection has a ton of great pieces that make perfect gifts for him this holiday season. Take a peek at our top picks from Lands' End x Blake Shelton below.

Top Picks from Lands' End x Blake Shelton

