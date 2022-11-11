Key Celtics Player On Injury Report Against Nuggets

Malcolm Brogdon is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics.

On Friday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Denver Nuggets in Massachusetts, but for the game, they will be without one of their best players.

Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Celtics: " #NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Denver: Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring tightness) - OUT Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT Robert Williams (left knee surgery) - OUT"

This is Brogdon's first season in Boston after getting traded from the Indiana Pacers over the offseason.

The former Virginia star is averaging 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest on 47.5% shooting from the field.

In all 11 games that he has played, he has come off the bench, which is a huge luxury for a team like the Celtics.

They made the NBA Finals (last season) without having him on the roster, and he now gives them one of the best backup guards in the league.

The Celtics come into the game with an 8-3 record in their first 11 games, so they are once again among the top teams in the entire NBA.

They are also 4-1 in the five games they've played at home and in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

As for the Nuggets, they are also 8-3 in their first 11 games of the season (and have also won four-games in a row).

Therefore, these teams are very evenly matched, and it should make for a highly entertaining game.

Jayson Tatum has been an All-Star in each of the last two seasons, while Nikola Jokic has won back-to-back MVP Awards.