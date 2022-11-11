ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Student Loan Forgiveness Roadblock, Black Friday Shopping Prep & Top Financial News for Nov. 11, 2022

By Heather Taylor
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
seb_ra / iStock.com

Happy Veterans Day. To all who have served, thank you for your service. Let’s take a look at today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Biden To Appeal Decision To Strike Down Student Debt Forgiveness Program

A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program on Nov. 10, saying that the law “does not provide the executive branch clear congressional authorization to create a $400 billion student loan forgiveness program.” The president is appealing the ruling. Read the full story here

Healthcare Spotlight: Before You Finalize Your Open Enrollment Choices, Check Out These Tips

The final months of the year aren’t just for turkey and mistletoe — they’re also when Americans take part in open enrollment for health insurance. No matter what type of plan you are enrolled in, it’s important to review your choices carefully to ensure you make the right ones. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Over Half of Americans Plan To Work in Retirement

Whether retirees need the money to make ends meet or are just figuring out what to do in retirement, there are options — especially jobs that are perfect to do from your own home. Read the full story here

Bonus: How To Prepare for Black Friday Shopping

From signing up for key retailer apps to following your favorite brands and influencers on social media to learn about even more deals, shoppers can maximize dollars spent on Black Friday shopping with our tips. Read the full story here

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

About the Author

Heather Taylor is a senior finance writer for GOBankingRates. She is also the head writer and brand mascot enthusiast for PopIcon, Advertising Week’s blog dedicated to brand mascots. She has been published on HelloGiggles, Business Insider, The Story Exchange, Brit + Co, Thrive Global, and more media outlets.

Money

The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness

Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
Fortune

Automatic student loan forgiveness won’t be processed until after Nov. 14

Borrowers receiving automatic student loan forgiveness are currently receiving emails from the Department of Education. The estimated 8 million federal borrowers who will receive automatic student loan forgiveness are now being notified of their status by the Biden administration. The email confirmations began rolling out Tuesday, according to borrowers on...
CNBC

Could student loan forgiveness still happen this year? It's possible

The Biden administration remains unable to start processing the tens of millions of student loan forgiveness applications it's received. Here's where the relief stands, and what might happen next. When President Joe Biden announced over the summer a sweeping plan to forgive student debt, millions of Americans celebrated the fact...
Hays Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
CNET

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

