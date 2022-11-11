ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Biden insists US will meet climate targets at global summit

By Rachel Frazin
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJHqa_0j7R5XD200
AP/Alex Brandon President Joe Biden speaks at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Biden insisted Friday the U.S. will deliver on its climate change commitments, addressing an audience at an international climate summit in Egypt that is skeptical of whether the U.S. will actually live up to its promises.

“Today, finally, thanks to the actions we’ve taken, I can stand here as president of the United States of America and say with confidence: The United States of America will meet our emissions targets by 2030,” Biden said onstage at the COP27 climate conference in Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt.

Biden scored a major domestic win on climate change over the summer when he signed the Inflation Reduction Act, sweeping legislation that represents the biggest effort by a U.S. Congress to date to take action on the issue.

The legislation, which Democrats approved through a budget process that prevented a GOP filibuster in the Senate, will invest billions in clean energy and is intended to meet the U.S. goal of cutting its emissions in half by 2030, compared to a 2005 baseline.

No Republicans voted for the measure.

The U.S. has been the largest historical emitter of greenhouse gasses and modeling has shown this legislation does not, on its own, deliver the emissions reductions necessary to meet the 50 percent target, though Democrats have hailed it as a big step toward Biden’s climate goals.

Biden spoke at the summit as Democrats enjoy a better-than-expected midterm election year that could leave the Senate in Democratic control. Such an outcome, which still depends on uncalled Senate contests in Arizona and Nevada and a runoff in Georgia, would bolster Biden in the second half of his term.

During his speech, Biden also called out Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, citing the conflict as a reason to shift away from fossil fuels.

“Russia’s war only enhances the urgency of the need to transition the world off its dependence on fossil fuels. True energy security means every nation … benefiting from [a] clean, diversified energy future,” Biden said.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has contributed significantly to volatile energy prices in the U.S. and around the world.

He also reiterated a previous apology for the U.S.’s withdrawal from the global Paris Agreement, and announced new U.S. commitments, including new proposed regulations on methane emissions from the oil and gas sector.

The Environmental Protection Agency has said that its proposed regulations on methane — a planet warming gas that is significantly more potent than carbon dioxide — will cut emission from the operations it has jurisdiction over by 87 percent.

Biden also touted other new commitments, including a joint $500 million effort with Germany and the European Union to bolster Egypt’s transition to renewable energy.

The president called on the global community to take action on climate and help developing countries.

“The United States is acting. Everyone has to act,” he said. “Countries that are in a position to help should be supporting developing countries so they can make decisive climate decisions.”

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act gave Biden a significant climate accomplishment to tout during the summit. But the partisan divide around the climate issue has generated doubts about whether the U.S. can be trusted in the long term.

Questions remain in particular on climate financing, and whether the U.S. can deliver the funding it has promised to help developing countries transition to clean energy and adapt to climate change impacts.

Updated: 12:12 p.m.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Biden calls potential House GOP probes, impeachment ‘almost comedy’

President Biden on Wednesday called impeachment threats from some House Republicans poised to take control of the chamber “almost comedy,” arguing that the American people are not interested in investigations into him and his family. “It was reported — whether it’s accurate or not, I’m not sure —...
The Hill

US has intelligence Russia may have factored midterms into timing of Kherson announcement: report

New intelligence indicates Russia may have factored the U.S. midterm elections into its recent withdrawal of troops from occupied Kherson in Ukraine, CNN reports. According to CNN, Russian officials brought up the midterms in talks about when to announce their retreat from the strategic city, and may have delayed the announcement to avoid giving the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress material ahead of the midterms.
The Hill

The West must stop ‘shooting behind the duck’ and provide Ukraine the weapons it needs

Eight months into Russia’s invasion, Vladimir Putin remains committed to the territorial conquest and destruction of Ukraine. Ukrainians have had successes, such as the recent counteroffensive around Kharkiv and now Russia’s ordered pullout from Kherson. Still, the future is uncertain, with winter approaching and the outcome of Putin’s mobilization in play. The West must stop “shooting behind the duck” regarding its military aid to Ukraine.
The Hill

The Russian army’s trouble runs deep

Nov. 6 may go down in history as one of the most important dates in the Russo-Ukrainian War. On that day, the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian armed forces penned a letter to the governor of Primorsky region in the Far East in which they openly and unabashedly blamed their commanders for the loss of 300 men and half their tanks and mechanized vehicles in just four days of fighting against the Ukrainians.
The Hill

Russian missiles reportedly cross into Poland, killing two

Russian missiles killed two people after crossing into Poland, according to a U.S. intelligence official, sparking fears of an escalation of the war in Ukraine. A Polish official confirmed the strike to the Washington Post, which also reported that Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has summoned a meeting of the country’s defense and security leaders.
The Hill

Deadly Russian strike in Poland risks dangerous escalation

The United States is on high alert after a Russian missile strike in Poland killed two people, an incident that could signal a major turning point for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.  The explosion and deaths on Polish land mark the realization of a long-held concern among NATO members: that Russia’s attacks on Ukraine would spill…
The Hill

On The Money — Student debt forgiveness plan dealt another blow

President Biden’s sweeping student loan forgiveness program hit another roadblock in court, following a separate ruling that recently halted the effort nationwide. We’ll also look at a key voting bloc that may have helped bolster Democrats’ recent midterm performance, the latest round of sanctions targeting Russia and more.
IOWA STATE
The Hill

FBI, DHS leaders warn of ‘substantial’ risks of targeted violence

National security leaders on Tuesday stressed the ongoing threat posed by domestic extremism, terrorism and foreign countries as GOP lawmakers homed in on the southern border. The hearing, an annual examination from the House Homeland Security Committee of threats facing the U.S., highlighted the gap between the top security focuses of the Biden administration and the extent a Republican-led Congress would zero in on oversight efforts at the border.
The Hill

Press: Donald Trump for 2024: The Republican nightmare

For years, pundits will be analyzing what happened in the 2022 midterms. But two things we know for sure. One, Republicans blew it. With everything going for them, they lost the Senate and could still lose the House. Two, Donald Trump gets all the blame. He saddled the Republican Party...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Hill

The Hill

766K+
Followers
88K+
Post
547M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy