CNN — Channing Tatum is hoping the third time’s a charm with the upcoming “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which debuted its steamy first trailer on Tuesday. The trilogy-completing entry in the “Magic Mike” franchise, coming a little over a decade after 2012’s first film of the same name, revisits Tatum’s stripper-with-a-heart-of-gold Mike Lane, who this time takes off to London with Salma Hayek.

14 HOURS AGO