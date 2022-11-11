Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Thinking of Switching to Medicare Advantage? 3 Things You Need to Know
The good thing about Medicare is that you get an opportunity every year to make changes to your coverage during fall open enrollment. That period began just a few days ago and is set to continue through Dec. 7. During open enrollment, you can switch Part D drug plans, switch Medicare Advantage plans, or move from original Medicare to Medicare Advantage.
5 costly mistakes to avoid with Medicare open enrollment
Millions of retirees are in the thick of Medicare open enrollment, which runs from October 15 to December 7, but many find the process challenging. Some don't understand the difference between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage; many are overwhelmed by Medicare advertising and only 4 in 10 people review their plan options each year, according to a July 2022 report from health care consulting firm Sage Growth Partners.
Lebanon-Express
These 3 Medicare Changes Could Save Seniors Big Money in 2023
One of the unfortunate truths about aging is that it often brings more health issues, and even a single doctor visit can upend your monthly budget. Medicare helps seniors cover their healthcare expenses so they don't have to pay for everything out of pocket, but it has its own costs.
Savvy Senior: What you’ll pay for Medicare in 2023
I’ve read that retirees will be getting a nice cost-of-living increase in our Social Security benefits next year but what about Medicare? What will our Medicare Part B monthly premiums and other Medicare costs be in 2023?. Planning Ahead. Dear Planning,. From an entitlement program standpoint, 2023 is going...
CNET
Social Security Disability Insurance: Are You Getting Your November Check This Week?
If you just started receiving Social Security Disability Insurance or you've been receiving it for years, you may be wondering when exactly in November you'll get your payment. It depends on a couple of factors, such as your date of birth and the year you first started receiving the SSDI money.
The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.
The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
Yakima Herald Republic
How to Become a Paid Caregiver for a Family Member
Children, spouses, siblings and friends of elderly people can get paid by Medicaid to help take care of their loved ones. Medicaid would rather pay a friend or family member to help someone while they are still living in their own home, instead of paying for them to be in a long term care facility.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
New Medicare Drug Benefits to Begin in January
New prescription drug benefits for Medicare beneficiaries — including a cap on insulin costs — passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden as part of the Inflation Reduction Act will begin in phases starting in January 2023, according to an announcement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified
WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
The IRS Will Send Letters To Millions
You and many other Americans could receive letters from the IRS this Fall. Americans owed stimulus money could expect a detailed letter in the mail. This physical notification will come in a few weeks.
CNET
Social Security Payments for November: When Your Money Will Arrive
The Social Security Administration disbursed some payments to Social Security and Supplemental Security Income recipients earlier this week. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.) Starting in January 2023, you'll get your benefits increase on your check; that starts in December for SSI recipients. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
Claim your $1,400 stimulus check before November 17 — here's how
Have you filed your tax return for this year? If not, you could be missing out on money from the third stimulus check. In fact, about 9 million households have been sent reminders by the IRS to file their tax returns and claim these stimulus payments.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just three days to millions of seniors
Millions of retirees whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in only three days. The first round of checks, as high as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Additionally, retirees will see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
Social Security: Why Not Everyone Will Get An 8.7% COLA Increase in 2023
Social Security recipients will soon find out what their new monthly payments will be in 2023 after the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) kicks in. Beginning in December, the Social Security...
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at 65?
For most of the last century, 65 has been considered the standard retirement age in the United States, but that doesn't mean most Americans actually retire at that age. As recently as 1992, the...
iheart.com
Millions Of Americans Can Get Stimulus Check Worth Over $10,000
As the COVID pandemic raged, the government gave out relief payments to Americans struggling financially. From April 2020 to December 2021, millions of people were sent their share of $931 billion that the federal government doled out. However, not everyone got everything they should have and, according to Uncle Sam, there could be 10 million individuals who are still eligible for payments. The good news is, they aren't too late to receive them... yet.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: First of double SSI checks next month worth $1,755 to be sent out in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are set to receive two payments totaling $1,755 next month. The double payments issued in December will be given due to the New Year's holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, with another payment worth $914 set to be sent on Dec. 30, according to a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
kalkinemedia.com
3 reasons why you might not get social security benefits
Retirees, workers with disabilities, etc., could claim social security benefits. The divorced spouse could also receive the benefits based on their former partners' records. The Social Security program was incepted in August 1935. Social Security is among the popular federal programs that many retirees and Americans look for. In simple...
Can You Be Paid To Be A Caregiver For A Family Member? How Personal Services Contracts Work
As emotionally grueling as the strain can be for someone providing care to a family member, it is often matched by equally burdensome financial stress. For America's 48 million unpaid family...
