Thinking of Switching to Medicare Advantage? 3 Things You Need to Know

The good thing about Medicare is that you get an opportunity every year to make changes to your coverage during fall open enrollment. That period began just a few days ago and is set to continue through Dec. 7. During open enrollment, you can switch Part D drug plans, switch Medicare Advantage plans, or move from original Medicare to Medicare Advantage.
CBS News

5 costly mistakes to avoid with Medicare open enrollment

Millions of retirees are in the thick of Medicare open enrollment, which runs from October 15 to December 7, but many find the process challenging. Some don't understand the difference between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage; many are overwhelmed by Medicare advertising and only 4 in 10 people review their plan options each year, according to a July 2022 report from health care consulting firm Sage Growth Partners.
Lebanon-Express

These 3 Medicare Changes Could Save Seniors Big Money in 2023

One of the unfortunate truths about aging is that it often brings more health issues, and even a single doctor visit can upend your monthly budget. Medicare helps seniors cover their healthcare expenses so they don't have to pay for everything out of pocket, but it has its own costs.
Henrico Citizen

Savvy Senior: What you’ll pay for Medicare in 2023

I’ve read that retirees will be getting a nice cost-of-living increase in our Social Security benefits next year but what about Medicare? What will our Medicare Part B monthly premiums and other Medicare costs be in 2023?. Planning Ahead. Dear Planning,. From an entitlement program standpoint, 2023 is going...
CBS News

The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.

The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
Yakima Herald Republic

How to Become a Paid Caregiver for a Family Member

Children, spouses, siblings and friends of elderly people can get paid by Medicaid to help take care of their loved ones. Medicaid would rather pay a friend or family member to help someone while they are still living in their own home, instead of paying for them to be in a long term care facility.
diabetesselfmanagement.com

New Medicare Drug Benefits to Begin in January

New prescription drug benefits for Medicare beneficiaries — including a cap on insulin costs — passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden as part of the Inflation Reduction Act will begin in phases starting in January 2023, according to an announcement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
Hays Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
Cadrene Heslop

The IRS Will Send Letters To Millions

You and many other Americans could receive letters from the IRS this Fall. Americans owed stimulus money could expect a detailed letter in the mail. This physical notification will come in a few weeks.
CNET

Social Security Payments for November: When Your Money Will Arrive

The Social Security Administration disbursed some payments to Social Security and Supplemental Security Income recipients earlier this week. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.) Starting in January 2023, you'll get your benefits increase on your check; that starts in December for SSI recipients. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just three days to millions of seniors

Millions of retirees whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in only three days. The first round of checks, as high as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Additionally, retirees will see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
iheart.com

Millions Of Americans Can Get Stimulus Check Worth Over $10,000

As the COVID pandemic raged, the government gave out relief payments to Americans struggling financially. From April 2020 to December 2021, millions of people were sent their share of $931 billion that the federal government doled out. However, not everyone got everything they should have and, according to Uncle Sam, there could be 10 million individuals who are still eligible for payments. The good news is, they aren't too late to receive them... yet.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: First of double SSI checks next month worth $1,755 to be sent out in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are set to receive two payments totaling $1,755 next month. The double payments issued in December will be given due to the New Year's holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, with another payment worth $914 set to be sent on Dec. 30, according to a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
kalkinemedia.com

3 reasons why you might not get social security benefits

Retirees, workers with disabilities, etc., could claim social security benefits. The divorced spouse could also receive the benefits based on their former partners' records. The Social Security program was incepted in August 1935. Social Security is among the popular federal programs that many retirees and Americans look for. In simple...

