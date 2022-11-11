Read full article on original website
Related
kjan.com
Grand Lighting Ceremony This Thursday
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Here’s a reminder: The Annual Grand Lighting Ceremony in Atlantic will be this Thursday, November 17th at 5 PM at the Historic Rock Island Depot on north Chestnut Street, in Downtown Atlantic. Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said “Atlantic is Travel Iowa’s number one destination to celebrate the Christmas Season and Grand Lighting is a big reason why. There are over 200,000 lights strung throughout the trees on Chestnut Street as well as City Park that helps create this magical scenery for everyone to enjoy.” The Atlantic Street Department takes well over a month to meticulously hang the lights and ensure each one turns on and stays on all-season long.
kjan.com
Harvest Market Now Accepting Preorders
ATLANTIC, IA (November 14, 2022) – Harvest Market 2022 is now accepting preorders. For information and to preorder for Harvest Market 2022, visit www.ProduceInTheParkAtlanticIowa.com. Shoppers will pick up preorders and have the chance. to shop Harvest Market in-person at the Cass County Community Center on Monday, November 21 from...
kjan.com
Grants awarded to Cass & Audubon County Community Foundations
(Atlantic & Audubon) – Officials with the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa have announced awards of $36,000 to the Cass County Community Foundation and $53,150 to the Audubon County Community Foundations, as part of the organization’s Fall 2022 Grant Cycle. The funds will be used in each respective county for nonprofit organizations and community projects. All grantees met the criteria as Cass or Audubon County nonprofit agencies or organizations, with charitable missions supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. Only organizations providing services in Cass or Audubon County were eligible to apply in each separate county.
kjan.com
Another airline joins the Epply Airfield lineup
OMAHA, Neb. — An official with the Omaha Airport Authority said Tuesday, Epply Airfield in Omaha, has welcomed its eighth airline. Dave Roth, Chief Executive Officer for the Airport Authority, said beginning in May, Sun Country will offer a direct flight between Omaha and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. The...
kjan.com
Red Oak P-D & F-D Assn. team up w/USMC for the “Toys for Tots” program
(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Red Oak Police Department and the Red Oak Volunteer Firefighters Association, with the support and assistance of multiple public safety agencies, local businesses and organizations in Montgomery County, will once again be distribution point for the Marine Corps “Toys for Tots” program for Montgomery County. The goal, is to see to it that every child, which is registered in Montgomery County, is able to have at least one new toy for Christmas this year.
kjan.com
Car crashes into an Atlantic Casey’s Store Monday evening
(Atlantic, Iowa) – No injuries were reported after a vehicle driven by Cody Baker, of Atlantic, crashed into the Casey’s Store at 7th and Poplar Streets, Monday evening, in Atlantic. Authorities say Baker was southbound and pulling up to the north side of the “Casey’s Central,” as it’s known, when his vehicle jumped the curb and ran into the building. In speaking with the driver and vehicle occupants to make sure they were okay, Atlantic Police learned they had been having trouble with the car not going into park, and that the engine revved-up before it moved forward, into the building.
kjan.com
Barn fire north of KJAN Wednesday morning
(Rural Atlantic, Iowa) – Firefighters from Atlantic were requested for a barn fire north of town early this (Wednesday) morning, north of the KJAN Studios. The blaze was reported at 2:40-a.m., on the property at 55717 Olive Street (The Steve Andersen property). The first crew on the scene reported a fully engulfed structure fire. A second page was requested at 3:08-a.m.
kjan.com
Cass County BOS pass a Resolution amending the 5-year construction plan
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Board of Supervisors have passed a Resolution amending the County’s 5-year construction program from Fiscal Year 2024 to FY 2023, which allows a bridge project to move forward sooner than anticipated, thanks to funds the county received by closing a road under Interstate 80. County Engineer Trent Wolken explains…
kjan.com
Atlantic Police report, 11/14/22
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Police Department reports numerous arrests and/or citations took place over the past few weeks. Most recently:. Last Saturday (Nov. 12), 35-year-old Rinanten Amo, of Atlantic, was arrested for Public Intoxication, and, 23-year-old Logan Russell, of Atlantic, was arrested for OWI/1st offense, and Driving While License denied or revoked.
kjan.com
Council Bluffs man drives the wrong way & crashes in Omaha
(Omaha, NE) – Police in Omaha report a Pottawattamie County man died early today (Tuesday), in a crash that occurred as he was traveling the wrong direction on the one-way, eastbound only Harney Street, in the City’s Blackstone District. Authorities report 27-year-old DJ Michael Myers, of Council Bluffs, died when he lost control of his 2020 Kia Forte, which struck a tree near 37th Street and Harney Street. The crash happened at around 12:20-a.m.
kjan.com
(Update): Atlantic man cited following a three-vehicle collision Friday morning
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Police Department report a man was cited following a three vehicle accident Friday morning at 7th and Walnut Streets. Authorities say a vehicle driven by Case Arnold, of Atlantic, was traveling east on 7th Street at around 7:33-a.m. and approaching the intersection with Walnut Street. His traffic light was red. A Chevy Malibu driven by Chelsey Christensen, of Atlantic, was southbound on Walnut with a green traffic light, and an SUV driven by Richard Whetstone, of Atlantic, was northbound on Walnut, waiting on a red light to change green. Police says Arnold ran the red light and struck the Christensen car in the intersection and pushed that vehicle into the stopped SUV.
kjan.com
CAM School Board agrees to sale of small piece of property
(Anita, Iowa) – A public hearing was held Monday evening during a regular meeting of the CAM School Board, with regard to the sale of a portion of the District’s property. Superintendent Paul Croghan, said the green-space property is located east of the Industrial Arts Building, about four-blocks south of the main campus, in Anita, and is rarely used by the District.
kjan.com
Fuel pump struck in Afton, driver cited
(Afton, Iowa) – An SUV popped out of gear Sunday evening in Afton, and struck a gas pump, causing $10,000 damage. The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports no one was injured when the 1996 Ford Explorer backed out of a parking stall in the Afton Casey’s Store parking lot, rolled westward and into the middle gas pumps, causing disabling damage to the pump. The accident happened at around 6:50-p.m., as the vehicle’s driver, 37-year-old Travis J. Klos, of Afton, was out of the SUV.
kjan.com
CAM School Board to act on property resolution
(Anita, Iowa) – The CAM School Board will meet tonight, in the High Superintendent’s Office. Their session gets underway at 6:30-p.m., with a Public Hearing on the conveyance of real property. In August, the CAM School Board accepted a bid of $26,500 from Wahlert Construction to purchase a...
kjan.com
Mills County Sheriff’s report, 11/15/22: 4 arrests & 3 non-injury accidents
(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports there were four recent arrests and three non-injury accidents. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Beau Stephen Brodersen, of Plattsmouth, NE, was arrested for OWI/1st offense, following a traffic stop on 195th Street at around 5:50-a.m. ( Bond $1,000). At around...
kjan.com
Red Oak Police report man injured while cleaning rifle
The Red Oak Police Department reports a man suffered a gunshot wound while cleaning a rifle on Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to 102 E. Elm Street in Red Oak for a male with a gun shot wound to the hip. It was determined that 30-year-old Kyle Lee Foster of Red Oak was cleaning an old .22 caliber rifle and didn’t check to see if it was loaded. The rifle discharged and struck him in the hip. He was transported to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the left hip.
kjan.com
Follow-up: Pott. County Sheriff’s Office reports several burglaries solved after a pursuit and arrests
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Officials with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office report that during the first weekend of November, there were several burglaries that occurred in Neola and in the Virginia Hills area, just outside of Council Bluffs. As we’ve previously reported, on the Nov. 7th, Mills County attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 34. A pursuit that ensued ended just inside of Council Bluffs after successful stop stick deployments. Both occupants were located and arrested.
kjan.com
Griswold man arrested on drug charges in Adams County
(Corning, Iowa) – A man from Griswold was arrested Saturday on drug charges, in Adams County. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reports 36-year-old Carl Daniel was arrested after a probable cause search of his vehicle was enacted, following a traffic stop near the intersection of Dogwood Avenue and Highway 34, in Corning. Inside the vehicle, deputies found 23 grams of methamphetamine.
Comments / 0