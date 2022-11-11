(Atlantic, Iowa) – No injuries were reported after a vehicle driven by Cody Baker, of Atlantic, crashed into the Casey’s Store at 7th and Poplar Streets, Monday evening, in Atlantic. Authorities say Baker was southbound and pulling up to the north side of the “Casey’s Central,” as it’s known, when his vehicle jumped the curb and ran into the building. In speaking with the driver and vehicle occupants to make sure they were okay, Atlantic Police learned they had been having trouble with the car not going into park, and that the engine revved-up before it moved forward, into the building.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO