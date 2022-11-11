Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Fundraiser planned to help Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray, who spent 62 years as a first responder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray started his public service career as a volunteer firefighter in Idalou at 17-years-old and spent the next 62 years as a first responder. Tiny even helped train and inspire future EMTs, including his friend of 42 years, Gary Vaughn. “When we...
fox34.com
Wayland esports raises funds for UMC Children’s Hospital Lubbock
PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Exceeding expectations and their own previous record, Wayland’s ESports raised $1,260 for UMC Children’s Hospital Lubbock and Children’s Miracle Network during a marathon 12-hour game night. Wayland ESports teamed up with Extra Life to play from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Nov....
fox34.com
Meals on Wheels senior secret Santa
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lisa Gilliland, the Executive Director of Lubbock Meals on Wheels, says that many people around the holiday shift their focus to children, leaving our senior citizens forgotten. That is why Meals on Wheels offers a senior secret Santa, to make sure everyone has a gift to open on Christmas.
hppr.org
The future of rural Texas
Three million Texans live in rural communities across the state. Their towns might be small, but they face big challenges. Healthcare, education and jobs are just some issues on their minds. The Future of Rural Texas is the focus of an upcoming Texas Tribune event November 17-18 in Lubbock. We’re...
fox34.com
‘Facelift after 50 years:’ Dillard’s announces expansion at South Plains Mall
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After serving the South Plains for five decades, Dillard’s is expanding into a new, larger store that will replace its two current locations. The store’s owner, Macerich, made the announcement Tuesday morning. The flagship 220,000-square-foot store will take over the former Sears site on the southwest side of the mall.
Lubbock’s Dillard’s Department Stores Will Undergo Move in South Plains Mall
Lubbock's Dillard's Department Stores (6002 Slide Road, South Plains Mall) will both move into the former Sears location inside South Plains Mall, converging both the Men's and Women's locations into one large flagship store, according to a Press Release issued by PRNewswire today (November 15, 2022). The former Sears location...
KCBD
3 injured in N. Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a semi and an SUV in the northbound lanes of N. I-27 near Municipal Drive. LPD received the call at 5:43 p.m. Two people have sustained moderate injuries and one person sustained a minor injury. Emergency crews have all but one of the northbound lanes closed along with the on-ramp from Marsha Sharp to the Interstate.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 50 People Still Being Held at the Lubbock County Detention Center
Last week just flew by with all the cloudy days we had but when will the cold and gloom last. It's November and still warm during the day but I want cold temperatures so I can bring out my tiger blanket, get some soup, and watch Jerry Springer all day. I know I am not the only one that would stay home from school sick and that's all you would do to get better.
fox34.com
Texas Mac Shack trying to get back on the road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You can help a small business stay afloat after a crash nearly took it out of commission. The Texas Mac Shack is trying to get back on the road after the trailer rolled over 10 days ago. Two Texas Tech students own the food truck and they say their situation has become observedly more difficult since the crash.
Lubbock man Found Deceased in Home, $5,000 Reward Being Offered
The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is currently investigating the death of a Lubbock man and is asking for the publics help in the case. Officers with the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit were dispatched to a residence in the 5400 block of Interstate 27 on Friday, November 11, at 3:45 p.m. on reports of a body.
So, Are Snowflakes Going To Fall In Lubbock Before Thanksgiving Or Not?
As it happens every year in West Texas, the second that temperatures start to dip near freezing the citizenry begins to twitch with anticipation that perhaps, snow could be on the way. For more on that, let's take a live look at our ace weather reporter who is reporting from...
fox34.com
Salvation Army seeks holiday volunteers
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - While some may think it is still a little early to unpack the holiday decorations, The Salvation Army has been hard at work, planning Christmas programs for several months. Now, as the red kettles are appearing outside stores and Angel Trees are being set up, volunteers are needed to help ensure our community’s men, women, and children in need experience the joys of Christmas.
Reward for info on dead man found in Lubbock home Friday
Lubbock Police on Monday repeated the plea for help after a body was found Friday in a residence near the 5400 block of Interstate 27. Police identified the body as Ramon Flores, 66.
fox34.com
Arson threats posted online lead to federal indictment for Lubbock man
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man had been federally indicted after allegedly threatening to burn down a building on Texas Tech campus. In February of this year, Ian James Farrell posted the threat on social media app Yik Yak, according to federal documents. Court documents say Farrell posted this:
everythinglubbock.com
James Mauldin named Texas Tech University System vice chancellor and chief financial officer
LUBBOCK, Texas — James Mauldin was named vice chancellor and chief financial officer of the Texas Tech University System on Thursday, Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D. announced. According to a press release, Mauldin will coordinate the TTU System’s $2.65 billion operating budget and will be responsible for the overall...
fox34.com
Local musicians on ‘Getting the Gig’ in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation and the Lubbock Music Friendly Advisory Committee hosted the second annual “Getting the Gig” workshop at The Blue Light in downtown Lubbock to help keep musicians in tune with venue owners. Stacy Keith with the Arts Foundation says the...
fox34.com
Red Raider family breaks Guinness World Record
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Wuensche family bloodline has been attending Texas Tech since 1952, with graduates ranging from Wilson, Texas all the way to Chicago. But, eight years ago the family realized just how many family members had graduated as Red Raiders. Wendy Wuensche Armes says, “I noticed that...
fox34.com
Good Day Good Dog: Rolly!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From LAS:. Rolly is a 3 year old male shepherd mix. He is a really easygoing and calm guy. He has vision impairment in one eye, but that doesn’t stop him from loving life. He does great on a leash and loves to be with his people. He has been here for 4 months.
There Is Now An Ice Skating Rink For More Fun In Lubbock This Season
The weather outside might not be frightful and snowing here in Lubbock but you still will be able to ice skate. For the first time ever, Adventure Park will be adding a new attraction for the holiday season that we have never seen before. You will be able to ice skate with your kids, have a date night, have friends get together, whatever you would like.
Lubbock man Pleads Guilty to Murder, Sentenced to 40 Years Prison
A Lubbock man has pleaded guilty to a murder that occurred back in 2019. On January 16, 2019 the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to 37th Street and Avenue P on reports of shots fired. KAMC news reported that at the scene police discovered the body of 41-year old Jimmy...
