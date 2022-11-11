ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox34.com

Wayland esports raises funds for UMC Children’s Hospital Lubbock

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Exceeding expectations and their own previous record, Wayland’s ESports raised $1,260 for UMC Children’s Hospital Lubbock and Children’s Miracle Network during a marathon 12-hour game night. Wayland ESports teamed up with Extra Life to play from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Nov....
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Meals on Wheels senior secret Santa

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lisa Gilliland, the Executive Director of Lubbock Meals on Wheels, says that many people around the holiday shift their focus to children, leaving our senior citizens forgotten. That is why Meals on Wheels offers a senior secret Santa, to make sure everyone has a gift to open on Christmas.
LUBBOCK, TX
hppr.org

The future of rural Texas

Three million Texans live in rural communities across the state. Their towns might be small, but they face big challenges. Healthcare, education and jobs are just some issues on their minds. The Future of Rural Texas is the focus of an upcoming Texas Tribune event November 17-18 in Lubbock. We’re...
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

3 injured in N. Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a semi and an SUV in the northbound lanes of N. I-27 near Municipal Drive. LPD received the call at 5:43 p.m. Two people have sustained moderate injuries and one person sustained a minor injury. Emergency crews have all but one of the northbound lanes closed along with the on-ramp from Marsha Sharp to the Interstate.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Texas Mac Shack trying to get back on the road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You can help a small business stay afloat after a crash nearly took it out of commission. The Texas Mac Shack is trying to get back on the road after the trailer rolled over 10 days ago. Two Texas Tech students own the food truck and they say their situation has become observedly more difficult since the crash.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock man Found Deceased in Home, $5,000 Reward Being Offered

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is currently investigating the death of a Lubbock man and is asking for the publics help in the case. Officers with the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit were dispatched to a residence in the 5400 block of Interstate 27 on Friday, November 11, at 3:45 p.m. on reports of a body.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Salvation Army seeks holiday volunteers

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - While some may think it is still a little early to unpack the holiday decorations, The Salvation Army has been hard at work, planning Christmas programs for several months. Now, as the red kettles are appearing outside stores and Angel Trees are being set up, volunteers are needed to help ensure our community’s men, women, and children in need experience the joys of Christmas.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Arson threats posted online lead to federal indictment for Lubbock man

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man had been federally indicted after allegedly threatening to burn down a building on Texas Tech campus. In February of this year, Ian James Farrell posted the threat on social media app Yik Yak, according to federal documents. Court documents say Farrell posted this:
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Local musicians on ‘Getting the Gig’ in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation and the Lubbock Music Friendly Advisory Committee hosted the second annual “Getting the Gig” workshop at The Blue Light in downtown Lubbock to help keep musicians in tune with venue owners. Stacy Keith with the Arts Foundation says the...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Red Raider family breaks Guinness World Record

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Wuensche family bloodline has been attending Texas Tech since 1952, with graduates ranging from Wilson, Texas all the way to Chicago. But, eight years ago the family realized just how many family members had graduated as Red Raiders. Wendy Wuensche Armes says, “I noticed that...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Good Day Good Dog: Rolly!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From LAS:. Rolly is a 3 year old male shepherd mix. He is a really easygoing and calm guy. He has vision impairment in one eye, but that doesn’t stop him from loving life. He does great on a leash and loves to be with his people. He has been here for 4 months.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

There Is Now An Ice Skating Rink For More Fun In Lubbock This Season

The weather outside might not be frightful and snowing here in Lubbock but you still will be able to ice skate. For the first time ever, Adventure Park will be adding a new attraction for the holiday season that we have never seen before. You will be able to ice skate with your kids, have a date night, have friends get together, whatever you would like.
LUBBOCK, TX

