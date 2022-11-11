ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

Newburgh man found guilty of selling heroin, fentanyl

By Seth Austin
 4 days ago

POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – After a two-day jury trial, a Newburgh man was found guilty of selling heroin and fentanyl in 2020.

According to court documents, Nicolas C. Alvarez, 29, was apprehended in October 2020 following an undercover drug operation which concluded in June 29, 2020 with 20 suspects charged with drug-related offenses. Court documents say Alvarez sold heroin to a confidential informant three times in February and March of 2020, and that some of the heroin Alvarez provided contained fentanyl.

Alvarez is scheduled to be sentenced on December 8 at 3 p.m.. He faces a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison under Indiana law.

