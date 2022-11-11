Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police: Dayton ‘serial rapist’ arrested in nearly decade-old cold case
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have arrested a suspect they say is responsible for a string of brutal kidnappings and rapes after the case went cold nearly a decade ago. In 2013 and 2014, the Dayton Police Department investigated a series of rapes in the Dayton area. According to Maj. Brian Johns with the DPD, […]
Fox 19
Priest, teenager escape unharmed after bizarre crash in Milford: ‘A true miracle’
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A teenager miraculously walked away from a crash at a Milford church where his SUV flew over a priest’s car. Braden Varner, 17, was the driver around 9 a.m. on the first Sunday in October. His SUV crossed a yard, smashed into a concrete picnic table and then went airborne over Father Jon Bok’s car.
WTVM
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A heart attack claimed the life of an Ohio man shortly after he found a mortally wounded teenager on the side of the road and waited at the scene to help first responders. Authorities with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office say 15-year-old Anderson High School...
Fox 19
Hamilton County sheriff’s sergeant fired for kicking handcuffed inmate in head back on job
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former Hamilton County sheriff’s sergeant who was fired after he was indicted for kicking a handcuffed inmate in the head is back on the job. A misdemeanor assault charge against Jesse Franklin was dropped in August 2021 by city prosecutors who couldn’t find a use of force expert to testify against him, according to his attorney.
Fox 19
Driver sentenced to 8 years for fatal Colerain Avenue crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with a crash that killed a 25-year-old man in March. Antonio Wofford, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault for causing the crash that killed Ronald Washington Jr. and severely injured another man, according to Hamilton County court records.
Fox 19
2 people shot on 1-75 southbound, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on I-75 southbound near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp on Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati police. The two victims were found at the 5.1 mile marker with non-life threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter. In addition, a car wrecked at the...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Sheriff’s reports
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Wilmington female for alleged domestic violence at...
WKRC
Police still searching for suspects in two apparent road rage shootings on I-75
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are searching for suspects in two apparent road rage shootings on I-75. They happened in the same area just a few days apart. People drove past the crime scene Sunday night with no idea that -- had they been there just minutes earlier -- they may have been involved in what appears to be a road rage shooting.
WLWT 5
Police: Person reportedly injured by gunfire in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A person was reportedly injured by gunfire Monday afternoon in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The reported shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. in downtown near a barbershop on McMicken Avenue. The caller reportedly told police...
WKRC
Police looking for missing woman showing early signs of dementia
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are looking for a missing College Hill woman showing early signs of dementia. Karen Holder was last seen on Nov. 2 and family members have been unable to contact her. The 70-year-old is 5'2" and 210 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police believe she...
dayton247now.com
Search teams, law enforcement find body of missing person
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Law enforcement agencies find the body of a reported missing individual in Oakwood. An Oakwood public safety officer, doing routine patrol on Saturday, found an unattended vehicle parked next to the entrance of the Houk Stream Natural Area, according to the city of Oakwood. It was...
WKRC
Police investigating stabbing in Westwood
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a late-night stabbing in Westwood. It happened at a home on McKinley Avenue around 10:30 Friday night. Police say a man in his 40s is seriously hurt after being cut on the arm. Investigators are still working to identify a suspect. The...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of an assault, injuries on East North Bend Road in Carthage
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on East North Bend Road in Carthage. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WCPO
Police: 2 hospitalized after storage unit falls off truck, onto car at Fairfield underpass
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Dixie Highway is closed in both directions in Fairfield after a shipping container fell on a car, police said. The Fairfield Police Department said officers responded to a crash at a railroad underpass on Dixie Highway near St. Clair Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, crews determined a semi-tractor trailer carrying a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the unit to fall onto a Ford Fusion.
Fox 19
Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash closed Dixie Highway in both directions Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:26 p.m. beneath a railroad underpass at Dixie Highway/Route 4 at St. Clair Avenue. A semi hauling a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the storage unit to fall off the...
WLWT 5
A Hamilton County Sheriff vehicle reportedly involved in crash at Woodford Road and Ridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge.
CINCINNATI — A Hamilton County Sheriff vehicle reportedly involved in crash at Woodford Road and Ridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
Suspect found in clothing store after stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Piqua
PIQUA — A 23-year-old man is in custody after leading police on a pursuit from Shelby County to Miami County Monday morning. Sidney Police received a stolen vehicle alert from the city’s FLOCK camera system just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday. The vehicle in question was a blue 2015 Chevrolet truck that was reported stolen from Fayette County.
Fox 19
Youth football game canceled after gunshots near Taft High School
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A community advocate says more has to be done to end gun violence after a West End youth football game was canceled Sunday when gunshots were fired nearby. The shooting was the result of a dispute between two people over a damaged vehicle on Clark Street near Taft High School, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
sciotopost.com
Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side
COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
