Iowa DNR says Cedar River water quality plan isn't necessary; experts disagree

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Blight infecting oaks in northern Iowa
Iowa foresters have been watching 100-year old white oak trees suddenly die in just a few weeks, and they’re not sure why. The problem is especially prevalent in the southern half of the state, but a different species of oaks in northern Iowa is facing issues of its own.
Early snow totals in central Iowa
IOWA — The overnight snow meant many central Iowans woke up to a winter wonderland Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon but check out some of the snow totals that have been recorded so far. These numbers were as of noon: Osceola — 3.7″ Oskaloosa — 3.5″ Des Moines […]
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
KCCI.com
Iowa Department of Transportation wants more help with snow removal
DES MOINES, Iowa — There are a lot of plows out on Iowa roads today. But the Iowa Department of Transportation wants to have more plows out there. The DOT hopes to hire 600 employees to help with snow removal this winter. Right now, 150 have been hired. That's about the number the DOT usually has this time of year.
Costco Unlike Another in the Midwest Opens in Iowa this Week
In September of this year, we shared that Costco was planning to erect another store here in Iowa. The news damn near broke the internet. Clearly, everyone -- at least everyone in Iowa -- loves buying in bulk. That Costco is set to open this week, Thursday, November 17 at...
Where Does Iowa Rank For Worst Winters in the United States?
Death, taxes, and really cold winters are three guarantees in life for anyone who lives in Iowa. You can actually expand that to just about anyone who lives in the midwest if we're being honest. It's official, snow is likely on its way to Eastern Iowa this week and it's time to buckle up for another cold and snowy winter season.
Iowa counties launch pipeline soil study
The Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) launched a soil conservation study in October that could delay pipeline construction projects if ground conditions are unsuitable for heavy machinery, director Bill Peterson told Axios.Why it matters: Some of the world's best soil is in Iowa.There's growing concern that roughly 2,000 miles of proposed pipeline projects in Iowa could devastate crop production, Peterson said.Driving the news: The study launched Oct. 15 and is being overseen by Mehari Tekeste, an assistant agriculture professor at Iowa State University who has prior pipeline research.ISAC is asking each of Iowa's 99 counties to voluntarily contribute $600...
Is It Illegal to Drive Your Car in Iowa Before Clearing Off the Snow?
The inevitable is finally here. We've recorded our first snowfall of significance this holiday season in eastern Iowa. You may notice cars driving a little bit slower to work today, snow plow trucks out on the road, and cars slipping and sliding on the roadways. Here's a big reminder to just take your time driving today.
The Corridor is Home to the Most Expensive City to Live in Iowa
If you think Des Moines is the most expensive city to live in here in Iowa... think again! According to a new article from 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive city is actually here in Eastern Iowa!. Before we get to Iowa's most expensive city to live, we should probably...
Iowa, It’s Illegal To Be The Annoying Person That Does This In The Winter
Snow is literally on our doorstep and there are some things that are illegal to do in Iowa when it comes to snow accumulation. I don't handle snow well at all if I have to be out in it. I hate driving in it, hate being cold, and yes I'm aware I'm in for an absolute treat between now through May.
kdsm17.com
Why the Red Wave may last in Iowa and how Democrats hope to stop it
DES MOINES, Iowa — When an election brings results not seen in Iowa since Chuck. Grassley got elected to office, that tells you its impact. “This is going to be tough terrain for Democrats moving forward,” said Dr. Peter Hanson, associate political science professor at Grinnell College and director of the Grinnell College National Poll.
KCCI.com
The property rights battle is well underway as carbon capture companies plan to criss-cross Iowa
HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa — Kathy Stockdale's kitchen may as well be mission control in a plan to keep two carbon capture pipelines from running through her Hardin County century farm. "Our house is right here," she says as she points at a corkboard dotted with tacks marking homes and...
Sioux City Journal
CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: Iowa to receive $6.17 million in Google settlement, Nebraska will get $11.88 million
Iowa will receive $6.17 million in a multistate settlement with Google over the company’s location tracking practices. The company will pay $391.5 million to 40 states as a result of the settlement. It is the largest privacy settlement with U.S. states in history, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said in a press release.
Sioux City Journal
RURAL ROUTE 4:
Since I last wrote, we finished our harvesting for the year. I think this was a record early finish for us, thanks to the amazing weather that we had in October. Robb doesn’t remember a year where he finished before the time change. We do remember years where we were still harvesting well into December and hope not to relive that experience!
KGLO News
Winter Weather Advisory for most of the listening area Tuesday
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. .Ongoing accumulating snow extends through most of southern and central Iowa, and has begun in portions of northern Iowa as well. Accumulation has already begun on elevated and grassy surfaces, with some roads across southern and central Iowa becoming partially covered by snow. Light to at times moderate snowfall is expected to continue through most of the day today and into tonight, leading to increased travel concerns, especially during the morning and afternoon commutes.
ktvo.com
Wood stove determined to be cause of southeast Iowa house fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa — A wood stove has been blamed as the cause of a house fire in southeast Iowa. Just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, crews with the Washington Fire Department were called to the blaze at 2268 303rd Street in Washington. Firefighters found the structure fully engulfed when...
KCRG.com
Public safety agencies around Cedar Rapids hold active threat drill
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police and Fire Department along with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshall’s Office held an active threat drill at Kirkwood Community College on Tuesday morning. The drill simulates an active threat, like a mass shooting, for law...
tspr.org
Iowa officials plan to overhaul the child welfare system
Iowa Health and Human Services officials said they have started the process to significantly update the state’s child welfare system. At the Council on Human Services meeting on Thursday, state officials said they are completely rebuilding their IT system and have hired an outside company to help overhaul their child welfare system.
KCRG.com
With deadline looming, $312 million bond for Cedar Rapids schools facing more criticism
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The interim Cedar Rapid Schools Superintendent faces a challenge to carry on the $312 million bond proposal of his predecessor to renovate or replace the district’s middle and high schools as more questions emerge on the plan with a deadline looming. In an update...
This Small Iowa Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Iowa, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hawkeye State? It appears that Iowa's small towns are finally getting some national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Decorah is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 1