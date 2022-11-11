ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Is it Legal to Tip New Jersey Postal Workers for the Holidays?

Here's the real answer to a question that gets asked every year. The holidays are coming up quickly! Tis the season to show some extra gratitude for the people who work so hard to take care of us. It's customary to give a larger tip than normal to people like your hair dresser, landscapers, and news carriers. Some people even show gratitude for gas pump attendants.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Cybersecurity threats are ballooning in New Jersey

With hacking and ransomware attacks on the rise, all entities in New Jersey may soon be required to conduct an in-depth review of their cybersecurity systems. A measure, S484, sponsored by state Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, calls for each department of state government, each state college and university and each municipality, county and school district to review its cybersecurity infrastructure, evaluate its effectiveness and identify any high-risk issues.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lawmakers look to crack down on nursing homes that don’t improve

TRENTON – In response to a report from the state comptroller about how consistently low-rated nursing homes continue to receive Medicaid funding, state lawmakers are advancing yet another package of bills aimed at improving long-term care. Nursing homes have been at the center of attention often at the Statehouse...
NJ churches/venues ordered to prepare for active shooters

Large public venues and houses of worship are now required to submit to the state emergency action plans to deal with a terror attack or mass shooting event. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation (S721) requiring the action plans in response to what he termed "the gun violence epidemic." The new...
Asylum-seekers bound for Philadelphia? What it means for NJ

Days after Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania clinched major wins for governor and U.S. Senate — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has reportedly considered sending another bus of unauthorized immigrants and asylum-seekers to arrive in a far-away locale. This time, according to Axios, the planned destination for migrants could be Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia gas stations see crime spike — should drivers in NJ worry?

Despite a spike in violent crimes at Philadelphia gas stations within the past year, there does not appear to be a “meaningful” increase in such crimes across New Jersey. According to NJ Gasoline-Convenience-Automotive Association Chief Administrator Eric Blomgren, while he has “heard reports of the problems in Philadelphia,” his members in this state have not reported such issues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ students could soon get required instruction on grieving

It’s something everybody goes through in life, usually on multiple occasions, but it’s rarely discussed and many are unprepared to deal with it. A New Jersey lawmaker is now pushing a plan to help Garden State students understand the grieving process, and how to handle loss in a healthy way.
New Laws Passed in New Jersey, 2022

Laws passed during the 2022-2023 Regular Session of the New Jersey State Assembly and Senate.Morristown Minute. All the new laws passed by the New Jersey Legislature (Assembly and Senate) in the 2022-2023 regular session – now law in NJ.
Listen for popping — how to destroy spotted lanternfly eggs

Were you bugged by spotted lanternflies this summer and fall?. A simple flick of the wrist could reduce New Jersey's lanternfly population next year by dozens. The invasive species can't survive New Jersey's frigid winter temperatures, but their eggs can. So the Department of Agriculture is asking you to be on the lookout for lanternfly egg masses this time of year ... so you can destroy them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
