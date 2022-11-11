ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Police investigate theft of NBA player's hotel room in downtown Indy

By Jake Allen, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

Thousands of dollars of items and cash were stolen from the hotel room of an NBA player in downtown Indianapolis, who was in town to play the Pacers this week, according to police.

Michael Porter Jr. was staying at Conrad Indianapolis, 50 West Washington St. The theft occurred around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Porter and the Denver Nuggets defeated the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse the following evening.

A gold bracelet and Louis Vuitton bag each valued at $2,000, an additional Lois Vuitton bag valued at $250, a Bible and $8,000 in cash were stolen from Porter’s hotel room, according to a police report.

“We can confirm this is still an active theft investigation,” a statement from IMPD reads. “Downtown detectives have been assigned and are working this incident.”

A spokesperson for Conrad said the hotel is "fully cooperating" with police and that, "the wellbeing, safety and security of our guests are of paramount importance and Conrad Indianapolis continues to make every effort to ensure all practices and standards are in line with strict safety and security regulations."

NBA: Pacers blow 18-point lead in loss to Denver

Indy's investment in public safety

The theft happened two days before Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Thursday the city was launching a public-private partnership with nonprofit Downtown Indy to invest $3.5 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act money into safety, cleanliness and outreach in downtown.

The money will fund overtime for IMPD bike patrol officers downtown, three new mobile security cameras downtown, and a new Department of Public Works cleaning crew focused specifically on downtown as well as new trash containers to contain litter.

Others are reading: Indy announces $3.5M for downtown public safety, cleanliness projects

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

Comments / 19

Penhawk
4d ago

Why would you keep $8000 in cash and a valuable bracelet in the hotel room and not in the hotel safe.

Reply(9)
3
 

