World Cup 2022: Breaking Down Spain’s Blend of Youth and Experience
Spain head to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a rather interesting roster. Do they have the right blend to make a run at the title?
NBC Philadelphia
Who Has the Most Assists in FIFA World Cup History?
From Lionel Messi to Kevin De Bruyne, some of the best passers soccer has ever seen will be on center stage in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
NBC Philadelphia
Who Won the Last World Cup? A Look Back at 2018
It's been four long years since we have gotten to enjoy the adrenaline of the FIFA World Cup. With the Cup being only a few days away, it's best we start talking about what we can expect from the 2018 finalists – both of whom qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
NBC Philadelphia
USMNT Releases Jersey Numbers for 26-Member Squad Ahead of World Cup
Head back to your online shopping cart because the U.S. men's national team has officially released jersey numbers for the 26-member squad competing in Qatar. The announcement comes less than a week after head coach Gregg Berhalter made his selections public and with a week remaining until the USMNT's opening match against Wales.
NBC Philadelphia
Which Players Have Scored the Most Goals in a Single World Cup?
Which players have scored the most goals in a single World Cup?
NBC Philadelphia
Manchester City Receive Bold Erling Haaland Loan Bid for World Cup Break
Manchester City superstar striker Erling Haaland is one of the best players who won't be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. With Norway not among the 32-team field in the Qatar-hosted tournament,
