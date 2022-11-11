Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Nowadays, you can mirror your smartphone's screen to almost any device—from your TV or laptop to your car's infotainment screen. Now, if you want to mirror your smartphone to your car's infotainment system, you must either have an Android Auto- or Apple CarPlay-compatible head unit.

2 DAYS AGO