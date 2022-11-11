Read full article on original website
Marie W.
4d ago
okay, so they cleaned house. Are we supposed to fear them? Why so many articles about their power? Isn't the governor supposed to work for all the people? All I see is kids acting like they won a carnival prize. SMH
Reply(2)
14
Jerry Smith
4d ago
All the see is a democrat party getting ready to over reach again like they always do when they get power. They don't stand for all people just st the illegals and unions.
Reply(6)
6
ilene dover
4d ago
Great job MI!!!!! 💙💙💙💙 the GOP didn’t have an agenda beyond bullying, lies & fear mongering….glad we’re informed enough to see through all the BS! Mi will continue moving forward! Lots of good things happening in MI thanks to Big Gretch! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Reply(1)
6
Related
For the first time in about 70 years, Detroit won't have a Black Democrat in Congress
DETROIT — For the first time in almost 70 years, this traditionally blue city, home to one of the largest African American populations in the nation, will not have a Black Democrat in Congress. Detroiters could elect a Black Republican to the U.S. House. But GOP candidates face a...
Trump-Backed Candidate Basks in Victory, Finds Out He's Behind in Race
The Republican Arizona attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh has expressed his frustration at the election issues facing his state. Hamadeh, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, earlier appeared to write a victory tweet while the counting was ongoing on Wednesday. "I want to thank the people of Arizona...
Laxalt builds bigger lead over Cortez Masto; poll shows economy hurting Democrats with 1 week to go
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Adam Laxalt has increased his lead over Catherine Cortez Masto in the race for U.S. Senate just a week before Election Day, according to a new 8 News Now/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released today. Laxalt, a Republican, has the support of 50.4% of the...
Paul Ryan blames disappointing GOP election results on 'Trump hangover'
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Republicans should have "done better" in Tuesday's midterm elections, calling former President Donald Trump a "drag on our ticket" that contributed to the party's disappointing results. While interviewed from his home in Janesville, Wisconsin, by local station WISN 12 News on Wednesday, Ryan...
“He’s never been weaker”: Republicans “rage at Trump” as he tries to declare victory in midterms
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although some of the Republican candidates that former President Donald Trump campaigned for were victorious in the 2022 midterms — for example, U.S. Senate candidates J.D. Vance in Ohio and Ted Budd in North Carolina — many others weren't. The candidates who were endorsed by Trump but lost ran for the Senate (Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Don Bolduc in New Hampshire), governor (Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania, Tudor Dixon in Michigan, Tim Michels in Wisconsin, Lee Zeldin in New York State) or secretary of state (Kristina Karamo in Michigan).
WPFO
Democrats keep control of Legislature for the 3rd straight election
(BDN) -- Democrats cruised to majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and will continue to hold full control of Augusta after a Tuesday election in which they spent nearly three times more outside money than their Republican counterparts. The majority party claimed at least 77 seats in the 151-member...
Fact check: Detroit voters were not told at polls that they had already voted
On the afternoon of Election Day, former President Donald Trump suggested that problems at polling places in Michigan’s largest city, a Democratic stronghold, were preventing voters from casting their ballots — a claim that elections officials immediately rejected. "The Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD," Trump...
Why AP called Michigan governor's race for Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins against Republican Tudor Dixon in Wayne County, anchored by Detroit, and got a majority of votes in Grand Rapids. There were not enough outstanding votes for Dixon to catch up, so The Associated Press called the contest early Wednesday for Whitmer, who won a second four-year term. The candidates met for twodebates leading to bouts over abortion, school safety, taxes and inflation. Whitmer backs abortion rights while Dixon opposes the procedure except in cases where the mother’s life is at risk. The incumbent led a slate of Democrats who anchored their...
‘Republicans Abandoned Me’: Meet the Dobbs Voters of Michigan
Nine Michiganders on why they’re energized in this year’s midterms, and how this election cycle has changed their relationship to politics. Alice Miranda Ollstein is a health care reporter for POLITICO. Sarah Rice is a documentary and editorial photographer based in Detroit, Michigan. The abortion debate has upended...
MSNBC
Statewide win for Evers exposes distortion of Republican gerrymander of Wisconsin
An MSNBC panel talks about how Republicans in Wisconsin have so thoroughly rigged the election maps that a Democratic governor and a near Republican supermajority can be produced by the same election.Nov. 10, 2022.
Voting machine problems in Arizona seized on by Trump, election deniers
PHOENIX (Reuters) -Problems with dozens of electronic vote-counting machines in the battleground state of Arizona on Tuesday were seized upon by Republican former President Donald Trump and his followers, who falsely claimed it was evidence of election fraud by Democrats.
'Truly deranged': Jake Tapper plays ad for GOP candidate who could win
CNN's Jake Tapper plays an ad from Jim Marchant, the Republican Secretary of State candidate in Nevada, and discusses how election lies have become mainstream in the party.
Democrats Are On The Brink Of A Historic State Legislative Election Performance
Republicans have dominated the state legislative election landscape over the past decade, but after this year’s midterm elections Democrats are on the cusp of making history at that level of the ballot. Democrats are expected to hold on to their existing majorities in both the Nevada state Assembly and...
Democrat wins Michigan House race to replace GOP Rep. Peter Meijer
Attorney Hillary Scholten (D) was projected to win Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, flipping the district in a key victory for the Democratic Party. The Associated Press called the race at 2:10 a.m. House Democrats’ campaign arm had boosted Trump-backed Republican John Gibbs in his successful primary challenge to Rep....
What does a Democratic trifecta mean for Michigan schools?
In the days after Democrats swept the Michigan governor’s office and the state Legislature, a reality began to set in for public school advocates: Newfound power means they’ll be able to accomplish key initiatives that have stalled during decades of Republican control.Democrats now have a chance to follow through on their promises to overhaul school funding, repeal a law requiring struggling readers to be held back in third grade, require charter...
Tapper reacts to Trump attorney's unsubstantiated election claim
One of former President Donald Trump's attorneys claims if the midterm election results are not announced by the next morning, it will look suspicious for Democrats. Former senior Homeland Security Official Christopher Krebs and CNN's Jake Tapper react.
Michigan Republicans "shocking" loss of power
Voters punished Republicans on the issue of abortion access as Prop 3 appeared to boost Democratic candidates, who mostly exceeded expectations. Driving the news: Predictions that President Biden's low approval rating, plus low turnout in Detroit, could help statewide Republicans didn't come to fruition. What they're saying: "The House loss...
Michigan senate passes 'cocktail-to-go' sales permanently
Lansing, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan State Senate said cheers to a bill that would permanently allow cocktails-to-go.On Thursday, state senators passed SB1163 in a 37-1 vote. The bill will allow restaurants, bars and distilleries with tasting rooms to permanently sell alcoholic mixed drinks to-go. The bill now goes to the House for consideration. If approved by the House, it will go to the Governor's desk for final approval.Bringing cocktails home from a restaurant or bar has been an option for people since July of 2020, when Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed HB 5811 into law. It was signed just...
Midterms reinforce Christian voter trends on abortion, GOP
In the midterm elections, evangelical Christians across the nation reconfirmed their allegiance to conservative candidates and causes, while Catholic voters once again showed how closely divided they are -- even on abortion. On a successful, high-profile ballot measure in the battleground state of Michigan, proposing to enshrine abortion rights in...
Find all 2022 Michigan election results here
Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
Comments / 47