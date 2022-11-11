As of right now if you own a Tesla Model 3 (or any other Tesla vehicle) and want to charge it at a station such as Electrify America or EVgo, you have to use a charging adaptor. Conversely, if you own an electric vehicle that isn't a Tesla, you can not use Tesla's vast Supercharger network because the plug is different. Tesla has claimed for years that it will open the Superchargers for rival EVs, but nothing has materialized in the US. Now the company is taking a different approach by opening up its charging standard to other OEMs and networks.

