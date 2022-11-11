ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

CarBuzz.com

Synthetic Fuel Must Succeed To Save Classic Cars From Electric Conversions

Electric vehicle restomods have become increasingly common in recent years, blending powerful electric powertrains with classic styling. But not everybody who wishes to breathe new life into an older model wants to do so using electric power. Following a recent poll of 728 classic car owners by specialist insurer Footman James, it was found that an overwhelming majority would rather turn to synthetic fuels for their classic or collectible cars, assuming that regular gas or diesel was no longer available.
Drako Motors Teases 2,000-HP Dragon Electric Super-SUV

Drako Motors has again teased the 2,000-horsepower Dragon electric super-SUV on its social media channels, just days before its November 17 reveal. The latest image doesn't give much away, but it's clear to see this all-electric SUV will be a truly striking machine. Sporting gullwing doors like the Tesla Model X, the Dragon appears to have a sleek, low-slung appearance reminiscent of the recently revealed Ferrari Purosangue.
VinFast To Show New Electric SUVs At 2022 LA Auto Show

VinFast has announced it will return to the 2022 LA Auto Show later this month. The Vietnamese car company, which plans to sell the VF 8 and VF 9 electric SUVs in America, will offer showgoers a chance to get up close and personal with the models above and its smaller models.
BMW Will Continue To Offer Entry-Level Cars Unlike Mercedes

BMW's Oliver Zipse has assured the industry that the automaker will not abandon the entry-level segment as the electrification era draws near, reports Reuters. Speaking at a conference in Berlin, the CEO said BMW is "not leaving the lower market segment." "Even if you consider yourself a premium manufacturer, it...
Volkswagen Has Delivered Half A Million Electric Vehicles Across The World

Volkswagen is celebrating a massive milestone, announcing that it has officially delivered 500,000 ID. models across the globe. While that pales in comparison with Tesla's numbers - the Fremont factory recently reached the two million milestone- the German automaker has only recently thrown its weight behind the EV movement. "Delivery...
First Batch Of Fisker Ocean Electric SUVs Will Ship Without Several Safety Features

Fisker has been making the news for all the right reasons recently, but those with confirmed reservations might be disappointed to hear that some of the expected features might be missing from the first batch of cars. Ocean customers will have to wait for features like lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, automatic high beams, lane centering, and traffic jam assist.
Automakers Are Facing More Delays, And Chip Shortages Are Not To Blame

The German port of Bremerhaven is Europe's fourth largest and a key automotive hub that is used by Tesla, BMW, Stellantis, Volvo, and others, and it's now experiencing a sort of gridlock thanks to a shortage of H&H (high and heavy cargo) drivers, according to a report from CNBC. The trade intelligence firm VesselsValue has told the news agency that there is also a shortage of roll-on/roll-off drivers to move incoming car deliveries too, while military exercises have absorbed a significant portion of terminal space that is usually kept open for operators. This is likely a result of the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The Associated Press

Software Needs Evolves As Electric Vehicles Market Continues To Grow

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Dr. Haassis DEC, Former CIO R&D Mercedes-Benz, Mr. Frank Steinert, NXP Semiconductor, and other automotive technology specialists from FPT Software, Kinh Nguyen and Dzung Dinh, recently discussed the future of hybrid and electric car technologies. Global experts believe that future cars will not only be electric and self-driving but will also interact with one another to avoid accidents and congestions. The transition to electric vehicles (EVs) necessitates an increase in demand for software engineers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005089/en/ Tech Innovators #10 discussed the future of electric & hybrid vehicle technology (Photo: Business Wire)
Sony And Honda Dealers Reveal Innovative New Sales Model For Electric Vehicles

Honda and Sony are on a mission to bring EVs to America and the latest news indicates US dealerships could play a major role in servicing these vehicles. Speaking to the media at an event in Japan, Chief Financial Officer Kohei Takeuchi said a new sales model is coming, and it's sounding like it'll be quite unique. "It will be something unconventional, not Sony, not Honda, but something new," Takeuchi said. This suggests that we will see a change from the traditional dealer model and possibly something different from the direct sales model employed by Tesla.
Tesla Wants Other Companies To Use Its Proprietary Plug

As of right now if you own a Tesla Model 3 (or any other Tesla vehicle) and want to charge it at a station such as Electrify America or EVgo, you have to use a charging adaptor. Conversely, if you own an electric vehicle that isn't a Tesla, you can not use Tesla's vast Supercharger network because the plug is different. Tesla has claimed for years that it will open the Superchargers for rival EVs, but nothing has materialized in the US. Now the company is taking a different approach by opening up its charging standard to other OEMs and networks.
Tesla Denies Claims Chinese-Built Models Are Coming To The US

In what could become a source of controversy, Tesla is reportedly considering a plan to export vehicles built at its Shanghai factory to the United States and Canada. The news comes from Reuters, which claims it learned the information from two sources familiar with the automaker's plans. Both the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are built in China, but not for the US market.
Scout Motors Releases Teaser Image Of New Electric Truck

Volkswagen is getting into the EV off-road SUV business with the upcoming debut of the revived Scout Motors brand, which has not existed since the 1980s. Scout will fall under the Volkswagen Group umbrella, and now, the automaker has released a new teaser image of the upcoming concept version and launched the official Scout website and fan forum. The teaser shows a front end with SUV proportions, a firm stance, and appropriately-sized tires.
Modern Camaro-Based Take On The Chevrolet Corvair Is Awesome

In the long and rich history of American automotive oddities, few cars stand out as much as the Chevrolet Corvair. This was, and remains, the only American-designed, mass-produced passenger car with a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine, and it was also the first to feature turbocharging. The Corvair is one of the...
Volvo EX90 To Be Followed By Electric Sedans And Wagons

Volvo just debuted the EX90, its first BEV SUV, and the brand is already discussing future plans. This is good news for American dealers, as the brand struggled with sales last quarter. In an interview with Autocar, CEO Jim Rowan hints at the future following the introduction of the all-new Volvo EX90.
Price Structure Revealed For Entire 2023 Kia EV6 Range

Pricing for the entire 2023 model year of the Kia EV6 range has been announced, and it is a pretty substantial increase over the 2022 model. As previously reported, the main reason is that the Light trim has been dropped as the base model, effectively making the Wind trim the new starting point in the range. The Wind has an MSRP of $48,500, excluding the $1,295 destination charge, meaning the starting price of the range jumps by $7,100.
Drop-Top Electric Range Rover Delivers Silent Off-Road Bliss

Almost two years ago, a British company called Lunaz announced it would build electric versions of the classic Range Rover. Initial production was limited to 50 units priced at around $326,524 (converted from British pounds) and Lunaz must have had no trouble selling out because it has just announced two new versions, the Country and the Town.
