Synthetic Fuel Must Succeed To Save Classic Cars From Electric Conversions
Electric vehicle restomods have become increasingly common in recent years, blending powerful electric powertrains with classic styling. But not everybody who wishes to breathe new life into an older model wants to do so using electric power. Following a recent poll of 728 classic car owners by specialist insurer Footman James, it was found that an overwhelming majority would rather turn to synthetic fuels for their classic or collectible cars, assuming that regular gas or diesel was no longer available.
Drako Motors Teases 2,000-HP Dragon Electric Super-SUV
Drako Motors has again teased the 2,000-horsepower Dragon electric super-SUV on its social media channels, just days before its November 17 reveal. The latest image doesn't give much away, but it's clear to see this all-electric SUV will be a truly striking machine. Sporting gullwing doors like the Tesla Model X, the Dragon appears to have a sleek, low-slung appearance reminiscent of the recently revealed Ferrari Purosangue.
BMW And Mini Will Not Be Adopting A Direct Sales Model In The US
Automakers like Tesla, Lucid, and Rivian are unique not only because their vehicles are purely battery-electric but also for their direct-sales model. BMW will start doing this in Europe, but don't expect it in the USA. Unlike legacy automakers, these three sell online to the consumer instead of using the...
VinFast To Show New Electric SUVs At 2022 LA Auto Show
VinFast has announced it will return to the 2022 LA Auto Show later this month. The Vietnamese car company, which plans to sell the VF 8 and VF 9 electric SUVs in America, will offer showgoers a chance to get up close and personal with the models above and its smaller models.
BMW Will Continue To Offer Entry-Level Cars Unlike Mercedes
BMW's Oliver Zipse has assured the industry that the automaker will not abandon the entry-level segment as the electrification era draws near, reports Reuters. Speaking at a conference in Berlin, the CEO said BMW is "not leaving the lower market segment." "Even if you consider yourself a premium manufacturer, it...
Volkswagen Has Delivered Half A Million Electric Vehicles Across The World
Volkswagen is celebrating a massive milestone, announcing that it has officially delivered 500,000 ID. models across the globe. While that pales in comparison with Tesla's numbers - the Fremont factory recently reached the two million milestone- the German automaker has only recently thrown its weight behind the EV movement. "Delivery...
First Batch Of Fisker Ocean Electric SUVs Will Ship Without Several Safety Features
Fisker has been making the news for all the right reasons recently, but those with confirmed reservations might be disappointed to hear that some of the expected features might be missing from the first batch of cars. Ocean customers will have to wait for features like lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, automatic high beams, lane centering, and traffic jam assist.
Automakers Are Facing More Delays, And Chip Shortages Are Not To Blame
The German port of Bremerhaven is Europe's fourth largest and a key automotive hub that is used by Tesla, BMW, Stellantis, Volvo, and others, and it's now experiencing a sort of gridlock thanks to a shortage of H&H (high and heavy cargo) drivers, according to a report from CNBC. The trade intelligence firm VesselsValue has told the news agency that there is also a shortage of roll-on/roll-off drivers to move incoming car deliveries too, while military exercises have absorbed a significant portion of terminal space that is usually kept open for operators. This is likely a result of the ongoing war in Ukraine.
European Automakers Furious Over Euro 7 Emissions Proposal
The European Union (EU) recently voted to outlaw the sale of combustion-engined cars from 2035. Until then, however, the world's automakers will be forced to cut emissions under the new Euro 7 rules - and they're not too pleased about that. Industry leaders, such as BMW CEO and European Automobile...
Software Needs Evolves As Electric Vehicles Market Continues To Grow
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Dr. Haassis DEC, Former CIO R&D Mercedes-Benz, Mr. Frank Steinert, NXP Semiconductor, and other automotive technology specialists from FPT Software, Kinh Nguyen and Dzung Dinh, recently discussed the future of hybrid and electric car technologies. Global experts believe that future cars will not only be electric and self-driving but will also interact with one another to avoid accidents and congestions. The transition to electric vehicles (EVs) necessitates an increase in demand for software engineers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005089/en/ Tech Innovators #10 discussed the future of electric & hybrid vehicle technology (Photo: Business Wire)
Sony And Honda Dealers Reveal Innovative New Sales Model For Electric Vehicles
Honda and Sony are on a mission to bring EVs to America and the latest news indicates US dealerships could play a major role in servicing these vehicles. Speaking to the media at an event in Japan, Chief Financial Officer Kohei Takeuchi said a new sales model is coming, and it's sounding like it'll be quite unique. "It will be something unconventional, not Sony, not Honda, but something new," Takeuchi said. This suggests that we will see a change from the traditional dealer model and possibly something different from the direct sales model employed by Tesla.
Immaculate $6.5 Million Ferrari F50 Spent 18 Years In A Garage
Yet another Ferrari 50 is up for sale, and RM Sotheby's believes this 625-mile example could sell for as much as $6.5 million after spending 18 years of its life in a Singaporean garage. $6.5 million is a significant number, but the Ferrari F50 has sold for over $3 million...
Tesla Wants Other Companies To Use Its Proprietary Plug
As of right now if you own a Tesla Model 3 (or any other Tesla vehicle) and want to charge it at a station such as Electrify America or EVgo, you have to use a charging adaptor. Conversely, if you own an electric vehicle that isn't a Tesla, you can not use Tesla's vast Supercharger network because the plug is different. Tesla has claimed for years that it will open the Superchargers for rival EVs, but nothing has materialized in the US. Now the company is taking a different approach by opening up its charging standard to other OEMs and networks.
Tesla Denies Claims Chinese-Built Models Are Coming To The US
In what could become a source of controversy, Tesla is reportedly considering a plan to export vehicles built at its Shanghai factory to the United States and Canada. The news comes from Reuters, which claims it learned the information from two sources familiar with the automaker's plans. Both the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are built in China, but not for the US market.
Scout Motors Releases Teaser Image Of New Electric Truck
Volkswagen is getting into the EV off-road SUV business with the upcoming debut of the revived Scout Motors brand, which has not existed since the 1980s. Scout will fall under the Volkswagen Group umbrella, and now, the automaker has released a new teaser image of the upcoming concept version and launched the official Scout website and fan forum. The teaser shows a front end with SUV proportions, a firm stance, and appropriately-sized tires.
Modern Camaro-Based Take On The Chevrolet Corvair Is Awesome
In the long and rich history of American automotive oddities, few cars stand out as much as the Chevrolet Corvair. This was, and remains, the only American-designed, mass-produced passenger car with a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine, and it was also the first to feature turbocharging. The Corvair is one of the...
WATCH: Rimac Nevera Becomes Fastest Electric Production Car In The World With Record Of 258 MPH
The Rimac Nevera is now officially the fastest electric production vehicle in the world after it set a top speed record of 258 mph. For our European readers, that's 412 kph. This follows the record that the Nevera set in August last year when it became the quickest accelerating car ever with a 0-60 mph time of 1.85 seconds and a quarter-mile record of 8.582 seconds.
Volvo EX90 To Be Followed By Electric Sedans And Wagons
Volvo just debuted the EX90, its first BEV SUV, and the brand is already discussing future plans. This is good news for American dealers, as the brand struggled with sales last quarter. In an interview with Autocar, CEO Jim Rowan hints at the future following the introduction of the all-new Volvo EX90.
Price Structure Revealed For Entire 2023 Kia EV6 Range
Pricing for the entire 2023 model year of the Kia EV6 range has been announced, and it is a pretty substantial increase over the 2022 model. As previously reported, the main reason is that the Light trim has been dropped as the base model, effectively making the Wind trim the new starting point in the range. The Wind has an MSRP of $48,500, excluding the $1,295 destination charge, meaning the starting price of the range jumps by $7,100.
Drop-Top Electric Range Rover Delivers Silent Off-Road Bliss
Almost two years ago, a British company called Lunaz announced it would build electric versions of the classic Range Rover. Initial production was limited to 50 units priced at around $326,524 (converted from British pounds) and Lunaz must have had no trouble selling out because it has just announced two new versions, the Country and the Town.
