North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: The situation at QB, and three more Nebraska football observations
I feel like a broken record at this point. Another week, another Tuesday where we talk about the "what ifs" at the quarterback position. Here are my four Husker football takeaways from Tuesday's availability with Mickey Joseph as NU prepares for Wisconsin in the final home game of the season.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska to face its fourth 1,000 yard rusher in a row — Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen
The Big Ten has four 1,000-yard rushers. Nebraska’s defense got the honor of facing all four in a row. The last of the quartet, Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen, visits on Saturday. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound sophomore is still just 18 years old and prodigious enough that genuine rumors swirled around whether he’d leave the Badgers’ program after this season for better teams.
North Platte Telegraph
Casey Thompson is practicing, but Chubba Purdy is out as Nebraska quarterback flux continues
LINCOLN — Nebraska will start a different quarterback Saturday against Wisconsin. Whether that is the team’s No. 1 or No. 3 option may not be known until the hours leading up to kickoff. Eight-game starter Casey Thompson practiced Tuesday, making some throws and taking reps in team drills,...
North Platte Telegraph
Creighton blitzes Nebraska from the start, dominates in-state showdown
OMAHA — Amy Williams put both hands on her forehead in a display of frustration. Creighton had just splashed another three-pointer, and the Nebraska women's basketball coach had already watched the Bluejays drain four of them earlier in the first half. No. 20 Creighton blitzed the No. 22 Huskers...
North Platte Telegraph
Mickey Joseph says recipe for success in Big Ten is having depth
LINCOLN — Nearly a year into his time as a coach in the Big Ten, Mickey Joseph has learned a few things. And he’s adjusting his approach accordingly. The Nebraska interim coach said the black-and-blue league requires its own distinct recipe for success. While the SEC has talent covering every inch of the field, the Big Ten bangs more in the middle and demands that teams have quality reserves. Sixteen offensive and defensive linemen instead of 12. A dozen receivers. Four quarterbacks.
North Platte Telegraph
'I’d love to stay’: Mickey Joseph open to staying at Nebraska as assistant depending on role
LINCOLN — Interim Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph hasn’t had an interview for NU’s permanent head coaching job, and he said Monday he hasn’t talked to NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts about the role. But Joseph would be open to staying on NU’s staff should another coach...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball drops in poll with two weeks left in regular season
A third loss this season dropped the Nebraska volleyball team to No. 6 in the new AVCA poll released on Monday. Nebraska lost in four sets at Ohio State on Sunday in a top-10 matchup, with the home team winning each time in the season series. Ohio State got bumped...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: It’ll take more than recruiting for a new coach to cure Nebraska's flaws
Down the corridor from all the noise in Ann Arbor, it happens every time Nebraska plays here. The massive Michigan band — not as cool as Ohio State, or as impressive as Wisconsin — barrels past NU’s locker room during interviews, parting the sea of reporters near the buses and briefly drowning out separate interview room answers from the best freshman on the team, Ernest Hausmann.
North Platte Telegraph
Creighton vs. Nebraska: The Top-25 clash could come down to the 3-point arc
LINCOLN — Amy Williams has a good recent memory of the Creighton-Nebraska women’s basketball series — the Huskers won 67-62 in a defensive scrum. “All I can recall is Creighton just raining 3s on us,” the NU coach said with a laugh. And how. CU made...
North Platte Telegraph
A closer look at why the Huskers struggled running the ball vs. Michigan
In the buildup to Nebraska’s game at Michigan, interim head coach Mickey Joseph repeatedly emphasized that the Huskers would need to lean on their run game. That sentiment was understandable considering Nebraska was again without starting quarterback Casey Thompson. Establishing the run on Saturday was easier said than done...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Harper Murray on signing with Nebraska, and Cook's comparison to Jordan Larson
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Harper Murray had Saturday, Nov. 12, circled on her calendar for months. The timing lined up perfectly for the nation’s No. 1 volleyball recruit out of Ann Arbor Skyline. National Signing Day on Nov. 9 and then three days later, her first chance to represent Nebraska as a signee, rather than just a commit, when NU’s football team made the trek to her hometown to play Michigan.
North Platte Telegraph
7 things we learned from Nebraska's 34-3 loss to Michigan
Nebraska was dealt its seventh loss of this challenging season in a 34-3 defeat at Michigan on Saturday. The Huskers were once again without injured starting quarterback Casey Thompson and as a result the offense remained listless while seeing two other quarterbacks get snaps. Meanwhile, the defense had another subpar...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Creighton-Nebraska game proves basketball is catching up to volleyball
It’s the Ladies’ State. Creighton and Nebraska women’s basketball teams tip off Tuesday at Sokol Arena. And the two programs offer the chance for the kind of competitive thriller that the men’s series rarely delivers. Creighton is ranked No. 20, Nebraska comes in at No. 22....
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska women's basketball remains at No. 22 in latest AP poll
After two opening-week blowout wins, the Nebraska women's basketball team held steady at No. 22 in this week's Associated Press rankings. The Huskers, who play at No. 20 Creighton Tuesday evening, defeated UNO 100-36 and Houston Christian 79-48 in first week of the season. NU is one of six Big...
North Platte Telegraph
No. 4 Nebraska volleyball drops to third in Big Ten after loss to No. 6 Ohio State
One of the toughest matches on No. 4 Nebraska volleyball's schedule culminated in a 29-31, 21-25, 28-26, 16-25 loss to No. 6 Ohio State. The loss breaks a three-way tie for first in the Big Ten standings and drops the Huskers to third place (22-3, 14-2) below OSU and Wisconsin.
North Platte Telegraph
Full Mickey Joseph news conference, 11/15
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Memorial Stadium. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/.
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. November 12, 2022. The big winner in Tuesday’s election wasn’t any single candidate or political party or issue. It was American democracy. Voter turnout nationally and in Nebraska didn’t match the record set in the 2018 midterms. But it was strong, especially in states like Michigan and Wisconsin with hotly contested races or where abortion rights were a driving issue in the campaign.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph
From ball girls to state champions, Marian's Maddia and Rylinn Groff gear up for next chapter
Maddia and Rylinn Groff have been around the game of softball for a long time. From bat girls during Omaha Marian's 2015 state title run to a state championship of their own, the Groff sisters' softball world has come full circle. They both signed to Southern Illinois on Wednesday to...
North Platte Telegraph
Pink and Lizzo to play Omaha shows next year
Pink will bring her “Summer Carnival 2023” stadium tour to Charles Schwab Field on Aug. 21 and Lizzo will play CHI Health Center on May 19 in two major pop shows announced for Omaha on Monday. Pink will be joined by Brandi Carlile on her Omaha date. Grouplove...
