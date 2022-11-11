LINCOLN — Nearly a year into his time as a coach in the Big Ten, Mickey Joseph has learned a few things. And he’s adjusting his approach accordingly. The Nebraska interim coach said the black-and-blue league requires its own distinct recipe for success. While the SEC has talent covering every inch of the field, the Big Ten bangs more in the middle and demands that teams have quality reserves. Sixteen offensive and defensive linemen instead of 12. A dozen receivers. Four quarterbacks.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO