ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska to face its fourth 1,000 yard rusher in a row — Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen

The Big Ten has four 1,000-yard rushers. Nebraska’s defense got the honor of facing all four in a row. The last of the quartet, Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen, visits on Saturday. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound sophomore is still just 18 years old and prodigious enough that genuine rumors swirled around whether he’d leave the Badgers’ program after this season for better teams.
MADISON, WI
North Platte Telegraph

Creighton blitzes Nebraska from the start, dominates in-state showdown

OMAHA — Amy Williams put both hands on her forehead in a display of frustration. Creighton had just splashed another three-pointer, and the Nebraska women's basketball coach had already watched the Bluejays drain four of them earlier in the first half. No. 20 Creighton blitzed the No. 22 Huskers...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Mickey Joseph says recipe for success in Big Ten is having depth

LINCOLN — Nearly a year into his time as a coach in the Big Ten, Mickey Joseph has learned a few things. And he’s adjusting his approach accordingly. The Nebraska interim coach said the black-and-blue league requires its own distinct recipe for success. While the SEC has talent covering every inch of the field, the Big Ten bangs more in the middle and demands that teams have quality reserves. Sixteen offensive and defensive linemen instead of 12. A dozen receivers. Four quarterbacks.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

McKewon: It’ll take more than recruiting for a new coach to cure Nebraska's flaws

Down the corridor from all the noise in Ann Arbor, it happens every time Nebraska plays here. The massive Michigan band — not as cool as Ohio State, or as impressive as Wisconsin — barrels past NU’s locker room during interviews, parting the sea of reporters near the buses and briefly drowning out separate interview room answers from the best freshman on the team, Ernest Hausmann.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

A closer look at why the Huskers struggled running the ball vs. Michigan

In the buildup to Nebraska’s game at Michigan, interim head coach Mickey Joseph repeatedly emphasized that the Huskers would need to lean on their run game. That sentiment was understandable considering Nebraska was again without starting quarterback Casey Thompson. Establishing the run on Saturday was easier said than done...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Amie Just: Harper Murray on signing with Nebraska, and Cook's comparison to Jordan Larson

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Harper Murray had Saturday, Nov. 12, circled on her calendar for months. The timing lined up perfectly for the nation’s No. 1 volleyball recruit out of Ann Arbor Skyline. National Signing Day on Nov. 9 and then three days later, her first chance to represent Nebraska as a signee, rather than just a commit, when NU’s football team made the trek to her hometown to play Michigan.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

7 things we learned from Nebraska's 34-3 loss to Michigan

Nebraska was dealt its seventh loss of this challenging season in a 34-3 defeat at Michigan on Saturday. The Huskers were once again without injured starting quarterback Casey Thompson and as a result the offense remained listless while seeing two other quarterbacks get snaps. Meanwhile, the defense had another subpar...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska women's basketball remains at No. 22 in latest AP poll

After two opening-week blowout wins, the Nebraska women's basketball team held steady at No. 22 in this week's Associated Press rankings. The Huskers, who play at No. 20 Creighton Tuesday evening, defeated UNO 100-36 and Houston Christian 79-48 in first week of the season. NU is one of six Big...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Full Mickey Joseph news conference, 11/15

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Memorial Stadium. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal Star. November 12, 2022. The big winner in Tuesday’s election wasn’t any single candidate or political party or issue. It was American democracy. Voter turnout nationally and in Nebraska didn’t match the record set in the 2018 midterms. But it was strong, especially in states like Michigan and Wisconsin with hotly contested races or where abortion rights were a driving issue in the campaign.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Pink and Lizzo to play Omaha shows next year

Pink will bring her “Summer Carnival 2023” stadium tour to Charles Schwab Field on Aug. 21 and Lizzo will play CHI Health Center on May 19 in two major pop shows announced for Omaha on Monday. Pink will be joined by Brandi Carlile on her Omaha date. Grouplove...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy