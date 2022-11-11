Read full article on original website
Related
lakeexpo.com
24 Cat Rock Road, Eldon, Missouri 65026
Welcome to this Gorgeous Private Oasis on a 17-acres that brings a whole new meaning to a Dream Home! Come home every day to this resort-like property with park curb appeal acreage and a private lake! This is a property that checks all the boxes and is the unicorn that you have been waiting for! This luxurious home boasts 4,350 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, bonus room for office or exercise room, spacious main level laundry room, oversized 3 car garage (44x31), large back deck, 2 stone gas fireplaces, full kitchenette wet bar, vast family room and an enormous kitchen. This kitchen is a chef's dream with a large stone island, custom cabinets with under lighting and a back splash that brings it to life. Drive up the scenic setting to a long lit paved driveway passing by the 1+ acre stocked lake. This lake is just outside this home, perfect for fishing perch, carp, bass, crappy, and course the catfish! Come take a look at this amazing private property and make it yours!
lakeexpo.com
2238 Westshore Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
This Lakefront beauty features an open floor plan with a beautifully maintained interior that is awash with natural light throughout. Floor-to-ceiling lakeside windows greet you as you enter this magnificent home which boasts 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths on the upper level, and expansive living space on the lower level that includes the lakeside master suite w/bath, chef-inspired kitchen, living room, dining space & family room, along with utility room. After descending the magnificent staircase, you will experience the well-appointed open floor plan that would be perfect for entertaining or quiet family gatherings. The large living room, whose focal point is the tiled fireplace that ascends up to the vaulted ceiling; is literally flooded with natural light from every angle. With a long circular drive, 2 car garage with a workshop, & its own half-bath, as well as a gentle lot that affords no steps to the dock; this makes for the perfect lakefront property.
lakeexpo.com
194 Woodhaven Circle, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Don't let this one get away. Four Seasons Six mile cove, 4 bedroom 3.5 baths. Only one step into a home with main level living. Vaulted ceilings, native stone fireplace large lakeside windows and hard wood flooring that enhance the room. The slider opens to spacious screened porch, overlooking the lake with enough room for two tables and great seating. You will love the convenient BBQ deck off the large eat in kitchen making entertaining a lake crowd a breeze. A gentle walk to your cove protected two well dock with over 380 sq. ft. swim platform just made for a splashing wet and wild good time. Three lower level bedrooms, two full baths and comfortable family room will be the place to hang out after a day on the water. Private wooded lot with green belt between you neighbor, two car garage and gentle drive with good parking add to the total package. This lake home will be a place where dreams come true and memories will be made. Call today and start Living the Lake Lifestyle.
lakeexpo.com
18 Elm Court, Four Seasons, Missouri 65049
Come check out this adorable lakefront home located on MM6! Enjoy the long-distance, million dollar views of the water! This home has the best the lake has to offer! This 3-bedoom 2.5 bath home w/ a 2 car garage sits on a gentle driveway and boasts 2,558 sq ft. You will find main-level living with vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, main-level master bedroom and laundry. The lower-level greets you with a spacious family room, a second fireplace and wet bar! The back of the home has a gentle slope down to a cozy firepit on a concrete pad and an oversized 2 slip dock with a 20x48 slip, a 20x56 slip, 2 PWC floats, and storage! Many updates include new roof in 2020, new gutters with leaf guards, landscaping, whole house water filtration with reverse osmosis, and a remote control motorized wall mount tv lift! 24’ tritoon is also available for purchase. This property offers Four Seasons amenities! You will be enchanted with stunning sunsets while relaxing here at the Lake of the Ozarks!
lakeexpo.com
4290 Big Island Drive, Roach, Missouri 65787
Spacious lakefront lodge with all the charm that Big Island has to offer! This 3 story home features three bedrooms, a large living space, plus a loft, which maximizes sleeping space to accommodate all of your guests. Vaulted ceilings and oversized windows frame the huge main channel views, that can also be enjoyed from any one of the four decks. The 2 well dock is tucked into your private 150 feet of lakefront and is the perfect place to relax after a long Lake weekend. Located where the water is a little quieter, this home is the perfect weekend retreat for your family, or could serve as a great rental property and provide supplemental income. Situated near iconic Lake staples, like Ha Ha Tonka, two popular golf courses, and premier lakefront bars/restaurants, the convenience can't be beat. The low maintenance of this desert landscape is enhanced by central sewer and water, not to mention it comes turn-key and ready for you to start enjoying right away.
lakeexpo.com
33216 Todd Lane, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037
Beautiful custom built lakefront home at the 8MM near Laurie with private dock and HUGE 40'x112' metal shop building on its own lot. Main level of the home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, large kitchen and dining area, and laundry room. Enjoy the great view from the 12'x34' screened deck with Lexan coverings for year around use. The lower level features a large family room, another bedroom, a full bath, and a storage area. Outside the walkout lower level is a covered wooden deck. Easy access to the dock with a 32' slip with boat lift and 4 PWC lifts. The shop has a concrete floor, a car lift, 14' walls, a 13'Hx14'W door at each end, and a walk-in door.
lakeexpo.com
5940 Baydy Peak Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
The Knolls Condo is the perfect investment opportunity in a red-hot location for great lakefront condo living! Offers loads of amenities including indoor and outdoor tennis courts, playground, picnic area with firepit, boat ramp, indoor and outdoor pools and a clubhouse. Unit 1032 is a 2 bed and 2 bath top floor condo with nice floor plan, large master bedroom with private deck and a large main deck to enjoy the beautiful lake views, not to mention this unit is right next to the outdoor pool! Unit comes with boat slip and lift! This complex offers year round entertainment and relaxation. If you're ready to capitalize on this opportunity, be sure to schedule a showing TODAY!
lakeexpo.com
Camdenton Home Seriously Damaged By Fire
A fire seriously damaged a Camdenton home Friday. On Friday, Nov. 11 at 11:22 a.m., the Mid-County Fire Protection District was called to a fire on Barnwood Lane, South of Camdenton. First arriving firefighters saw fire and smoke coming from the home and found that it was already approximately 50%...
lakeexpo.com
William (Bill) Niels Hagey (February 9, 1952 - November 10, 2022)
William (Bill) Niels Hagey, 70, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, after a perfect day of golfing with his wife. Bill was born to Edgar and Esther Hagey, of Marcus, Iowa, on February 9, 1952. In his chosen profession of Nursing, he dedicated 25 years to taking care of those who couldn’t take care of themselves. He was loved by all of his coworkers at the Iowa Veterans Home. On June 8, 1996, Bill married Dena, the love of his life. They spent 25 blissful years raising a family, traveling, and finally settling down in their dream home in Lake Ozark, Missouri, where you could always find Bill boating with his wife and friends, grilling, fishing, and jumping off the dock with his grandkids.
lakeexpo.com
Norma Louise Loesch (November 20, 1930 - November 8, 2022)
Norma Louise Loesch, age 91, of Eldon, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at her home. A celebration of Norma’s life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles. Don't worry, boat happy!. FREE Boat...
lakeexpo.com
Six Injured In Crash On Highway 52
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — Six people were injured in a crash Sunday on Missouri 52. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old boy from Versailles was driving a 2009 Hyundai Sonata when the vehicle traveled into the eastbound lane and struck a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brandy Hancock-Delhotal, 45, of Gravois Mills.
Comments / 0