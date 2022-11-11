Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenWilmington, NC
Suspects Arrested In Case Of Missing TeenStill UnsolvedWilmington, NC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Related
WECT
N.C. General Assembly allocates $15 million in grants for flood infrastructure improvements
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina is taking some major steps to help improve infrastructure to battle flooding. Local leaders and the American Flood Coalition announced that the state is investing $15 million to help improve transportation resiliency. Hurricanes in the past several years, including Florence, showed the region how critical improving roadways is.
WECT
Wilmington City Council votes to fund apartment rehabilitation, look into possibility of new bridge with railroad
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s City Council met Tuesday night to go over several items including housing within city limits and transportation concerns. Thousands of dollars now going to a nonprofit to help rehabilitate apartments and a contract with an engineering firm that could change some railroad crossings in the city.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Plans move forward for affordable housing project in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Plans for the construction of an affordable housing complex in Wilmington will soon move forward, after the city was awarded a grant of $9 million from the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency. Starway Village will hold 278 affordable units, and will be built...
Wilmington mourns death of City Councilmember Linda Gray
Wilmington City Councilmember Linda Gray died unexpectedly Monday, after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week. “Wilmington is again mourning the loss of a public servant,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in an emailed statement. “Her death is sad and a shock to us all.” He said the 73-year-old lawmaker was a devoted member that served and impacted the public and the Wilmington community.
WECT
Developers pull request to rezone site of the Carolinian Inn for apartments and townhomes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The developers hoping to rezone the site containing the Carolinian Inn for apartments and townhomes have now pulled their request—one day before it was set to be considered at the Wilmington City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Carolinian Inn, located at 2916 Market...
WECT
UNCW hosting public forum on Port of Wilmington expansion
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that a public forum concerning the Port of Wilmington Expansion Project will be held on Nov. 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Per the announcement, the forum will take place in UNCW’s Teaching Lab room 1011 at 5015...
WECT
Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project
NHC Board of Commissioners vote in favor of continuing use of Cape Fear Museum building. Commissioners also approved a budget amendment to buy the Project Grace design plans and construction documents from the developer for $2.5 million. Developers pull request to rezone site of the Carolinian Inn for apartments and...
WECT
Harrelson Center expanding to provide room for more nonprofits
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Harrelson Center in downtown Wilmington has a long history, originally built as the New Hanover County Law Enforcement Center in 1978. Then, in 2005, the building was purchased, leading to developments that have allowed the center to house 20 nonprofits. Now, new renovations have begun...
WECT
Masonboro Island welcomes 10,000th student visitor, reaches major milestone
MASONBORO ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Masonboro Island reached a major milestone when its 10,000th student visited the island on Monday after nearly a decade of the Island Explorer Program. Every 5th grade in New Hanover County is ferried to the island for a hands-on, three-station interactive field trip where they...
WECT
City of Wilmington to consider improvements to Live Oak Bank Pavilion
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider funding several updates to Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park. The recommended improvements will cost $79,790 through reimbursement funds from Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. The improvements would include:. Design and construction of Sanitrax portable restrooms that connect directly to...
WECT
Positive rabies cases detected in Brunswick and Columbus counties
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Between Brunswick and Columbus counties, there are now two confirmed cases of rabies that were announced on Monday, Nov. 14. The Columbus County Health Department announced on the same day that they have at least one confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal near Red Hill Road. You can contact the county Animal Protective Services at (910) 641-3945 and Health Department at (910) 640-6615.
WECT
“We All Have Belly Buttons”: Former state senator writes children’s book with a powerful message
“The Devil’s Stomping Ground” will open 2022 Cucalorus Film Festival. Wilmington to kick off holiday festivities with annual downtown holiday tree lighting. The City of Wilmington is kicking off the holiday season with a tree lighting event in downtown Wilmington on Friday, Nov. 25 starting at 5:30 p.m.
WECT
Wilmington receives $9 million award from state for affordable housing
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has received a $9 million award from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency for affordable housing, per an announcement on Wednesday, November 9. The funding is part of $22.3 million awarded by the NCORR from the Affordable Housing Development Fund for...
borderbelt.org
With a zoning change, the future of Lake Waccamaw stirs fear and hope
Lynn Hinnant got an offer from a developer who wanted to turn his acre of campground property into a motel with a view of Lake Waccamaw in southeastern North Carolina. Hinnant, who bought the campground last year, rejected the $800,000 proposal that would have brought him a formidable profit. Then he purchased surrounding properties and started working on a plan that he hoped would protect Lake Waccamaw, known as Columbus County’s “best kept secret,” from major development.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Latest on PFAS contamination in the Cape Fear
CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, November 14, the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, Chemours, and North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality signed an agreement to have Chemours continue working to reduce the amount of forever chemicals in the Cape Fear River. Many are now asking what this latest agreement means when it comes to our water quality.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Belville suing developer of new apartments
BELVILLE, NC (StarNews) — Plans for a 160-unit apartment complex received final approval from Belville officials last week, despite the town’s rocky history with the developer on the project. The Belville Planning Board approved plans for a nearly 13-acre complex planned near town hall on River Road. According...
WECT
Documentary on LGBTQ woman disemboweled 30 years ago to be shown on UNCW campus
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A documentary on one of the most horrific murders in Wilmington history will be shown Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at UNCW’s McNeil Hall. This will be the first of a series of screenings of the film “Park View” at universities across the state.
WECT
Bladen County adds four-way stop at accident-prone intersection
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County has added a four-way stop to the intersection of Hwy 242 and Hwy 211, which is one of the intersections with the highest number of crashes recorded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation in the county. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced...
WECT
Portion of Florida Ave in Carolina Beach to close for stormwater drainage construction
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that stormwater drainage construction will close the 100 block of Florida Ave. Per the town’s announcement, the closure will begin on Nov. 14. The construction is expected to be finished by the end of the week. While...
myhorrynews.com
'We’re disappointed': Horry leaders move Little River boardwalk funding to equestrian center
Proponents of building a waterfront boardwalk in Little River saw a setback this month when Horry County Council voted to shift nearly $8 million earmarked for the project to a proposed equestrian center in the western part of the county. Councilman Harold Worley, who represents the North Strand, said he...
Comments / 0