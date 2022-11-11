The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the best, if not, the best defensive player in the NFL. Edge rusher, T.J. Watt is the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year after a monster season in 2021. His 2022 campaign hit a screeching halt after tearing his pectoral muscle at the end of regulation in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was luckily not a season-ender as the dominant pass rusher returned this past week and suited up versus the New Orleans Saints. The team is a horrific 1-10 in games that Watt does not start and his presence combined with an unbelievable play making ability are clearly big factors in the organization’s success since he was drafted in 2017.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO