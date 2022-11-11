ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Related
thecomeback.com

Paul Finebaum blasts Lane Kiffin following Alabama loss

Paul Finebaum was critical of one SEC coach after Week 11. The ESPN personality came down on Ole Miss Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin on Sunday. The Rebels lost 30-24 in Oxford against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, a game that came down to the final possession. However, the Rebels were unsuccessful in their attempt to score a touchdown.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum weighs in on Lane Kiffin to Auburn rumors

Lane Kiffin is a name that you will hear connected to Auburn until he himself reaffirms his commitment to Ole Miss this offseason or until the Tigers officially hire their next head coach. That buzz started right from the jump after Bryan Harsin’s firing and it’s volume has only increased since then. It doesn’t take a Paul Finebaum to understand the potential connection between the two, but the analyst did share his thoughts after spending the weekend in Oxford.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday

Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
OXFORD, MS
thecomeback.com

Paul Finebaum questions Jimbo Fisher’s credibility

After another disappointing loss Saturday to the Auburn Tigers, the Texas A&M Aggies, once ranked No. 6 in the country, find themselves at 3-7 and no longer bowl-eligible. Despite the record, the likelihood of Jimbo Fisher being fired after the season is fairly low because of his $86 million buyout, though not impossible according to Paul Finebaum.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Clarion Ledger

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has ultimate respect for Alcorn coach Fred McNair despite rivalry

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders and former Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair's lives crossed, either on the playing field in the NFL or because of shared camaraderie of being in the NFL.  A year separated the two from being teammates. Sanders came out of retirement to play his last two NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (2004-05), finishing with five interceptions.  ...
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

JT Daniels' journey hits another obstacle after benching

This past Saturday, Daniels was benched in West Virginia's 23-20 win against Oklahoma. He struggled mightily before coach Neal Brown turned to backup Garrett Greene. Daniels was 7-of-12 for 65 yards and an interception before being benched for good late in the first half. It took a series of unfortunate...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Yardbarker

3 Reasons The Chiefs Need To Sign OBJ

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having himself an MVP season. While he’s finding success without star receiver Tyreek Hill, getting him another receiver doesn’t hurt. With Odell Beckham Jr. still a free agent, it’s possible the Chiefs could sign him. However, some might question the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
On3.com

Stetson Bennett is no longer a game manager: The Georgia Show

Stetson Bennett isn’t a ‘game manager’ anymore. The Georgia quarterback showed us something at Mississippi State over the weekend. Yes, he had two interceptions on the stat sheet. He probably could have had one more. But go back and watch the game. Those thread-the-needle throws to Kearis...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC

And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Has Revealed His Heisman Trophy Top 4

The Heisman Trophy race is taking form with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. Following Week 11's action, Paul Finebaum broke down his top candidates on Sunday morning's SportsCenter. Via Saturday Down South's Adam Spencer, Finebaum put CJ Stroud first on his hypothetical ballot after tossing five touchdowns...
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

REPORT: Chicago Bears switch tight end to defense in shocking twist

The Chicago Bears are trying out a lot of new things this year. The Bears overhauled their defense in the offseason. The offense has progressed rapidly from a conservative, bland scheme to one of the most explosive units in the NFL in the past month. Recently, the Bears made a former basketball player turned NFL tight end into a defensive player.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former Pittsburgh Steelers DB Believes Dynamic T.J. Watt Deserves DPOY Consideration Despite Playing In Just 2 Games

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the best, if not, the best defensive player in the NFL. Edge rusher, T.J. Watt is the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year after a monster season in 2021. His 2022 campaign hit a screeching halt after tearing his pectoral muscle at the end of regulation in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was luckily not a season-ender as the dominant pass rusher returned this past week and suited up versus the New Orleans Saints. The team is a horrific 1-10 in games that Watt does not start and his presence combined with an unbelievable play making ability are clearly big factors in the organization’s success since he was drafted in 2017.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

ESPN Believes 10 Teams Can Still Make College Football Playoff

ESPN unveiled a simulation featuring 10 teams still reasonably in the College Football Playoff hunt. The Playoff Predictor allows users to see how the outcome of each remaining game -- including conference championships -- impacts each team's odds of earning one of four spots. Here are the 10 teams and...
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

QB Derek Carr, Raiders could easily part ways after 2022 season

The Derek Carr era of the Las Vegas Raiders could very well be coming to a close. The 2-7 Raiders have struggled aplenty in 2022. It might only be running back Josh Jacobs' resurgence that has given Las Vegas fans much to cheer for this season. Quarterback Carr, the team's...
LAS VEGAS, NV

