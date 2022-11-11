Cherokee elections board meets Tuesday to certify results

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, GA

By File — Shannon Ballew, Staff reports
The Albert Stone Elections Building on East Main Street in Canton. File — Shannon Ballew

The Cherokee County Board of Elections is meeting at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 15 to certify the county’s results in the Nov. 8 election, the elections department announced.

The meeting is at 400 East Main St. in Canton.

For a summary report of Cherokee County’s unofficial election results, visit https://cherokeegavotes.com.

The elections department is starting its state-required audit for the Nov. 8 election at 9 a.m. Nov. 17 at The Cherokee County Conference Center, at 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton. The audit is open to the public.

Statewide, election workers will hand count a sample of ballots from the Georgia Secretary of State’s race.

