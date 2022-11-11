Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Cold temps, snow possible this week; Officials eye atmospheric river for Thanksgiving
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The cold temperatures well below seasonal averages will continue this week at Lake Tahoe with some snow and gusty winds possible, but precipitation may hold off until Thanksgiving week where officials are eyeing an approaching weak-to-moderate atmospheric river. The National Weather Service advises travelers to be...
NBC Bay Area
Hazardous Beach Conditions Along Central California Coastline Sunday
The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California...
Sacramento’s historic snowfall in 1888 prompted a citywide snowball fight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Valley is not known for its snow days as the average snowfall is zero-inches, but a record setting 3.5 inches caused quite a stir in January 1888. During the mid to late 19th century, a single day of snowfall from December to February was not uncommon, but on January […]
NBC Bay Area
Frost Advisory in Effect for Parts of North Bay
A frost advisory went into effect Sunday evening for inlands parts of the North Bay, National Weather Service officials said. Frost is possible late tonight into Monday morning. The advisory is in effect for areas such as Santa Rosa, Napa and Cloverdale, among others, weather officials said. Low temperatures overnight...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Lake Tahoe sets cold temp record; More snow possible this weekend
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The multi-day snowstorm that moved out earlier this week left record-breaking cold temperatures behind, and a bit more winter weather may be on the way this weekend. South Lake Tahoe set a cold temperature record on Thursday when the thermometer dropped to 2 degrees...
Hazardous beach conditions expected along CA coastline
(BCN) — The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California coastline. KRON On […]
KCRA.com
Live in the 209? New 350 area code will soon be available in Central Valley area
STOCKTON, Calif. — California residents living in the 209 area code region will soon have access to another three-digit code if they are looking to change or get a new number. The California Public Utilities Commission approved in May 2022 the 350 area code to overlay the existing 209...
Tanzanite Park in Natomas closed temporarily due to a ‘diesel release’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Tanzanite Community Park in Natomas is closed due to a cleanup of a “diesel release,” according to the Office of Spill Prevention and Response. The OSPR said that the source of the spill has stopped, but that the park will remain closed. There is personnel on the scene currently who are […]
KTVU FOX 2
Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
2 popular Northern California areas land on travel website’s do not visit list
A travel website has named two picturesque California destinations on their “No List” for travel destinations for the upcoming year due to stressors on the environment.
KCRA.com
Tuesday Traffic Tips: Know the rules about cellphones and driving
Each week, KCRA 3’s Lisa Gonzales is answering your traffic questions and concerns with the help of Northern California law enforcement and traffic experts. The segment airs Tuesdays on the KCRA morning news at 9 a.m. Watch the video above for Tuesday’s traffic tip about cellphones and driving.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Was meteorite really to blame for California home set ablaze? Firefighters now have answer
A house that caught fire in rural Nevada County earlier this month didn’t get struck by a meteorite after all. “I am very confident that a rock from space did not hit this house,” Clayton Thomas, a captain at the Penn Valley Fire Protection District, told The Sacramento Bee on Monday.
KCRA.com
Here are Sacramento rain and Sierra snow totals from this week's storm
As leftover rain and snow showers wind down on the west slope of the Sierra, precipitation totals are trickling in. Since Sunday night, most spots in the Valley measured anywhere from three-quarters of an inch to 1 inch. The rain came in several rounds, limiting the impacts from flooding. Downtown...
Sriracha! From the fields of Woodland into the iconic green-topped bottle | Bartell's Backroads
IRWINDALE, Calif. — When you think of sriracha, many people think of the “rooster sauce” made by Huy Fong Foods, Inc., but did you know the process starts in farmer Tom Muller’s pepper field near Woodland, California?. “Peppers are grown all over the state of California....
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Nov. 14
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake shook the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Friday, Nov. 11. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded along the outer fault line off the South Oregon Coast. The USGS reports it was located west of Langlois in Curry County at a depth of six-miles.
KCRA.com
Maná to close out ‘México Lindo y Querido’ tour in Sacramento
The Mexican rock band Maná will wrap up a United States tour at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center in September. Maná announced the 2023 leg of their México Lindo y Querido will include 19 shows across the United States. It will kick off with two shows at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 10 and 11.
Strong line of thunderstorms move through Sacramento region
A strong line of storms are rolling through the Sacramento region Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service and issued Special Weather Statements for a couple of areas. The first statement was issued for the Ione, Wilton, and Rancho Calaveras until 2:15 p.m.Another statement was then issued for Roseville, Citrus Heights, and Folsom until 2:45 p.m.Forecasters say small accumulating hail, gusty winds, and brief funnel clouds are possible with the storms. At least one CBS13 viewer spotted what is possibly a funnel cloud near Highway 99 between Galt and Elk Grove. What are you seeing in your neighborhood?
Tornadoes are possible in California, NWS says. Here is where they can form
While tornadoes are not a regular occurrence in California, it’s a weather phenomenon that can definitely appear in the state. According to the National Weather Service, California averages around 11 tornadoes a year and they usually occur in the fall or spring. The NWS also said that while tornadoes can occur throughout the state, they […]
Snow, Heavy Rain In The Forecast For These Southern California Counties
Here's when it is expected to arrive.
KCRA.com
Community update on new I Street Bridge construction set for Monday evening
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nearly three years after a design was selected, the community is getting an update on theconstruction of the new I Street Bridge. The bridge will connect the railyards in downtown Sacramento with the Washington neighborhood in West Sacramento. The new state-of-the-art bridge will replace the...
