A strong line of storms are rolling through the Sacramento region Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service and issued Special Weather Statements for a couple of areas. The first statement was issued for the Ione, Wilton, and Rancho Calaveras until 2:15 p.m.Another statement was then issued for Roseville, Citrus Heights, and Folsom until 2:45 p.m.Forecasters say small accumulating hail, gusty winds, and brief funnel clouds are possible with the storms. At least one CBS13 viewer spotted what is possibly a funnel cloud near Highway 99 between Galt and Elk Grove. What are you seeing in your neighborhood?

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO