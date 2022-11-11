ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

NBC Bay Area

Hazardous Beach Conditions Along Central California Coastline Sunday

The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Frost Advisory in Effect for Parts of North Bay

A frost advisory went into effect Sunday evening for inlands parts of the North Bay, National Weather Service officials said. Frost is possible late tonight into Monday morning. The advisory is in effect for areas such as Santa Rosa, Napa and Cloverdale, among others, weather officials said. Low temperatures overnight...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Hazardous beach conditions expected along CA coastline

(BCN) — The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California coastline. KRON On […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river

NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
NEVADA CITY, CA
KCRA.com

Tuesday Traffic Tips: Know the rules about cellphones and driving

Each week, KCRA 3’s Lisa Gonzales is answering your traffic questions and concerns with the help of Northern California law enforcement and traffic experts. The segment airs Tuesdays on the KCRA morning news at 9 a.m. Watch the video above for Tuesday’s traffic tip about cellphones and driving.
oregontoday.net

Quakes, Nov. 14

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake shook the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Friday, Nov. 11. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded along the outer fault line off the South Oregon Coast. The USGS reports it was located west of Langlois in Curry County at a depth of six-miles.
PETROLIA, CA
KCRA.com

Maná to close out ‘México Lindo y Querido’ tour in Sacramento

The Mexican rock band Maná will wrap up a United States tour at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center in September. Maná announced the 2023 leg of their México Lindo y Querido will include 19 shows across the United States. It will kick off with two shows at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 10 and 11.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Strong line of thunderstorms move through Sacramento region

A strong line of storms are rolling through the Sacramento region Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service and issued Special Weather Statements for a couple of areas. The first statement was issued for the Ione, Wilton, and Rancho Calaveras until 2:15 p.m.Another statement was then issued for Roseville, Citrus Heights, and Folsom until 2:45 p.m.Forecasters say small accumulating hail, gusty winds, and brief funnel clouds are possible with the storms. At least one CBS13 viewer spotted what is possibly a funnel cloud near Highway 99 between Galt and Elk Grove. What are you seeing in your neighborhood? 
SACRAMENTO, CA

