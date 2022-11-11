How has Utah State played at Hawaii?

Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (12) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Honolulu. | Darryl Oumi, Associated Press

This Saturday, Utah State football will be in Honolulu, Hawaii facing off against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The series dates back to 1927 but has only involved 17 total meetings, the bulk of which took place when Utah State and Hawaii were members of the WAC.

Here’s what has happened between the Aggies and the Warriors in previous matchups.

All-time history between Utah State and Hawaii