How has Utah State played at Hawaii?
This Saturday, Utah State football will be in Honolulu, Hawaii facing off against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
The series dates back to 1927 but has only involved 17 total meetings, the bulk of which took place when Utah State and Hawaii were members of the WAC.
Here’s what has happened between the Aggies and the Warriors in previous matchups.
All-time history between Utah State and Hawaii
- The Aggies and Warriors first played in 1927 — Hawaii walked away with a 21-10 victory — and then didn’t meet again until 1957. After a pair of games in the mid-’60s, the teams didn’t meet consistently until the mid-to-late 2000s.
- Utah State has been the dominant side since both teams joined the MW — Hawaii in 2012 and Utah State in 2013. The Aggies have reeled off five straight victories over the Warriors, six straight if you include the final matchup between the teams in the WAC.
- The Aggies haven’t just defeated the Warriors, they’ve manhandled them. Utah State has outscored Hawaii by a combined 155 points in the five MW matchups, and has scored 35 or more points in every game.
- In the last two meetings — in 2018 and in 2021 — Utah State dropped 50-plus points on Hawaii, runaway victories if ever there were some.
- Hawaii’s only regular success against Utah State came in the mid-2000s, when the Warriors defeated the Aggies in five out of six matchups, including three in a row from 2005 through 2007.
- Utah State is 5-4 all time at Hawaii, and has won its last three games in Honolulu.
