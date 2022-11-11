ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norcross, GA

Norcross hosting neighborhood cleanup and recycling day on Saturday

By Jillian Price - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uxSsu_0j7R2NNX00

The city of Norcross is hosting a Neighborhood Cleanup and Recycling Day on Saturday.

The twice-a-year event will feature drop-off collections for secure shredding, electronics recycling, scrap metal, single-stream recycling, glass recycling, bulk material disposal and hard-to-recycle items such as hearing aides.

Hazardous materials such as batteries, large car parts and household chemicals will not be allowed.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at Norcross Public Works, 345 Lively Avenue.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AccessAtlanta

Open 24/7: Metro Atlanta’s 7 best 24-hour restaurants

Late-night eateries in Atlanta that are open around the clock will have you hankering for an early-morning donut or a late-night taco. With such a diverse variety of dining options available around the city, you may be wondering whether there are any restaurants open through the night. While the pandemic...
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

Scenes Around Town: Perry Street Chophouse opens in Lawrenceville

The wait is over, Perry Street Chophouse opens. Check out some of the pre-opening photos. Perry Street Chophouse officially opened today, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 on the Historic Square in Lawrenceville. Perry Street Chophouse is located at 125 N Perry St, Lawrenceville, Ga 30046. Thick cuts of prime beef...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

LifeLine Animal Project to hold Black Friday adoption event

LifeLine Animal Project is offering free pet adoptions at three area shelters from Nov. 25-28.  The participating shelters are the DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services, and the LifeLine Community Animal Center.  The animal adoption nonprofit is hosting the adoption event in celebration of Black Friday, according to a press release. In addition to free […] The post LifeLine Animal Project to hold Black Friday adoption event appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantaonthecheap.com

DEAL ALERT: Domino’s cuts pizza prices in half for this week only

Domino’s is offering 50% OFF all pizzas at regular menu price, at participating locations. The offer is only available online via the Domino’s site or app. This means you must place your order via the website or the mobile app — you can NOT redeem it by calling in an order or ordering at the store.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Your guide to holiday markets in Atlanta

Whether you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift, or just want to get out of the house and do some window shopping, there are plenty of places around town to do that. Here are some of the best holiday markets in and around Atlanta:. Atlanta Christkindl Market. It’s that...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Antisemitic fliers found in neighborhoods in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga - Hundreds of antisemitic fliers were found scattered across neighborhoods in Cobb County. The fliers were found over the weekend in several subdivisions in Kennesaw and Acworth. "Every other mailbox had one," said Lou Minor. Lou Minor was walking his dogs early Saturday morning when he saw...
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
81K+
Followers
50K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy