Norcross hosting neighborhood cleanup and recycling day on Saturday

The city of Norcross is hosting a Neighborhood Cleanup and Recycling Day on Saturday.

The twice-a-year event will feature drop-off collections for secure shredding, electronics recycling, scrap metal, single-stream recycling, glass recycling, bulk material disposal and hard-to-recycle items such as hearing aides.

Hazardous materials such as batteries, large car parts and household chemicals will not be allowed.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at Norcross Public Works, 345 Lively Avenue.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.