Pensacola, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Pensacola. The Escambia High School soccer team will have a game with West Florida High School - Tech on November 14, 2022, 17:00:00. The Pine Forest High School soccer team will have a game with Pensacola High School on November 14, 2022, 17:00:00.
Fort Walton Beach, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Crestview High School soccer team will have a game with Choctawhatchee High School on November 14, 2022, 17:00:00.
WJHG-TV
Walton County School District makes list for Highest Academic Performance Districts in Florida
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County School District has gotten an A+ grade for the 2021-2022 school year from the Florida Department of Education. It is also one of the 14 districts in Florida to make the list of High Academic Performance. “We’re proud to be the number...
WEAR
Fate of Warrington Middle School to be decided during school board meeting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The fate of Warrington Middle School could finally be decided Tuesday night, as the Escambia County School Board is set to vote on the charter takeover. Tuesday night's decision could impact much more than the students of Warrington Middle, it's got the attention of the Commissioner...
WEAR
Tennis court at Pensacola's Armstrong Park dedicated to former councilman Townsend
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola held a dedication ceremony Tuesday for the Ronald Townsend Tennis Court at Armstrong Park. The tennis court was renamed for former City Councilman Ronald Townsend, who served as the District 7 City Council member for more than 10 years. "During his time on...
WEAR
Pensacola State College dedicates new training room to Florida Power & Light
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new training room at Pensacola State College is now dedicated to Florida Power & Light. The "Florida Power & Light Company Nonprofit Center Training Room" will be used by the "Nonprofit Center for Excellence and Philanthropy" to train community nonprofit leaders. The room can hold around...
niceville.com
Farmer veteran from Niceville is awarded Kubota tractor
NICEVILLE, Fla. – A farmer veteran living in Niceville has been awarded a Kubota tractor through Kubota’s “Geared to Give” program. Robert Bartleson, of Niceville, was handed the keys to his new MX Series utility tractor with TV personality and outdoorsman Willie Robertson at the Duck Commander Warehouse in West Monroe, Louisiana last week, according to an announcement by Kubota Tractor Corporation.
ssrnews.com
Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Escambia and Walton Counties Selected to Start New Recruitment Program for Veterans to Teach
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, during a press conference Tuesday at Fort Walton Beach High School, announced 114 schools in 10 counties across the state will be designated as Florida’s first class of Purple Star campuses in recognition of their support for the children of military families. Fort Walton Beach...
WEAR
Blue Angel fans gather to see Homecoming Air Show at NAS Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The U.S. Navy Blue Angels wrapped the season with their homecoming show on base at NAS Pensacola Saturday. WEAR News crew members were there to witness yet another extraordinary demonstration. The people who came out to see the Homecoming Air Show summed up what they experienced with...
ALABAMA members Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry release statements on Jeff Cook’s passing
ALABAMA's Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry released statements Thursday, remembering their "friend, cousin, and bandmate" Jeff Cook, who passed away earlier this week.
WEAR
Backlog on disability claims creates issues for military veterans
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Filing a disability claims has become a big headache for our military veterans. The Department of Veteran Affairs is backlogged on disability claims. One veteran told WEAR News his claim has been denied a few times. Jay Arnold shares his painful journey as he continues to wait for this claim to be approved.
WALA-TV FOX10
Crestview man charged with Fort Walton Beach murder
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A Crestview man has been charged with 2nd-degree murder following a fatal shooting that occurred at a home on Jay Street in Fort Walton Beach early Saturday morning. When deputies responded to the home they found a 34-year-old male victim on the ground with...
WEAR
One-on-one: WEAR News sits down with new Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Mayor-Elect D.C. Reeves will be sworn into office next Tuesday. Reeves is surrounded by powerful leaders, and he’s committed to making Pensacola a premier place to work, live and enjoy. WEAR News' Bob Solarski sits down with the Mayor-elect one-on-one. Tune into WEAR News on...
WEAR
Hype Pensacola hosting 8th annual Turkey Giveaway
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Hype Pensacola is putting on its 8th annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. It will take place from 5-7 p.m. at 2400 Michigan Ave. in Pensacola. A package meal includes turkey, dressing, cornbread and green beans.
WEAR
Empowerment Church International to host food giveaway in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Empowerment Church International in Escambia County will host a food giveaway Saturday. It's set for 9 a.m. at 2 E Nine Mile Road in Pensacola. Over 10,000 pounds of food will be distributed. Limited turkey and hams will be made available. Contact 850-501-2670 for more info.
Fort Walton Beach man arrested, charged with manslaughter for 2018 overdose death: Okaloosa Co. deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man in connection to a 2018 overdose death of a Fort Walton Beach man, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Roderick Eugene Bryant, 42, of Fort Walton Beach was charged with manslaughter. The 33-year-old victim overdosed and died from […]
WEAR
WATCH: FBI honors retired NAS Pensacola Captain Timothy Kinsella
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The FBI Jacksonville Division selected retired NAS Pensacola Captain Timothy F. "Lucky" Kinsella, Jr. as a recipient of the 2021 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA). The FBI DCLA is presented annually to select individuals and organizations that assist the FBI in reducing and preventing criminal...
WEAR
The Watson Firm plans to give away 1,000 Thanksgiving dinners in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Watson Firm is hosting their 5th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway at Town & Country Plaza in Pensacola next Monday. The giveaway will be held at Town & Country Plaza on 3300 N Pace Boulevard. The law firm says they plan to give away 1,000 turkeys and...
WEAR
Former Pensacola mayors recognized with city keys, conference rooms
PENSACOLA, Fla -- Pensacola City Hall is forever marked with four former mayor's names on different floors. Monday morning, Mayor Grover Robinson said it has been almost 40 years since officials named a room in the town hall after an official, dedicating conference areas to former Mayors Vincent John Whibbs (1977-1991), Mayor Lee Conner Hagler (1937-1943), and Charles P. Mason (1947-1957 and 1963-1965).
WEAR
City of Fort Walton Beach expected to vote on funding for DUI enforcement
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The City of Fort Walton Beach is working to make their streets safer. The city is expected to vote on accepting a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation for DUI enforcement. The $25,000 grant would assist with the costs of setting up and running...
