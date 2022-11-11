ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niceville, FL

High School Soccer PRO

Fort Walton Beach, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Crestview High School soccer team will have a game with Choctawhatchee High School on November 14, 2022, 17:00:00.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Farmer veteran from Niceville is awarded Kubota tractor

NICEVILLE, Fla. – A farmer veteran living in Niceville has been awarded a Kubota tractor through Kubota’s “Geared to Give” program. Robert Bartleson, of Niceville, was handed the keys to his new MX Series utility tractor with TV personality and outdoorsman Willie Robertson at the Duck Commander Warehouse in West Monroe, Louisiana last week, according to an announcement by Kubota Tractor Corporation.
NICEVILLE, FL
WEAR

Blue Angel fans gather to see Homecoming Air Show at NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The U.S. Navy Blue Angels wrapped the season with their homecoming show on base at NAS Pensacola Saturday. WEAR News crew members were there to witness yet another extraordinary demonstration. The people who came out to see the Homecoming Air Show summed up what they experienced with...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Backlog on disability claims creates issues for military veterans

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Filing a disability claims has become a big headache for our military veterans. The Department of Veteran Affairs is backlogged on disability claims. One veteran told WEAR News his claim has been denied a few times. Jay Arnold shares his painful journey as he continues to wait for this claim to be approved.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Crestview man charged with Fort Walton Beach murder

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A Crestview man has been charged with 2nd-degree murder following a fatal shooting that occurred at a home on Jay Street in Fort Walton Beach early Saturday morning. When deputies responded to the home they found a 34-year-old male victim on the ground with...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

One-on-one: WEAR News sits down with new Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Mayor-Elect D.C. Reeves will be sworn into office next Tuesday. Reeves is surrounded by powerful leaders, and he’s committed to making Pensacola a premier place to work, live and enjoy. WEAR News' Bob Solarski sits down with the Mayor-elect one-on-one. Tune into WEAR News on...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Hype Pensacola hosting 8th annual Turkey Giveaway

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Hype Pensacola is putting on its 8th annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. It will take place from 5-7 p.m. at 2400 Michigan Ave. in Pensacola. A package meal includes turkey, dressing, cornbread and green beans.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

WATCH: FBI honors retired NAS Pensacola Captain Timothy Kinsella

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The FBI Jacksonville Division selected retired NAS Pensacola Captain Timothy F. "Lucky" Kinsella, Jr. as a recipient of the 2021 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA). The FBI DCLA is presented annually to select individuals and organizations that assist the FBI in reducing and preventing criminal...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Former Pensacola mayors recognized with city keys, conference rooms

PENSACOLA, Fla -- Pensacola City Hall is forever marked with four former mayor's names on different floors. Monday morning, Mayor Grover Robinson said it has been almost 40 years since officials named a room in the town hall after an official, dedicating conference areas to former Mayors Vincent John Whibbs (1977-1991), Mayor Lee Conner Hagler (1937-1943), and Charles P. Mason (1947-1957 and 1963-1965).
PENSACOLA, FL

