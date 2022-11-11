ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

U.S. wants tougher rules on methane emissions from oil and gas sector

By Daniel J. Graeber
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Methane emissions from the production of crude oil and natural gas could be cut by 90% under a proposal unveiled Friday from the sidelines of the COP27 summit in Egypt by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WSXSz_0j7R2DYH00
Natural gas, composed primarily of the potent greenhouse gas methane, can be burned off by oil producers if they lack the infrastructure necessary to capture, creating an atmospheric problem as a result. A proposal from the U.S. EPA aims to curb those emissions. File photo by Maryam Rahmanian/UPI.

The EPA said it wanted to strengthen proposed standards on methane abatement that, if finalized, would eliminate harmful emissions and thereby protect the environment while at the same time possibly catching some of the methane emitted from oil and gas installations.

The agency said that, if finalized, the rules would cut methane emissions associated with oil and gas production by 87% from their 2005 levels by 2030. The proposal already has tacit support from the American Petroleum Institute, a trade group representing the interests of roughly 600 members from the industry.

"API looks forward to reviewing the proposed rule in its entirety and will continue to work with EPA in support of a final rule that is cost-effective, promotes innovation, and creates the regulatory certainty needed for long-term planning," said API Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs Frank Macchiarola. "Federal regulation of methane crafted to build on industry's progress can help accelerate emissions reductions while developing reliable American energy."

The EPA estimates that methane traps about 80 times as much heat in the atmosphere as carbon dioxide. If passed, the measure could abate around 36 million tons of methane between 2023 and 2035, the rough equivalent of all the greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power generated in the U.S. economy in 2020.

A team from NASA recently uncovered a methane plume stretching some 20 miles from oil and gas infrastructure in Turkmenistan. It's leaking methane at about 11,000 pounds an hour, which makes it as severe as the 2015 leak at Aliso Canyon in California, the worst-ever methane lake in the United States.

The EPA's proposal was followed by a joint declaration from Canada, the European Union, Japan, Norway, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States to address emissions emanating from the oil and gas sector.

"We commit to taking immediate action to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions associated with fossil energy production and consumption, particularly to reduce methane emissions," they said in a joint statement. "We emphasize that reducing methane and other greenhouse gas emissions from the fossil energy sector enhances energy security by reducing avoidable routine flaring, venting, and leakage that wastes natural gas."

Methane is a main component of raw natural gas. Much of the natural gas associated with oil deposits is burned off , or flared, because of a lack of infrastructure needed to utilize the resource.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Wonder material’ scrubs CO2 from power plants before it reaches the atmosphere

Scientists have discovered a reusable material that can capture carbon dioxide from coal-fired power plants and prevent the greenhouse gas from entering the atmosphere.A team from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the US claim that the aluminium formate material, known as ALF, lacks the shortcomings of other proposed carbon filtration methods and is made of substances found abundantly.“What makes this work exciting is that ALF performs really well relative to other high-performing CO2 adsorbents, but it rivals designer compounds in its simplicity, overall stability and ease of preparation,” said Hayden Evans, a chemist at the...
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Daily Mail

Republicans launch an investigation into Biden's 'misuse' of emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices after talk of ban on fuel exports after Saudi rejected call to delay OPEC deal

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have accused President Joe Biden of improperly tapping into the nation's strategic petroleum reserve to soften the blow of Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+'s decision to dramatically cut its oil production. The president announced the release of 15 million oil barrels earlier this month, just weeks...
Markets Insider

The only way oil prices can reach $120 per barrel is if there are a lot of supply disruptions, says Citi's commodities chief

A resurgence in Chinese demand won't be enough for a steep increase in oil prices, according to Citigroup's global head of commodities research. China's zero-COVID policies have kept a lid on oil prices, though signs of them easing have raised hopes for a rebound in economic activity. But instead of demand, oil prices will follow supply signals, Ed Morse said.
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
477K+
Followers
68K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy