Chili’s Restaurant Tells Nick Cannon They Don’t Limit Kids Meals After It’s Revealed He’s Expecting His 12th Child

Diddy came close to getting into a physical altercation with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson while out celebrating Halloween. Diddy dressed up as Heath Ledger’s Joker character from The Dark Knight movie and went out for what was supposed to be good times on Sunday night (Oct. 30). However, the celebration was briefly halted when the Bad Boy founder got into a heated argument with Michael J. Ferguson. In video of the incident, the two can been seen in each other's face while Ferguson, who played 2-Bit on Power and Power Book II: Ghost, calls Puff a pussy multiple times. Puff then begins to laugh maniacally, leaning into the character he is portraying.

16 DAYS AGO