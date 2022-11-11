ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Wade Scott McAfee Jr.
4d ago

I say there needs be an equivalent tax for alcohol. the substance of alcohol has destroyed far more lives than marijuana ever has

12
Lori Anderson
4d ago

Where’s all this $$ going that’s getting taxed? Montana isn’t seeing any of it. Back to growing ur own. The gov gets all the money for their needs! They could be getting better schools, rehabs .

7
Dale
4d ago

What needs to happen is pharmaceutical companies need to pay for all of their own rehab and all of their rehab facilities across the US as do alcohol companies, food addiction need to be paid by fast food places and someone. And marijuana needs to pay for all of their rehab facilities across the US. Oh wait a minute there are no rehab facilities for marijuana anywhere in the US. What does that tell you?

4
MONTANA STATE

