Read full article on original website
Related
Clemons, Cowboys escape Fort Collins with 14-13 victory
FORT COLLINS, Colo., – The Wyoming Cowboys (7-3 overall, 5-1 MW) rallied back from a 10-point deficit to defeat the Colorado State Rams (2-8, 2-4 MW) by a score of 14-13 on Saturday evening in Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. It marked the fifth comeback win for the...
Tuck’s Takes: An emotional Jayden Clemons enters Border War lore
FORT COLLINS, Colo., -- The raw emotions were real. The tears that welled and eventually flowed told a tale. Jayden Clemons wasn't supposed to be here. That's what he was told, anyway. The recruiters never called. The offers were nonexistent. When he finally got his chance to show what he...
Pass The Jam. The Lincoln To Host Taylor Scott’s Turkey Jam Black Friday
Ah, Thanksgiving. The time of the year that we all sit around with loved ones(or forced loved ones) and enjoy a great meal, some football and probably a fight or two about politics. We also can't forget about the drunk uncle, either(wait, am I the drunk uncle now?). It's an American tradition.
This Weekend In Laramie…Trains, Stars, and Holiday Bazaars!
The holiday season is jingling its way to us! How's that shopping going? Still not done yet? Well, this weekend is absolutely perfect for you! We have a couple of holiday bazaars and a book sale coming up! Maybe you'll be able to find something then? Make sure to go visit!
This Southeast Wyoming Scenic Byway Is Closed For The Winter
It's that time of the year again. The time when we want to make our way around Wyoming's beauty and wonder is coming to a close. At least in some parts. Really, very few parts. Specifically in the Snowy Range. WYDOT announced yesterday that the Snowy Range Scenic Byway will...
Hey Laramie: Join The Eppson Center’s Thanksgiving Dinner
The Eppson Center is inviting community members of all ages to enjoy a meal together this Thanksgiving!. The 25th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be happening this November 24, from 11 AM to 1 PM. The event will be absolutely free, for all ages to enjoy, and dine together. With...
-4, Numerous Single Digit Temps Recorded In SE Wyoming
A temperature of -4 degrees was recorded overnight in Albany county, and numerous single-digit readings were also recorded in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:. Cheyenne officially logged an overnight low of 13 degrees, according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr.
Thank A Veteran! Veterans Day Deals in Cheyenne and Laramie
November 11th is a time to celebrate the men and women who have served in our country's Armed Forces. As the daughter and granddaughter of a Veteran, nothing makes my day better than seeing so many businesses and community members choose to thank Veterans. This year, Cheyenne and Laramie have...
November Events In Laramie
After months and months of fun activities happening in Laramie, from summer and Halloween, we are not stopping just yet. It's November and we have various holiday-themed events coming up. From holiday bazaars for you to get your holiday shopping done, to holiday plays for you to enjoy with the whole family.
Here Are The Polling Places Within the City of Laramie
In case you got your dates mixed up, and maybe have not been bombarded with election ads, the elections are coming up tomorrow, and if you don't know where to go, we have got you covered!. Here's a list of where you can go voting tomorrow. Polling Places Within the...
Wyoming Historic Governor’s Mansion Gearing Up For Holidays
We got our first significant snow of the season last week. The feel is in the air. Downtown Cheyenne is beginning to cover itself with decorations, and the Depot Plaza is on full display. It must be time for the holidays. Well, we can say that, but there is one...
Tragedy to Triumph: Hear from Rodeo Star Amberly Snyder Nov. 10
In 2019, a biopic of a rodeo star overcoming tragedy aired on Netflix - raking in 350 million views worldwide. The film, titled "Walk, Ride, Rodeo.," shared the inspiring story of Amberly Snyder in her journey to overcome a tragic accident that left her paralyzed so that she could one day ride in rodeo again.
Here’s What Laramie Resident’s LOVE To Do In Winter
Laramie's winter is a long one, no doubt. But we're lucky (debatable) that we're in Wyoming, and there are so many things to do, in any season! Whether it be summer or winter recreation, Laramie won't disappoint as it is the perfect winter wonderland. So, we asked Laramie what are...
Laramie Fire Station 3 Completed 25kW Solar Project
Back in December last year, Laramie Fire Station 3 announced that it will generate its own clean, renewable power thanks to a funding award from Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky program participants. The $39,465 funding was used to support the installation of a 25kW solar array and an electric...
Big News! Children’s Museum Of Cheyenne Breaks Ground
In what feels like a long time coming, the Children's Museum of Cheyenne broke ground yesterday at 1618 O'Neil Avenue in Cheyenne. Check out the video of the groundbreaking ceremony here. Their social media post had this to say about the groundbreaking and news of the museum. Official Ground Breaking...
The Weekend Has Arrived In Cheyenne, Here’s What To Do!
First off, Happy Veterans Day today and thank you to those that help make our country great and free. We've made it! It's kind of a weird time of the year, right? Spooky season has passed us, we're close to Thanksgiving, but, really, other upcoming Holidays are on the way that we care more about(sorry Thanksgiving purists). So, what do we do with our time?
Law Enforcement to Crack Down on Drunk Drivers During Border War
One of college football's oldest rivalries will take place this Saturday, Nov. 12, when the Wyoming Cowboys travel to Fort Collins to tangle with the Colorado State Rams in the 114th edition of the Border War. In an effort to keep traveling football fans safe, law enforcement agencies from across...
YOU’RE INVITED: To This First Annual Gratitude Banquet in Laramie
The Laramie Range Ford Family is excited to invite you to their first annual Gratitude Banquet for local first responders! As a heartfelt thank you for serving our little community year-round, they would like to serve our first responders, military personnel, medical personnel & their families on the evening of November 16th!
A Foot Of Snow, 45 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains starting at 11 a.m. today [Nov. 9]. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday through Thursday for the Sierra Madre Range and The Snowy Range in southeast Wyoming. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible, with high winds up to 45 mph. High winds will likely cause reductions in visibility at times due to blowing snow.
NWS Cheyenne: Warmer Saturday, Then Another Blast of Cold & Snow
Folks in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle will want to enjoy Saturday's warmer temperatures because they won't be sticking around. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, another cold front will move across the region Sunday, dropping temperatures back down around the freezing mark. It will be a...
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0