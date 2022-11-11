Work on new Sonoma County courthouse, delayed for years, progresses

Sonoma County’s new courthouse is slowly taking shape in Santa Rosa after years of delays.

The state project has been fraught with delays, many due to budgetary obstacles, that put the project behind schedule — the courthouse was originally slated to open this year.

Construction is now expected to wrap up in 2024, said Bob Oliver, the Sonoma County Superior Court Court executive officer.

Court administrators are expected to move into the new building in May 2024, Oliver said.

The project, which dates back to former Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration, is intended to replace the county’s existing 56-year-old facility. It was determined to be seismically unsafe and the county’s system of transporting inmates through public corridors was deemed dangerous.

The new courthouse sits on land beside the existing Hall of Justice.

Plans advanced in early 2018 called for six-story, 169,342-square foot building, including 15 criminal courtrooms, 450 above- and below-ground parking spaces, and consolidated criminal, traffic, juvenile dependency and probate proceedings.

The tentative cost at the time was $175 million.

Oliver was unable to confirm updated figures Thursday.

While the state is covering the cost of the new courthouse, Sonoma County is responsible for building and paying for a way to securely transport inmates between the jail and new courthouse.

In September 2018, the county Board of Supervisors approved a $9 million contract for a Novato-based construction firm to build a tunnel, bridge and elevator tower.

“The Male Adult Detention Facility’s Inmate Connector is 99% completed,” Johannes Hoevertsz, the county’s transportation and public works director, said in an email.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.