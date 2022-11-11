ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Nov. 11 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qtodk_0j7R1UQ100

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7re8_0j7R1UQ100
    Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zjmX_0j7R1UQ100
    Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

Sergio Alvarez , 35, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 187 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Alvarez has a no-bond warrant for Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute Meth and Heroin, Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking Crime and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon.

Anthony Medina , 39, is a Hispanic male, 5’09”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Medina has a warrant for Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender which includes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Driving Under Restraint and License Plates – Unlawful Display. His bond is $10,000.

Nov. 4 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Criminals in cahoots, according to detectives

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Body language says a lot, without a word being spoken. And, according to Pueblo County Sheriff's Detectives, that fact tipped them off to a pair of would-be criminals, working in tandem. The department released a video that shows one man, wearing a black hoodie and ballcap, with clean-cut hair, going The post On the Lookout: Criminals in cahoots, according to detectives appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man charged with attempted murder in Fountain shooting

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A man is facing a Second Degree Attempted Murder charge for shooting another man in Fountain on Sunday, Nov. 13. 28-year-old Hayden Smith was arrested the day of the shooting, after officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to the 7800 block of Twin Creek Terrace, just off of Mesa Ridge […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

EPSO: Man dies after domestic disturbance and shooting

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A reported domestic disturbance turns deadly in El Paso County after a man is found dead near Fountain. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), on Saturday, Nov. 12, just before 3:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 6100 Block of Pemmican Point, an unincorporated portion of Fountain, […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

1 dead following reported shooting south of Colorado Springs near Pikes Peak International Raceway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead and an investigation is underway south of Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they received a call from a man and woman tied to a reported “domestic disturbance,” which led to a shooting. The incident happened in an area along Pemmican Point, southwest of Pikes Peak International Raceway Saturday morning at about 3:28.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Three attempted robberies take place over an hour

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to three robberies that happened over the course of an hour on Sunday, Nov. 13. On Sunday at about 8 p.m. CSPD said suspects attempted a robbery using the drive-through of the Culver’s at New Center Point and Tutt Boulevard. When the suspects made their […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Walgreens murder suspect: Not guilty plea, trial set

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A trial date has been set for the man accused of killing a 17-year-old girl while she was working at a Walgreens on the city’s west side. The trial date for 28-year-old Joshua Johnson was set for March 6, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. by 4th Judicial District Judge Eric Bentley. The defense […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Shooting under investigation in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies are investigating a reported shooting in Teller County Sunday morning. At the time of this writing, the sheriff’s office has released few details, confirming only that the suspect is accounted for. Lt. Wes Walter with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office tells 11 News there were children at the scene when the shooting happened but that they were unharmed. No information about the number of victims or conditions of the victims has been released.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist identified after crash in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist who died after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs in October has been identified. On Monday, Oct. 24, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcycle rider as 22-year-old Skylar Renfro of Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were called to the area […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist killed on Platte ran red light, CSPD says

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The motorcyclist who was killed on East Platte Avenue in October ran a red light and hit a minivan, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said. The motorcyclist was identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Monday, Oct. 31 as 32-year-old Brian Bell of Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, the crash […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspect fires gun inside store during Colorado Springs robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man fired his gun inside a convenience store and demanded money from the clerk Sunday night. Police say the robbery could be linked to similar crimes in Colorado Springs over the weekend. According to witnesses, the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven off Woodmen near...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Murder-suicide investigation after 2 found dead

(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says they are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide after finding two people dead Sunday morning on Nov. 13. Shortly before 7:20 a.m., TCSO responded to reports of a shooting in the Colorado Mountain Estates Subdivision near Florissant. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two people […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Driver charged in death of bicyclist on Vindicator Dr.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The bicyclist who died as a result of a crash near Eagleview Middle School in October has been identified, and the driver who hit her has been charged in the crash. The bicyclist was identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Monday, Oct. 31 as 44-year-old Jocelyn Harris of Colorado Springs. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Mayor issues declaration of temporary housing and shelter in Pueblo through Nov. 21

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Mayor of Pueblo issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter for the Steel City. According to the mayor's office, the declaration for the City of Pueblo begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, and ends at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21. The mayor's office said this ordinance The post Mayor issues declaration of temporary housing and shelter in Pueblo through Nov. 21 appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Public comment on proposed abortion clinic in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo City Council was over capacity on Monday, Nov. 14 as members of the community gathered for public comment on a proposed abortion clinic in Pueblo. CARE, which stands for Clinics for Abortion and Reproductive Excellence, is currently located in two states; Maryland and Nebraska. The clinic is raising money to open […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

KXRM

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy