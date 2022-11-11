Read full article on original website
SH Speech Team Brings Home Four Ribbons
The Sacred Heart Junior High Speech team participated in the Bellarmine Speech Contest on Saturday in Boonville, earning three blue ribbons (highest awarded) and one red (second-highest awarded). In the photo (from left): Eliza Noble (blue ribbon, serious solo, “I Have Something to Say About Parents"); Harper Cromley and Maggie...
SFCC Music Arts To Present Winter Concert November 29
The State Fair Community College Music Arts program will present its winter band and vocal concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at First United Methodist Church, 916 Thompson Blvd., in Sedalia. Admission is free; however, donations of snack foods such as granola bars, crackers, dried fruit, nuts, Little Debbie snacks,...
Parents voice frustration after KC charter school Hogan Prep temporarily closes
The state of Missouri has temporarily closed the doors at Hogan Preparatory Academy in Kansas City, citing significant safety concerns.
When Kansas City-area school districts could make possible snow day call
This is when Kansas City-area school districts will make the call whether to cancel school because of snow or shift to virtual learning.
Kansas City charter school closed temporarily amid safety concerns
KANSAS CITY — A Kansas City Charter School is temporarily closed due to safety concerns, according to a statement from Hogan Prep Academy, 6409 Agness in Kansas City. Students in grades 9-12 are not allowed on campus until after November 28, according to a letter from the Missouri Charter Public School Commission, due to "multiple recent incidents affecting the safety of students and staff at each of the academy's campuses."
S-C JROTC to Honor Vets With Breakfast, Ceremony, Parade
Smith-Cotton High School's JROTC program will serve breakfast to area Veterans this morning at 7:30 in the school cafeteria, followed by a ceremony in the gymnasium at 8:30. The ceremony will be live-streamed on Sedalia School District's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GrMoNP_5Uo. JROTC will also sponsor a Veteran's Day parade at...
After two-year hiatus, Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returning to Kansas City
The train travels the country to raise money and collect food for local food banks in communities along the CP network.
The “Need To Knows” of Sedalia’s Veteran’s Day 2022
It's today! It's finally Veteran's Day. I'm sure there are a few things you'll want to know - things about the parade, what's open and closed, and I'll be happy to give you quick heads up right here. First of all, the actual celebrations. The big Veteran's Day Ceremony will...
Food Truck Frenzy Coming to PCCP Wednesday
A "Food Truck Frenzy" is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m., to 2 p.m., at the Pettis County Partnership, located in the State Fair Shopping Center in Sedalia. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the PCCP in support of Homeless Awareness month.
Area Veterans Honored by S-C JROTC
Smith-Cotton High School's JROTC program served breakfast to area Veterans this morning at 7:30 in the school cafeteria, followed by a ceremony in the gymnasium that started shortly after at 8:30. If you missed it, the ceremony is now viewable on Sedalia School District's YouTube channel. The theme was “Honoring...
Zona Rosa’s ice rink in Northland opens for holiday season
The ice rink in Zona Rosa’s shopping center is now open for the holiday season, and the tree lighting and visits from Santa are on the calendar.
$5M Gift Supports Global Vision Endowment Exemplifying UCM’s Role in Providing ‘Education for Service’
The Global Vision Endowment, a program that has helped engage more than 100 University of Central Missouri students in service to individuals living in impoverished areas around the globe, is receiving a significant financial uplift thanks to a generous. $5 million estate gift from an anonymous donor. The gift to...
Kansas City radio switches to full-time Christmas music for holidays
Christmas is still several weeks away, but you can already find Christmas music playing all day on one Kansas City radio station.
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas City
Kansas City, Mo. - With temperatures falling and winter fast approaching, many Kansas City residents and visitors are looking for more winter-friendly activities to help occupy their free time while staying warm during the colder months of the year.
You Love Nostalgia? This Sedalia Store Fills You With It! Shop There!
This holiday season, I think a fair amount of people are looking for unique gifts for their loved ones. Perhaps something that may not cost as much money as something brand new. If any of you would like to find something that will fill you full of nostalgia, and perhaps relive your youth, downtown Sedalia has a shop for you!
Missouri Water Ride Set a World Record then Closed after Tragedy
When it opened, this Missouri water park set a world record. Sadly, that joy would cease years later when it closed after a tragedy that took the life of a young boy. What was known as Schlitterbahn Waterpark Kansas City broke ground in September of 2007. The Wikipedia page recalls that it featured "12 water attractions, 3 restaurants, and 2 shops". One of those rides that was added years later was Verruckt at Schlitterbahn which in German means "insane" which opened in 2014. It was confirmed to set a world record for the world's tallest waterslide.
KCTV 5
First winter storm expected in Kansas City on late Monday, early Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City’s first winter event of the season is expected Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Parts of the metro area could see up to two-inches of snow, mostly on grassy and elevated surfaces. A rain and snow mix is expected to begin from 5...
Sedalia Woman Injured In Benton County Jeep Rollover
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Jeep Patriot, driven by 34-year-old Tandra A. Miller of Sedalia, was on US 65 at McDaniel Road (near the Warsaw Airport) just after 11 p.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The Jeep came to rest on its wheels.
MSHP Arrest Reports for November 14, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Michael L. Waddle of Sedalia at 4:35 p.m. Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, no valid license and possession of marijuana. Waddle was taken to the Saline County Jail on a 24-hour hold.
How to dispose of leaves, yard waste in the Kansas City-area
Kansas City has different rules for disposing of leaves and yard waste, depending on where you live in the metro.
