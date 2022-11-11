ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, MO

SH Speech Team Brings Home Four Ribbons

The Sacred Heart Junior High Speech team participated in the Bellarmine Speech Contest on Saturday in Boonville, earning three blue ribbons (highest awarded) and one red (second-highest awarded). In the photo (from left): Eliza Noble (blue ribbon, serious solo, “I Have Something to Say About Parents"); Harper Cromley and Maggie...
BOONVILLE, MO
SFCC Music Arts To Present Winter Concert November 29

The State Fair Community College Music Arts program will present its winter band and vocal concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at First United Methodist Church, 916 Thompson Blvd., in Sedalia. Admission is free; however, donations of snack foods such as granola bars, crackers, dried fruit, nuts, Little Debbie snacks,...
SEDALIA, MO
Kansas City charter school closed temporarily amid safety concerns

KANSAS CITY — A Kansas City Charter School is temporarily closed due to safety concerns, according to a statement from Hogan Prep Academy, 6409 Agness in Kansas City. Students in grades 9-12 are not allowed on campus until after November 28, according to a letter from the Missouri Charter Public School Commission, due to "multiple recent incidents affecting the safety of students and staff at each of the academy's campuses."
KANSAS CITY, KS
S-C JROTC to Honor Vets With Breakfast, Ceremony, Parade

Smith-Cotton High School's JROTC program will serve breakfast to area Veterans this morning at 7:30 in the school cafeteria, followed by a ceremony in the gymnasium at 8:30. The ceremony will be live-streamed on Sedalia School District's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GrMoNP_5Uo. JROTC will also sponsor a Veteran's Day parade at...
SEDALIA, MO
Food Truck Frenzy Coming to PCCP Wednesday

A "Food Truck Frenzy" is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m., to 2 p.m., at the Pettis County Partnership, located in the State Fair Shopping Center in Sedalia. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the PCCP in support of Homeless Awareness month.
SEDALIA, MO
Area Veterans Honored by S-C JROTC

Smith-Cotton High School's JROTC program served breakfast to area Veterans this morning at 7:30 in the school cafeteria, followed by a ceremony in the gymnasium that started shortly after at 8:30. If you missed it, the ceremony is now viewable on Sedalia School District's YouTube channel. The theme was “Honoring...
SEDALIA, MO
Missouri Water Ride Set a World Record then Closed after Tragedy

When it opened, this Missouri water park set a world record. Sadly, that joy would cease years later when it closed after a tragedy that took the life of a young boy. What was known as Schlitterbahn Waterpark Kansas City broke ground in September of 2007. The Wikipedia page recalls that it featured "12 water attractions, 3 restaurants, and 2 shops". One of those rides that was added years later was Verruckt at Schlitterbahn which in German means "insane" which opened in 2014. It was confirmed to set a world record for the world's tallest waterslide.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sedalia Woman Injured In Benton County Jeep Rollover

A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Jeep Patriot, driven by 34-year-old Tandra A. Miller of Sedalia, was on US 65 at McDaniel Road (near the Warsaw Airport) just after 11 p.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The Jeep came to rest on its wheels.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
MSHP Arrest Reports for November 14, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Michael L. Waddle of Sedalia at 4:35 p.m. Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, no valid license and possession of marijuana. Waddle was taken to the Saline County Jail on a 24-hour hold.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
