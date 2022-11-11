ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, MN

mprnews.org

Fairview, Sanford health care systems plan to merge

Nearly a decade after unsuccessfully attempting a merger, South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services said Tuesday they're again in talks to combine. The two regional health care giants say they intend to complete a merger next year. The new entity would be called Sanford Health and be...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Jensen says in Facebook video election about ‘intrusion into a person’s autonomy’

A Minnesota Reformer story by Michelle Griffith says, “Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen lost to Gov. Tim Walz by nearly 200,000 votes on Election Day, and over the weekend he confessed he mistakenly downplayed the importance of abortion among Minnesotans. Jensen waffled on the issue during the campaign, initially saying in an interview that he wanted to ban abortion in Minnesota with no exceptions. Later, he emphatically asserted that “abortion was not on the ballot.” In a Facebook live video on Saturday, Jensen admitted that his campaign strategy of hammering increasing crime rates, rising inflation and failing education in Minnesota was in vain. ‘This election cycle was not about inflation and crime and education, not at the end of the day,’ Jensen said. ‘This election was, for many, about … an intrusion into a person’s autonomy.’”
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin.  While comfortable, that margin is somewhat diminished from Walz’s first campaign in 2018, when he defeated Jeff Johnson by more than 11% for the gubernatorial seat vacated by Mark Dayton.  Below the surface, however, […] The post Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Owner of medical tourism company indicted over PPP fraud

(FOX 9) - Federal prosecutors have finally indicted a Minneapolis businesswoman for orchestrating a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme, first uncovered by the FOX 9 Investigators nearly two years ago. Khemwattie (Kim) Singh, 52, was CEO of Global Medical Services, a company that provided concierge medical services in Minnesota to foreign clients.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Free at-home COVID tests available to Minnesotans ahead of Thanksgiving

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - Four additional free at-home rapid tests are available to all Minnesota households in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday through the state’s online ordering program. Minnesotans who have previously ordered tests are again able to receive four additional tests per household at order your...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Robert Maloney sentenced to nearly 22 years for distributing meth while in Minnesota prison

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday to nearly 22 years in prison for conspiring to distribute meth while he was in a Minnesota prison.The U.S. Department of Justice says Robert Maloney, from Stearns County, coordinated meth sales in the spring of 2019 via "jail calls" which were recorded and eventually shared with law enforcement. Maloney is said to have also threatened a witness.After serving his sentence, Maloney will be under supervised release for five years.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
MinnPost

Killer of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf could be released

Says Stribber Randy Furst, “Thirty years after Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf was shot to death by gang members as he sat in a Lake Street pizza shop, one of the men convicted of the crime faces a hearing Tuesday to consider whether he should be granted supervised release — an outcome opposed by a number of police. Amwati Pepi Mckenzie, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to 30 years in prison along with three other young men who belonged to the Vice Lords street gang. The execution-style killing was one of the most shocking murders in city history.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

DNR Posts Deer Hunting Numbers as Firearms Season Closes in Much of Minnesota

(KNSI) — The Department of Natural Resources says the central and southern Minnesota firearms hunting season was a success. According to the DNR, hunters shot 137,122 deer from November 5th to the 15th. Around 90,000 deer were taken in zone two, which covers the southern and western two-thirds of the state. Hunters saw the most success around Detroit Lakes, Staples, Park Rapids and Wadena, with 6,283 deer harvested.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Minnesota Legislature could legalize pot in 2023

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The chances for legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota got a huge boost from the Democratic sweep in the state’s elections, and Gov Tim Walz confirmed Friday that he told former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he thinks it could be one of the first bills he signs in the new year. The Republican […]
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Walz looks to use budget surplus to send $2K checks to Minnesota families, but not all Democrats agree

MINNEAPOLIS -- Perhaps the biggest election surprise locally was the win by Democrats of both the House and the Senate of the Minnesota legislature.Even the most optimistic DFLers never saw it coming. Democrats held onto the Minnesota House, and by one vote they now have control of the Minnesota Senate. Come January, the DFL will have only itself to blame if things don't get done at the Capitol. Minnesota is still sitting on top of a $9 billion surplus. Among the initiatives they will be tackling includes making the right to an abortion a state law, more money for education, paid family leave,...
MINNESOTA STATE
