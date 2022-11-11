Read full article on original website
Over $20 million in grants headed to 34 Minnesota communities
MINNESOTA, USA — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced Tuesday that more than $20 million worth of grants will be awarded to 34 cities, townships and counties around Minnesota. The grant money will be used to pay for rehabilitating housing and commercial buildings and updating public...
mprnews.org
Fairview, Sanford health care systems plan to merge
Nearly a decade after unsuccessfully attempting a merger, South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services said Tuesday they're again in talks to combine. The two regional health care giants say they intend to complete a merger next year. The new entity would be called Sanford Health and be...
Jensen says in Facebook video election about ‘intrusion into a person’s autonomy’
A Minnesota Reformer story by Michelle Griffith says, “Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen lost to Gov. Tim Walz by nearly 200,000 votes on Election Day, and over the weekend he confessed he mistakenly downplayed the importance of abortion among Minnesotans. Jensen waffled on the issue during the campaign, initially saying in an interview that he wanted to ban abortion in Minnesota with no exceptions. Later, he emphatically asserted that “abortion was not on the ballot.” In a Facebook live video on Saturday, Jensen admitted that his campaign strategy of hammering increasing crime rates, rising inflation and failing education in Minnesota was in vain. ‘This election cycle was not about inflation and crime and education, not at the end of the day,’ Jensen said. ‘This election was, for many, about … an intrusion into a person’s autonomy.’”
Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin. While comfortable, that margin is somewhat diminished from Walz’s first campaign in 2018, when he defeated Jeff Johnson by more than 11% for the gubernatorial seat vacated by Mark Dayton. Below the surface, however, […] The post Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
lakesarearadio.net
Election, Ventura comment re-ignites debate over legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota
(KDLM/MNN) – The debate in Minnesota has re-ignited over legalizing recreational marijuana after the 2022 mid-term election gave Democrats control of the Minnesota legislature in January. The issue was brought to the forefront after former governor Jesse Ventura told listeners of his podcast that Governor Walz said to him...
fox9.com
Owner of medical tourism company indicted over PPP fraud
(FOX 9) - Federal prosecutors have finally indicted a Minneapolis businesswoman for orchestrating a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme, first uncovered by the FOX 9 Investigators nearly two years ago. Khemwattie (Kim) Singh, 52, was CEO of Global Medical Services, a company that provided concierge medical services in Minnesota to foreign clients.
Minnesota health officials weigh whether to allow medical cannabis for opioid use disorder
Minnesota health officials are set to decide within the next several weeks whether to add four conditions, including opioid use disorder, to the list of qualifying conditions for the state’s medical cannabis program. While three of those conditions — gastroparesis, irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive compulsive disorder — appear...
fox9.com
Minnesota's Tom Emmer chosen as No. 3 House Republican
Following the mid-term elections, Minnesota’s Tom Emmer is set to become the third most ranking member of the U.S House of Representatives. FOX 9’s Theo Keith has the latest.
Why the GOP lost in the suburbs – Minnesota’s largest voting bloc
Minnesota Republicans were confident that their campaign message would reverse recent trends toward the DFL in the vote-rich but swingy suburbs. Gas prices and a fear of crime flowing out of the cities would be enough to overcome concerns that the June overturning of Roe v. Wade in a case known as Dobbs put abortion rights at risk.
KEYC
Free at-home COVID tests available to Minnesotans ahead of Thanksgiving
ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - Four additional free at-home rapid tests are available to all Minnesota households in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday through the state’s online ordering program. Minnesotans who have previously ordered tests are again able to receive four additional tests per household at order your...
South Dakota voters approved Medicaid expansion, but implementation may not be easy
RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakotans voted Tuesday to expand the state’s Medicaid program to cover thousands of additional low-income residents, becoming the seventh state to approve expansion via the ballot box. But as other conservative states have shown, voter approval doesn’t always mean politicians and administrators will...
Minnesota DNR Reminds Parents To Watch Out For This Danger On Thanksgiving Weekend
I spoke with Nicole Biagi with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources today about some safety tips for early ice in Minnesota. She brought up a great reminder for the Thanksgiving Weekend that's coming up in just days. Nicole is the Ice Safety Coordinator with the Minnesota DNR. It's actually...
Robert Maloney sentenced to nearly 22 years for distributing meth while in Minnesota prison
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday to nearly 22 years in prison for conspiring to distribute meth while he was in a Minnesota prison.The U.S. Department of Justice says Robert Maloney, from Stearns County, coordinated meth sales in the spring of 2019 via "jail calls" which were recorded and eventually shared with law enforcement. Maloney is said to have also threatened a witness.After serving his sentence, Maloney will be under supervised release for five years.
Killer of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf could be released
Says Stribber Randy Furst, “Thirty years after Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf was shot to death by gang members as he sat in a Lake Street pizza shop, one of the men convicted of the crime faces a hearing Tuesday to consider whether he should be granted supervised release — an outcome opposed by a number of police. Amwati Pepi Mckenzie, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to 30 years in prison along with three other young men who belonged to the Vice Lords street gang. The execution-style killing was one of the most shocking murders in city history.”
knsiradio.com
DNR Posts Deer Hunting Numbers as Firearms Season Closes in Much of Minnesota
(KNSI) — The Department of Natural Resources says the central and southern Minnesota firearms hunting season was a success. According to the DNR, hunters shot 137,122 deer from November 5th to the 15th. Around 90,000 deer were taken in zone two, which covers the southern and western two-thirds of the state. Hunters saw the most success around Detroit Lakes, Staples, Park Rapids and Wadena, with 6,283 deer harvested.
Minnesota Legislature could legalize pot in 2023
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The chances for legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota got a huge boost from the Democratic sweep in the state’s elections, and Gov Tim Walz confirmed Friday that he told former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he thinks it could be one of the first bills he signs in the new year. The Republican […]
Walz looks to use budget surplus to send $2K checks to Minnesota families, but not all Democrats agree
MINNEAPOLIS -- Perhaps the biggest election surprise locally was the win by Democrats of both the House and the Senate of the Minnesota legislature.Even the most optimistic DFLers never saw it coming. Democrats held onto the Minnesota House, and by one vote they now have control of the Minnesota Senate. Come January, the DFL will have only itself to blame if things don't get done at the Capitol. Minnesota is still sitting on top of a $9 billion surplus. Among the initiatives they will be tackling includes making the right to an abortion a state law, more money for education, paid family leave,...
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
Spike in flu outbreaks, hospitalizations continues in Minnesota
The sudden spike in flu hospitalizations seen in Minnesota at the end of last month has worsened. The latest statistics from the Minnesota Department of Health shows that in the week ending Nov. 5, 108 people in Minnesota were hospitalized with the flu, up from 44 the week before. A...
Minnesota Lawmakers Likely to Find State Budget Surplus Has Grown
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A monthly update from the state continues to suggest the Democrats now control the Minnesota Legislature could find themselves next year facing a budget surplus significantly larger than the more than $9 billion surplus that was predicted back in March. The latest revenue review...
