A Minnesota Reformer story by Michelle Griffith says, “Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen lost to Gov. Tim Walz by nearly 200,000 votes on Election Day, and over the weekend he confessed he mistakenly downplayed the importance of abortion among Minnesotans. Jensen waffled on the issue during the campaign, initially saying in an interview that he wanted to ban abortion in Minnesota with no exceptions. Later, he emphatically asserted that “abortion was not on the ballot.” In a Facebook live video on Saturday, Jensen admitted that his campaign strategy of hammering increasing crime rates, rising inflation and failing education in Minnesota was in vain. ‘This election cycle was not about inflation and crime and education, not at the end of the day,’ Jensen said. ‘This election was, for many, about … an intrusion into a person’s autonomy.’”

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO