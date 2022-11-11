Read full article on original website
Fodor’s Names Lake Tahoe to Their Annual “No List 2023”
For many, Tahoe I considered to be one of the most breathtaking places on Earth to visit. However, that did not stop Fodor’s from adding the popular vacation destination to it’s annual “No List” which advises travelers against visiting specific tourist destinations for a given year. Fodor’s describes their grading criteria by saying:
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Lake Tahoe sets cold temp record; More snow possible this weekend
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The multi-day snowstorm that moved out earlier this week left record-breaking cold temperatures behind, and a bit more winter weather may be on the way this weekend. South Lake Tahoe set a cold temperature record on Thursday when the thermometer dropped to 2 degrees...
Record-Courier
Lake Tahoe residents protest Highway 50 corridor plan
Update: The meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors has been moved to 9:30 a.m. Friday. Update: Today's meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors was canceled this morning, according to their Twitter feed. Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment...
KTVU FOX 2
Caltrans workers rescue woman trapped in crashed car, return days later to save dog
CHESTER, Calif. - A Ukiah woman and her dogs were rescued earlier this month after she crashed and went off a steep embankment in Northern California. Tina Milberger was driving on State Route 32 near Chester on Nov. 2 around 11:30 p.m., when her car overturned and slid 130-feet down the road's edge, according to the CHP. She was left hanging upside down and stranded overnight for over seven hours, they said.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
Search continues for 4 missing in California storm runoff
Searchers probed a flooded basin Friday in a lengthening search for four people believed to have been swept down a wash during the powerful storm that drenched California early this week.
Missing California girl found dead in wooded area
Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen.
Owner of Area 51 website has Nevada home searched, seized by federal agents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The owner of a website devoted to the Area 51 military base, is searching for answers as to why federal agents busted down the doors to search two of his homes. Joerg Arnu, a naturalized U.S. citizen, has devoted much of his life to understanding the base. His website, dreamlandresort.com, is a […]
Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning
Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first public event since being elected governor, Joe Lombardo refused to allow the Nevada Current and the Las Vegas Sun to cover what was billed as a victory speech. Shutting the Current out of his celebratory event was an extension of the Lombardo team’s practice throughout the campaign – the practice of multiple […] The post Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning appeared first on Nevada Current.
MSNBC
Jon Ralston: The Democratic machine in Nevada is unparalleled
8newsnow.com
Southern Nevada sees increase in RSV, especially in children
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of people getting their flu shots has gone down dramatically this year, and Dr. Carrie Wijesinghe of Siena Pediatrics in Henderson said it is frightening. She believes that we are going to see a very active flu season. She encouraged everyone to get...
KTVU FOX 2
California reports first flu, RSV death in child under 5
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California health officials on Monday reported the first death of a young child due to flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus infection, also known as RSV. "Our hearts go out to the family of this young child," said State Public Health Officer and CDPH Director Dr. Tomás Aragón. "This tragic event serves as a stark reminder that respiratory viruses can be deadly, especially in very young children and infants. We are entering a busy winter virus season – with RSV, flu and COVID-19 spreading – and urge parents and guardians to vaccinate their children as soon as possible against flu and COVID-19."
knpr
Nevada's top industries still struggle to hire workers. Why?
It’s been a struggle for businesses in key sectors of the Las Vegas economy to find workers. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report said that the leisure and hospitality industry has had the highest quit rate since July 2021, consistently above 5.4%. Remote work has also changed the game.
Elko Daily Free Press
Progressives eye rural Nevada counties after Sisolak loss
Governor Steve Sisolak was one of the most progressives governors in Nevada history. He signed into law a minimum wage increase, a raise in teacher pay, taxed the mines, invested half a billion dollars in affordable housing, and navigated an unprecedented global pandemic that shut down our state’s main source of revenue, and still managed to protect our social safety net. Governor Sisolak made history as the first Democratic governor in over two decades, and he made good use of his time investing in our infrastructure and supporting the leadership of communities of color, rural Nevadans, and women as seen in the infrastructure of his own inner circle.
lvsportsbiz.com
With Joe Lombardo Unseating Gov. Steve Sisolak To Claim Nevada’s Top Job, Las Vegas Sports Market Loses Big Advocate; Will Lombardo Support Oakland Athletics Ballpark Subsidy?
With Republican Joe Lombardo defeating incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Las Vegas sports teams and industry lost one of its biggest backers and sports fans in the state’s highest office. Sisolak was a strong proponent of Southern Nevada’s $750 million subsidy to help build the Raiders stadium just...
Fox5 KVVU
Chair resigns from Nevada Gaming Control Board
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board Chair and Executive Director has resigned, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday. J. Brin Gibson was appointed to the board in November 2020 and will leave at the end of the month to pursue a “new professional opportunity,” Sisolak’s office said. Gibson informed the governor of his intent to leave earlier this year.
KTVU FOX 2
California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam
A California man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam where houses were listed without homeowners' consent and money was collected from prospective buyers. Adolfo Schoneke, 45, was sentenced on Oct. 24 after pleading guilty in May to one...
2news.com
Puppies Rescued From Hoarding Situation Ready for Adoption at Nevada Humane Society
A few months ago, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals got involved in an an animal cruelty case in Southern Nevada. "The conditions down there were really bad," said Nicole Theodoulou with the Nevada Humane Society. "There were almost 300 dogs involved in this case, 100 of them had to be euthanized due to the severity of the condition they were in."
Stavros Anthony poised to become Nevada's next lieutenant governor
Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony appears the most likely winner of the Nevada lieutenant governor's race with 95% of ballots counted in the Silver State.
Las Vegas woman takes plea in California doctor's beating death
A former model charged in the beating death of a California doctor whose body was found in a car trunk outside Las Vegas has accepted a plea agreement.
