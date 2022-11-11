ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Netanyahu to be given mandate to form government on Sunday

By Simon Druker
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Benjamin Netanyahu will officially become Israel's prime minister, after President Isaac Herzog confirmed on Friday that he will present the Likud party leader with a mandate to form the country's next government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Y1hd_0j7R10Gi00
Benjamin Netanyahu will form a right-wing government beginning Sunday. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

On Sunday, Herzog will formally present Netanyahu with the mandate to form a government.

This comes following days of meetings that saw the newly-elected members of Israel's parliament, the Knesset, vote to establish who would lead a new coalition government after last week's election.

The consultations between the country's mostly-ceremonial president's office and the elected parties are required by law, and began Wednesday, wrapping up on Friday.

Netanyahu received 64 votes with 28 Knesset members recommending current prime minister Yair Lapid, and the remaining 28 declining to cast a vote.

The Likud, Shas, United Torah Judaism, the Religious Zionist faction, Otzma Yehudit and Noam were the six parties that at least partially supported Netanyahu as prime minister.

Netanyahu, still on trial over corruption charges , will lead a far-right government after Lapid conceded the election on Nov. 3. The 73-year-old Netanyahu previously served as Israel's prime minister on two separate occasions, from 1996 to 1999 and again from 2009 to 2021.

Netanyahu faces multiple counts of bribery , fraud and breach of trust in three ongoing criminal corruption cases.

Once Netanyahu is formally given the mandate on Sunday, he will have 28 days to form a new government. The president does have the authority to grant him an additional 14 days if an extension is needed.

Netanyahu's victory at the polls came by uniting with what were formerly fringe far-right parties like the Religious Zionist Party. One of the leaders of that party, Ben Gvir, is already demanding control of the Public Security Ministry, according to the Jerusalem Post.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Joe Biden stumbles on stage during New York midterm rally

Joe Biden stumbled on stage during a US midterm rally in New York ahead of the US 2022 midterm election.The president travelled to Yonkers to join Democratic governor Kathy Hochul on the campaign trail, as her lead narrows.Hochul’s challenger, Lee Zeldin, has been rising in the polls, shrinking the once double-digit gap to just four points.This video shows Mr Biden stumbling while speaking about the cost of prescription drugs on Sunday, 6 November.Americans will cast their votes tomorrow to shape the form of both the House and the Senate.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midterms
NEW YORK STATE
UPI News

Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Canada on Monday announced an additional $375.7 million in military assistance for Ukraine and sanctions targeting nearly two dozen Russians, prompting the Kremlin to blacklist 100 Canadians, including actor Jim Carey and writer Margaret Atwood, in retaliation. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the military contribution and...
The Associated Press

Iran frees sailors, 2 Greek oil tankers seized in May

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran, officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The attack on the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon happened Tuesday night off the coast of Oman, one Mideast-based defense official said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they did not have authorization to discuss the attack publicly. The Pacific Zircon is operated by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, which is a company ultimately owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer. In a statement, Eastern Pacific Shipping said the Pacific Zircon, carrying gas oil, had been “hit by a projectile” some 150 miles (240 kilometers) off the coast of Oman.
WASHINGTON STATE
UPI News

U.N. accuses Russia, Ukraine of torturing prisoners of war

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Both Russia and Ukraine have tortured prisoners of war, during the nine-month conflict that began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, according to new findings by United Nations investigators. The U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights released its findings Tuesday, showing widespread...
UPI News

White House requests additional $37.7 billion for Ukraine from Congress

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The White House has asked Congress to approve $37.7 billion in additional aid for Ukraine. The request includes $27.1 billion in defense aid to replenish Department of Defense stocks and to continue providing supplies to the country. The request includes $14.5 billion in direct budget support...
UPI News

Treasury levies sanctions over Iranian drones supplied to Russia

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department issued sanctions Tuesday against multiple companies responsible for providing unmanned aerial vehicles to the Russian military for use in Ukraine. The department's Office of Foreign Asset Control slapped the designation on Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center, saying the firm is responsible for...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
477K+
Followers
68K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy