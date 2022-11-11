ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WBTV

Cabarrus County deputy named North Carolina CORCA North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A deputy with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office has earned a statewide honor for his work fighting crime that targets businesses. On Thursday, the Board of CORCA, Carolinas Organized Retail Crime Alliance, came to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office to present Investigator Joe Calabro with the North Carolina CORCA North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Deadlines approaching for Americans to claim Child Tax Credit they're owed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The deadlines are approaching for families to apply for the 2021 Child Tax Credit benefit and stimulus checks that are still unclaimed. The Child Tax Credit (CTC) is a tax benefit that helps families cover the costs of raising children. The Child Tax Credit has existed for over two decades and was significantly expanded in 2021. Qualifying families can get up to $3,600 per child under 6 years old and $3,000 per child ages 6-17.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

West Side CLT awarded $600K affordable housing grant

West Side CLT awarded $600K affordable housing grant. Knight Foundation gift is for preservation, programming. Charis Blackmon, executive director of West Charlotte Community Land Trust, stands on the porch of a home bought by the nonprofit to maintain its affordability to working-class families. The West Side Community Land Trust is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two headed to federal prison for running drug distribution ring

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are headed to federal prison after being convicted of running a methamphetamine distribution network. Shane Keith Moore of Leonard Road, Salisbury, was sentenced to the Federal Bureau of Prisons for a period of 7 years 8 months to be served in the Federal Bureau of Prisons followed by 5 yrs probation.
SALISBURY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots November 12th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, November 12th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County woman facing drug charges in 3 counties

ROCKINGHAM — A woman with outstanding drug warrants in two counties was allegedly caught with meth, heroin and cocaine early Sunday morning. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling around the area of Wiregrass and County Home roads around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 13 when he noticed a truck parked against a convenience store with the driver’s side door open.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Stories

Rock Hill and David Tepper Agree To $20 Million Settlement For Failed Panthers’ HQ

Rock Hill and David Tepper’s now abandoned Panthers Headquarters project have just agreed to settle out of court for $20 million, according to a new court filing. If approved, the agreement will end the dueling lawsuits between the City of Rock Hill and Tepper’s GT Real Estate and immediately transfer $20 million cash from Tepper’s accounts to the city’s.
ROCK HILL, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy