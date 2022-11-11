CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The deadlines are approaching for families to apply for the 2021 Child Tax Credit benefit and stimulus checks that are still unclaimed. The Child Tax Credit (CTC) is a tax benefit that helps families cover the costs of raising children. The Child Tax Credit has existed for over two decades and was significantly expanded in 2021. Qualifying families can get up to $3,600 per child under 6 years old and $3,000 per child ages 6-17.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO