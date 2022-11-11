Read full article on original website
Contest for NC judicial seat comes down to mail-in ballot count
CHARLOTTE — Election Day was nearly a week ago, but not all the results are in. Thousands of mail-in ballots remained uncounted until 5 p.m. on Monday. In most races, these votes don’t matter. The margin between candidates is too large for the remaining ballots to make a difference.
Anson County residents wait while next sheriff is being decided
WADESBORO, N.C. — Residents in Anson County are still waiting to see who the next sheriff will be nearly a week after the midterm election. The person on the ballot died unexpectedly in September. The county Democratic Party nominated a replacement, but the state rejected it. Replacing Democratic Sheriff...
Meet the woman who may have saved the governor’s veto power
Democrat Diamond Staton-Williams led NC House District 73 after all precincts reported Tuesday. She talks about how she did it. | Opinion
WCNC
Matthews residents pack into town hall to discuss divisive 'Sante Matthews' project
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews leaders held a town hall Monday evening to allow residents to speak on a large proposed development that some neighbors are trying to stop before it gets started. The project, which would be built on Idlewild Road, would include new town homes, apartments, single-family homes...
How one decision led to three school board members losing their bids for re-election
One of the biggest local stories on Election Day was the ouster of three incumbents on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board. WFAE’s Tommy Tomlinson, in his On My Mind commentary, says a name not on the ballot might have been the most important one. There was a ghost candidate on...
County commissioners vote 6-3 in favor of CRTPO continuing study of I-77 toll proposal
CHARLOTTE — A recent proposal to let a private company build toll lanes on the southern portion of Interstate 77 is moving forward. On Thursday, Mecklenburg County commissioners voted 6-3 for Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization to keep studying the project. Channel 9 has reported in the past on...
WBTV
Cabarrus County deputy named North Carolina CORCA North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer of the Year
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A deputy with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office has earned a statewide honor for his work fighting crime that targets businesses. On Thursday, the Board of CORCA, Carolinas Organized Retail Crime Alliance, came to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office to present Investigator Joe Calabro with the North Carolina CORCA North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.
Raleigh News & Observer
One of the UVA shooting victims was a Hough High grad. He was ‘a great young man’
One of the three college students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday was Devin Chandler, a former Huntersville resident and Hough High School graduate, local police said on Monday morning. Chandler was a junior at the university in Charlottesville, Va., and played varsity football for the...
WCNC
Deadlines approaching for Americans to claim Child Tax Credit they're owed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The deadlines are approaching for families to apply for the 2021 Child Tax Credit benefit and stimulus checks that are still unclaimed. The Child Tax Credit (CTC) is a tax benefit that helps families cover the costs of raising children. The Child Tax Credit has existed for over two decades and was significantly expanded in 2021. Qualifying families can get up to $3,600 per child under 6 years old and $3,000 per child ages 6-17.
Raleigh News & Observer
After relaunch of specialty grocer Earth Fare, a Charlotte-area store is closing
Specialty grocer Earth Fare is closing one of its Charlotte-area stores less than two years after it opened. Earth Fare at 261 Griffith St. in Davidson will close before the end of the month, company spokeswoman Laurie Aker told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday. “Geographical challenges were the main contributing...
Lithium plant thriving in Gaston County
Livent Corporation executives and local and national leaders cut the ribbon on their new facility expansion in Bessemer City Monday.
thecharlottepost.com
West Side CLT awarded $600K affordable housing grant
West Side CLT awarded $600K affordable housing grant. Knight Foundation gift is for preservation, programming. Charis Blackmon, executive director of West Charlotte Community Land Trust, stands on the porch of a home bought by the nonprofit to maintain its affordability to working-class families. The West Side Community Land Trust is...
WBTV
Two headed to federal prison for running drug distribution ring
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are headed to federal prison after being convicted of running a methamphetamine distribution network. Shane Keith Moore of Leonard Road, Salisbury, was sentenced to the Federal Bureau of Prisons for a period of 7 years 8 months to be served in the Federal Bureau of Prisons followed by 5 yrs probation.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots November 12th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, November 12th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Richmond County woman facing drug charges in 3 counties
ROCKINGHAM — A woman with outstanding drug warrants in two counties was allegedly caught with meth, heroin and cocaine early Sunday morning. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling around the area of Wiregrass and County Home roads around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 13 when he noticed a truck parked against a convenience store with the driver’s side door open.
Charlotte Stories
Rock Hill and David Tepper Agree To $20 Million Settlement For Failed Panthers’ HQ
Rock Hill and David Tepper’s now abandoned Panthers Headquarters project have just agreed to settle out of court for $20 million, according to a new court filing. If approved, the agreement will end the dueling lawsuits between the City of Rock Hill and Tepper’s GT Real Estate and immediately transfer $20 million cash from Tepper’s accounts to the city’s.
WBTV
‘A fantastic human being:’ CMS, out-of-state teammates and coaches remember student killed in U.Va shooting
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night was from Huntersville, according to Virginia Sports. Devin Chandler graduated from William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, according to the website. During his time at Hough, he was a three-star...
WXII 12
Former WXII anchor Wanda Starke receives legacy award for women of color
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Legacy Foundation for Women celebrated the accomplishment of women of color in the triad Saturday night. Among the recipients, former WXII anchor Wanda Starke was awarded during the Legacy Award Gala at the Embassy Suites. Each year the foundation recognizes women in various industries that...
WLTX.com
United Methodist Church bringing conference to North Carolina amid schism over same-sex marriage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Queen City is set to be the stage for a possibly consequential decision within the United Methodist Church, one of the largest mainline Protestant Christian denominations. This month, Methodist denomination leaders announced that Charlotte would host its General Conference from April 23, 2024, through May...
WLTX.com
Missouri woman connects with biological father in North Carolina after DNA test
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christmas came early for one family. A Missouri woman got the chance to meet her biological father who lives in Charlotte for the first time. It’s a connection she found after taking a home DNA test through a genealogy company. “I’m very nervous. Before I...
