Parkersburg, WV

A glimpse of the holiday spirit - Festival of Trees kicks off

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The tree lighting that kicks off United Way’s Festival of Trees is one of the first glimpses of the holiday spirit in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Step into the Blennerhassett Hotel and you’ll be greeted by Christmas tree galore. There’s a black bear themed tree, a candy themed tree, a coffee themed tree, and everything in between. Now the trees are lit, giving the creations that extra spark.
November Jan Dils Golden Apple Award winner- William Cosby

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The November Jan Dils Golden Apple Award was given to a teacher from Blennerhassett Middle School Tuesday morning. The winner of the November award was band teacher, William Cosby. Cosby has been a band teacher at Blennerhassett Middle School for eight years. Cosby loves his students...
Wood County community comes together to discuss area housing issue

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Economic Development office commissioned a housing study by “Bowen National Research.”. The survey talked with over 12 hundred residents, commuters, stakeholders and 35 employers. The findings show the lack of affordable housing is hurting Wood County. Results show that wood county has...
Police chase starts in Washington County and ends in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County 911 says there was a police chase that started in Washington County and ended in front of WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center on Garfield Avenue in Parkersburg. The chase ended around 9 p.m. Tuesday. We are still working to get details about how...
WTAP to air Parkersburg South & Williamstown 2nd round playoff games

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Great news for high school football fans in the Mid-Ohio Valley. WTAP will be airing two West Virginia high school football games. First, WTAP will air the Class AAA playoff game between Parkersburg South and Musselman. The #8 seeded Applemen are traveling to Parkersburg to face...
Obituary: Nonamaker, James P.

James P. Nonamaker, 66, of Vienna, passed away on November 11, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born November 23, 1955, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Daryl E. and Leona Bailey Nonamaker. Jim was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and worked for the Carpenters Local...
Obituary: Starcher, Clellen Patrick

Clellen Patrick Starcher, a resident of Parkersburg, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Camden-Clark Memorial Hospital. He was born on Dec. 18th, 1960, in Parkersburg, the son of Jessie Susan Starcher. He is survived by two children, Kevin Starcher (Chrissy) of Meridian, ID, and April Morgan (Nathanael) of Mineral Wells,...
Four fire departments fight Parkersburg home fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four fire departments responded to a Parkersburg home fire on School Street Monday afternoon. Eastwood, Waverly, Mineral Wells, and Blennerhassett fire departments lined the road leading to the house. Eastwood Fire Chief Ron Utt said they got the call around noon. When they got there, about...
Obituary: Harris, Tammy Lynn

Tammy Lynn Harris, 58, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away from this life and received her heavenly wings on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Tammy was born in Elyria, Ohio, on October 23, 1964, and was the daughter of the late Alva Ray (Sonny) Harris and Conna L. (Harris) Jones and step-father Philip Jones of Mineral Wells, WV.
Obituary: Moore, Carol Sue

Carol Sue Moore, 55, of Marietta, OH, passed away November 8, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Cox, Jane Ann Biehl

Jane Ann Biehl Cox, 81, of Whipple, Ohio, was carried to heaven in Jesus’ arms on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio, after an extended illness with heart and kidney complications. She was born on October 7, 1941, in Marietta, Ohio, to Paul Franklin and Juanita I. Roff Dye.
Obituary: Daniels, Lois Jean

Lois Jean Daniels, 86, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. She was born on July 9, 1936, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Eugene Caleb Jones and Phyllis Irene Renolds Jones. Lois was a member of the Bethel A.M.E....
Hall and Nelson Sentenced for Murder

POMEROY, Ohio – Two men will be spending the rest of their lives in prison for the murder of Kane Roush. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces on November 14, 2022, Jaquan Hall, 22, of Charleston, West Virginia, Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston, West Virginia and Richard Walker, 21, of Charleston, West Virginia were each sentenced for their roles in the murder of Kane Roush, 25, of Pomeroy, Ohio on April 4, 2021.
Parkersburg native, Lyons out at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE - West Virginia University has confirmed that it Shane Lyons is out as Athletic Director and Associate Vice President of the school. In a news release Monday, November 14, 2022, school president Gordon Gee says the school is moving quickly to name a new AD.
Car crashes between bridges on I-79 in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A driver is safe after what could have been a serious crash on I-79 Sunday night. The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says that they were called to a crash at the 7.5-mile marker on I-79 shortly after 11:00 p.m. They say they found a single vehicle that had gone between the bridges […]
