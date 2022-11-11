PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The tree lighting that kicks off United Way’s Festival of Trees is one of the first glimpses of the holiday spirit in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Step into the Blennerhassett Hotel and you’ll be greeted by Christmas tree galore. There’s a black bear themed tree, a candy themed tree, a coffee themed tree, and everything in between. Now the trees are lit, giving the creations that extra spark.

