WTAP
A glimpse of the holiday spirit - Festival of Trees kicks off
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The tree lighting that kicks off United Way’s Festival of Trees is one of the first glimpses of the holiday spirit in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Step into the Blennerhassett Hotel and you’ll be greeted by Christmas tree galore. There’s a black bear themed tree, a candy themed tree, a coffee themed tree, and everything in between. Now the trees are lit, giving the creations that extra spark.
WTAP
Seeking wellness after military service - Local veteran places at barbecue world championship
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local veteran took his love for barbecuing to a world championship and placed. WTAP has more on how Shawn McColligan found his footing at the barbecue pit after leaving the military. “A veteran that doesn’t have a mission is a veteran that’s in crisis,” McColligan...
WTAP
November Jan Dils Golden Apple Award winner- William Cosby
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The November Jan Dils Golden Apple Award was given to a teacher from Blennerhassett Middle School Tuesday morning. The winner of the November award was band teacher, William Cosby. Cosby has been a band teacher at Blennerhassett Middle School for eight years. Cosby loves his students...
WTAP
Parkersburg Academy students spread Thanksgiving spirit throughout the community
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For 10 years now Parkersburg Academy has helped give back to families in need throughout the community. Tuesday the students set out bags across different communities to help collect Thanksgiving food items. Sunday morning they went back to collect the bags and started sorting all of the food they collected.
WTAP
Wood County community comes together to discuss area housing issue
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Economic Development office commissioned a housing study by “Bowen National Research.”. The survey talked with over 12 hundred residents, commuters, stakeholders and 35 employers. The findings show the lack of affordable housing is hurting Wood County. Results show that wood county has...
WTAP
Police chase starts in Washington County and ends in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County 911 says there was a police chase that started in Washington County and ended in front of WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center on Garfield Avenue in Parkersburg. The chase ended around 9 p.m. Tuesday. We are still working to get details about how...
WTAP
WTAP to air Parkersburg South & Williamstown 2nd round playoff games
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Great news for high school football fans in the Mid-Ohio Valley. WTAP will be airing two West Virginia high school football games. First, WTAP will air the Class AAA playoff game between Parkersburg South and Musselman. The #8 seeded Applemen are traveling to Parkersburg to face...
WTAP
Obituary: Nonamaker, James P.
James P. Nonamaker, 66, of Vienna, passed away on November 11, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born November 23, 1955, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Daryl E. and Leona Bailey Nonamaker. Jim was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and worked for the Carpenters Local...
WTAP
Obituary: Starcher, Clellen Patrick
Clellen Patrick Starcher, a resident of Parkersburg, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Camden-Clark Memorial Hospital. He was born on Dec. 18th, 1960, in Parkersburg, the son of Jessie Susan Starcher. He is survived by two children, Kevin Starcher (Chrissy) of Meridian, ID, and April Morgan (Nathanael) of Mineral Wells,...
WTAP
Four fire departments fight Parkersburg home fire
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four fire departments responded to a Parkersburg home fire on School Street Monday afternoon. Eastwood, Waverly, Mineral Wells, and Blennerhassett fire departments lined the road leading to the house. Eastwood Fire Chief Ron Utt said they got the call around noon. When they got there, about...
Man accused of West Virginia, Ohio murders indicted in Meigs County
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A Meigs County grand jury has indicted a man accused of murders in both Ohio and West Virginia. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney said that Wayne Leib, Jr. was indicted for aggravated murder and murder in the death of Dwayne Qualls on Sept. 30, 2022. He was arrested […]
WTAP
Obituary: Harris, Tammy Lynn
Tammy Lynn Harris, 58, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away from this life and received her heavenly wings on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Tammy was born in Elyria, Ohio, on October 23, 1964, and was the daughter of the late Alva Ray (Sonny) Harris and Conna L. (Harris) Jones and step-father Philip Jones of Mineral Wells, WV.
WTAP
Obituary: Moore, Carol Sue
Carol Sue Moore, 55, of Marietta, OH, passed away November 8, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
On-The-Ground Research on the Judy Petty Murder – Part III
Editor’s Note: This is the third in a series of articles reviewing and analyzing the facts and evidence related to the death of Judy Petty. Read the first article to learn about the facts and timeline surrounding Judy’s death. Read the second article for information on the initial investigation conducted by police and the fire department.
WTAP
Obituary: Cox, Jane Ann Biehl
Jane Ann Biehl Cox, 81, of Whipple, Ohio, was carried to heaven in Jesus’ arms on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio, after an extended illness with heart and kidney complications. She was born on October 7, 1941, in Marietta, Ohio, to Paul Franklin and Juanita I. Roff Dye.
WTAP
Obituary: Daniels, Lois Jean
Lois Jean Daniels, 86, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. She was born on July 9, 1936, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Eugene Caleb Jones and Phyllis Irene Renolds Jones. Lois was a member of the Bethel A.M.E....
meigsindypress.com
Hall and Nelson Sentenced for Murder
POMEROY, Ohio – Two men will be spending the rest of their lives in prison for the murder of Kane Roush. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces on November 14, 2022, Jaquan Hall, 22, of Charleston, West Virginia, Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston, West Virginia and Richard Walker, 21, of Charleston, West Virginia were each sentenced for their roles in the murder of Kane Roush, 25, of Pomeroy, Ohio on April 4, 2021.
WTAP
Parkersburg native, Lyons out at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE - West Virginia University has confirmed that it Shane Lyons is out as Athletic Director and Associate Vice President of the school. In a news release Monday, November 14, 2022, school president Gordon Gee says the school is moving quickly to name a new AD.
West Virginia State Police announce DUI checkpoint for later this week
Drivers should be aware of a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County on Friday, the West Virginia State Police announced.
Car crashes between bridges on I-79 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A driver is safe after what could have been a serious crash on I-79 Sunday night. The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says that they were called to a crash at the 7.5-mile marker on I-79 shortly after 11:00 p.m. They say they found a single vehicle that had gone between the bridges […]
