How to follow high school state playoff action in the Rock Hill region this week

High school state playoff games in the Rock Hill region were rescheduled because of rainy condition created by Tropical Storm Nicole.

One game was played Thursday night. Three games are scheduled Friday night and three will be Saturday.

The Herald will provide coverage of the games as usual. You can follow real-time coverage of the Friday night games at heraldonline.com . Those games are Catawba-Ridge at North Augusta, South Pointe at Greenville and Indian Land at Westside. All the games start at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games are Greenwood at Northwestern (2 p.m.), Timberland at Andrew Jackson (4 p.m.) and Denmark-Olar at Lewisville (2 p.m).