Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower
Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
Eva Mendes Hints That She May Be Married to Longtime Boyfriend Ryan Gosling with New Tattoo Photos
Eva Mendes' wrist tattoo may be short and sweet, but it may hold a deeper meaning. The actress and entrepreneur, 48, has been famously private when it comes to her 11-year long relationship with actor Ryan Gosling, 42. But, a new Instagram post suggests she's more comfortable giving a glimpse inside her relationship.
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Raves About Working Beside His Wife on Her New HGTV Show: 'My Best Friend'
Josh Hall is all about teamwork when it comes his wife Christina. In an Instagram post on Monday, Josh, 42, shared a sweet tribute to his HGTV star wife, 39, and expressed his gratitude for his unexpected yet exciting career path. "Another work trip in the beautiful state of Tennessee...
'Teen Mom' 's Gary Shirley Celebrates Daughter Leah in Sweet Photos on 14th Birthday
Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley's daughter, Leah, turned 14 on Saturday Gary Shirley is celebrating his daughter on her special day. The Teen Mom star took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate his and Amber Portwood's daughter, Leah, on her 14th birthday. The proud dad shared some photos of Leah doing silly poses with him and her little sister Emilee, 6, whom Gary shares with wife Kristina Shirley. (Not pictured was Kristina, who didn't want to be in the funny shots, Gary joked.) "Wishing my very awesome daughter Leah Shirley...
Christina Milian Teases Daughter Violet, 12, as She Attempts to Figure Out a Rotary Phone
Inspired by a TikTok trend, Christina Milian put her 12-year-old daughter Violet to the test to see if the tween knew how to work a rotary phone Christina Milian is taking on a TikTok trend with her daughter. On Sunday, the "Dip It Low" singer shared a video of her out and about with 12-year-old Violet Madison as the two browse a shelf full of rotary phones, giving Milian a chance to try out a TikTok trend where Gen X and millennial parents challenge their Gen Z and Gen...
Days of Our Lives and More Pay Tribute to John Aniston After His Death: 'Your Legend Will Live On'
John Aniston's daughter, Jennifer Aniston, confirmed that the Days of Our Lives legend died on Friday at 89 John Aniston's life is being remembered by all corners of Hollywood. The actor, who played Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives from 1985 until the time of his death, was celebrated for his acting achievements by loved ones and industry friends on Monday. Days shared a touching tribute to John, who appeared in an episode of the Peacock series on the day of his death. "Our hearts are broken over...
DWTS Pro Witney Carson Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Carson: 'I'm Very Blessed'
"This just felt like a really good time to share it, and I can finally share it, which feels great," the professional dancer said on Monday's episode of Dancing With The Stars Witney Carson is going to be a mom of two! During Monday's episode of Dancing With The Stars, the professional dancer revealed she and her husband Carson McAllister — with whom she shares 22-month-old son Leo — are expecting their second child together. "I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby number...
Michelle Obama Playfully Recalls Daughters Hosting Her and Barack for Cocktails: 'Martinis Were a Little Weak'
Former first lady Michelle Obama has always been proud of her daughters, but in her forthcoming book, The Light We Carry, she talks about a new level of pride that comes with seeing Malia and Sasha flourish as roommates while they navigate adulthood. Still, there are a couple aspects of...
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia Turns 4 With 'Encanto'-Themed Birthday Party
Encanto composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda approved of Kaavia's birthday festivities, writing in a comment on one video, "Hair flip on point!" The family Wade was the family Madrigal for a day! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade threw an Encanto-themed bash to celebrate their daughter Kaavia James' fourth birthday over the weekend, dressing up like characters from the hit 2021 Disney film and posing in front of backdrops that looked straight out of the movie. The birthday girl looked perfect in purple as Isabela, while Union, 50, dressed as...
Tarek El Moussa 'Crashes' Wife Heather's Winter Wonderland Baby Shower: 'Had to Sneak In'
Tarek El Moussa made a surprise appearance at the very end of wife Heather Rae El Moussa's ladies-only baby shower. Sharing a picture where the couple posed as the event was being broken down on Instagram Sunday, the HGTV star, 41, admitted he "crashed" the event. "Crashed my wife's girls-only...
Scotty McCreery Goes Behind the Scenes of His Journey to Fatherhood in 'It Matters to Her' Music Video
The country star and his wife Gabi welcomed son Merrick Avery on Oct. 24 Scotty McCreery is taking fans behind the scenes of his journey to fatherhood in a new music video for his single "It Matters to Her." The country star and his wife Gabi became parents on Oct. 24 with the birth of their son Merrick Avery — and in the video, which premieres exclusively on PEOPLE, the couple share personal photos and videos of their parenthood prep. "To me, the video shows off how much of a rock star Gabi...
Patrick Mahomes and Daughter Sterling, 20 Months, Are the Cutest Duo in Matching Sneakers: Photo
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye and will welcome a baby boy early next year Sterling Skye is taking after her daddy! On Monday, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable new photo on her Instagram Story of husband Patrick Mahomes and their 20-month-old daughter wearing matching red sneakers. In the cute snap, Patrick holds his little girl on his lap and looks over at her as Sterling keeps her focus on the camera. The father-daughter duo both sport the same pair of Adidas sneakers from Patrick's Home colorway...
Kate Hudson Credits Parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for Her 'Bull---- Detector'
Kate Hudson is thankful for being raised in the entertainment business. Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles Monday, Hudson, 43, was said to be the best sleuth in the cast — and she credits her parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for giving her a built-in "bull---- detector."
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Transformative New Haircut on Social Media: 'Short Hair, Don't Care!'
Here’s what she’s using to maintain the new look "Short hair, don't care!" That's how Jennifer Garner is feeling about her fresh haircut, which she just debuted in an Instagram video after taking it for a spin on the red carpet last Thursday. The Last Thing He Told Me star, 50, looked totally transformed with a tousled lob, which her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, dubbed the "Jen G for the Gen Z haircut." Garner's new 'do sits at her collarbone and features long layers and face-framing Bardot bangs. Relatable...
Gene Simmons Jokes He's 'Not Ready' for Daughter Sophie to Get Married: 'But It's Happening'
Sophie Simmons announced her engagement to fiancé James Henderson in July There is not much that can phase rock icon Gene Simmons — but his daughter Sophie getting engaged really rattled him, he admitted to Page Six. During a weekend interview at his Rock & Brews restaurant in El Segundo, Calif., the KISS frontman, 73, joked he was not prepared for his singer-model daughter to be all grown up, least of all for her to start a family of her own. "I'm not ready," Gene said with...
90 Day: Kim Finally Gets Usman's Family's Blessing — but His New Prospect Also Rejects Second-Wife Status
It's official — after weeks of trying to win his mother's blessing, Kim is going to be Usman's first wife! It's official: Kim Menzies and Usman "Sojaboy" Umar are able to wed! The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple was given the blessing of Usman's family in the form of a contract — which outlined what Kim, 52, must give up in order to be with him permanently. In Sunday night's episode, Usman's brother pulled out a file folder with an important note inside. At first, Kim had no...
TV Host Jonnie Irwin Reveals 'Devastating' Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Want to Make Memories'
“My boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart," Jonnie Irwin said, sharing that he’s now focusing on his remaining time with family Jonnie Irwin, a popular television host, revealed that he has terminal cancer. The 48-year-old, who hosts BBC's Escape to the Country, recently spoke to Hello! magazine and revealed that has lung cancer that has spread to his brain. "I don't know how long I have left," he told the outlet, adding that he hopes his story will inspire others to "make the...
Jamie Lee Curtis Says There's Nothing She 'Would Love More' Than Working with Lindsay Lohan Again
Jamie Lee Curtis is on board to return to Freaky Friday — and seemingly any movie that reunites her with her former body-swapping-daughter. While attending the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in Los Angeles Monday night, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about the possibility of reuniting with her longtime friend Lindsay Lohan on screen again.
Casey Anthony Speaks Out in Explosive Documentary: 'I Lied. But No One Asked Why'
More than 14 years after her daughter's death — and her murder trial — the notorious Florida woman gives her first on-camera interview in an upcoming three-part limited series Since 2008, there have been hundreds of documentaries and news specials about Casey Anthony. Seemingly everyone has spoken out — prosecutors, the defense team, and Anthony's parents and friends. Even the judge spoke out about the controversial verdict, TODAY reported. But now, Anthony herself is telling her version of events. Now at 36 years old, she gives an...
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Is Proud to Show Daughter Monaco 'What It Looks Like to Have a Working Mom'
Jeannie Mai Jenkins and husband Jeezy share daughter Monaco, 10 months Jeannie Mai Jenkins is back to work with her baby girl by her side. Speaking with PEOPLE at the Baby2Baby Gala Dinner Saturday, the former The Real co-host opened up about what it means to her to go back to work with 10-month-old daughter Monaco — whom she shares with husband Jeezy — watching close by. "I actually shot my first ever cooking show, called America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation, with Monaco by my side. So I...
