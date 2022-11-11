ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

navarrocountygazette.com

Corsicana City Council Meets Monday, Nov. 14

The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to have a council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th Street. The agenda for the Monday City Council meeting includes:. Consider approving the Minutes for the City Council Work Session and...
CORSICANA, TX
KWTX

Texas teacher no longer employed after telling student

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Pflugerville Independent School District teacher is no longer employed with the district following a viral video of the unidentified employee having an “inappropriate conversation” with a middle school student. According to KVUE, the video the teacher was captured saying, “Deep down in my...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KTSA

Gov. Abbott releasing new numbers from Operation Lone Star

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing new numbers from Operation Lone Star days after his re-election. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard are continuing a joint effort to secure the border, which includes stopping the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WFAA

'Yellowstone' is filming in this North Texas city next week

VENUS, Texas — "Yellowstone" is coming back to North Texas. Officials with the city of Venus in Johnson County confirmed the popular Western drama is filming a scene at the city's downtown square on Tuesday. Venus Mayor James Burgess posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that Yellowstone is...
VENUS, TX
texasstandard.org

Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities

One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
TEXAS STATE
THATLUCKYDOGMEDIA

The Bettge family treasure of West, Texas

Life is better in West, Texas, with Kayla Bettge. Devoted wife and mother, Kayla has so many talents that she can't keep her eggs all in one basket. She is what we call a "mompetreneur". Yes, you read that right. Kayla married into a founding Czech family in West, she runs a cake business with her mother, a pet Frenchie business, she's a silent partner of Ferris Wheelers of Dallas, and she spends what little free time she has working at the nursing home on weekends and visiting home health pediatrics during the week. Kayla has a Masters in Occupational Therapy and is waiting for her state board review. She has dreams of working in NICU at a children's hospital. Her family is why she does it all.
WEST, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas

There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
WACO, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location

The free community event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities Special to The Dallas Examiner. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting Nov. 13 from noon until 4 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police officer runs from San Antonio to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin Police Department corporal ran across Central Texas in just over 19 hours all to fulfill a personal goal. "It was quite the adventure," Cpl. Benjamin Mewis said. It was quite the 80-mile adventure from the Alamo in San Antonio to the Capitol steps in Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
WFAA

DFW Weather: Timeline of Monday rain in North Texas

DALLAS — Quick look. Sunday will be dry and cool, but Monday will be cloudy, chilly, and rainy. Showers will be on the increase with rain very likely from the mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Keep reading for more details on timing, coverage, rainfall amounts, and who could see some wintry...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

People’s Missionary Baptist Church 100-year anniversary

The 100-year church anniversary is Sunday, Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at People’s Missionary Baptist Church 3119 Pine St. Organizers invite the community to attend the celebration. The People’s Baptist Church was organized in 1922 in the home of Sister Alice Coleman with a small number of saints. These...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Dallas Changes Eviction Notice Ordinance

A temporary eviction ordinance has been set in place in Dallas and a permanent ordinance will be presented to the Dallas City Council and the homeless and housing committee. A permanent ordinance will likely be voted on in December. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, an eviction ordinance in...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of North Texas

Parts of North Texas has been placed under a freeze warning.RK/Unsplash. The cold front that bogged down on North Texas, forcing the cancellation of the Veteran's Day Parade in Dallas is sticking around for the weekend. Dallas News says that while it's sunny, it's still necessary to bundle up. Saturday is set to remain chilly in the mid-50s with a slight wind.
DALLAS, TX

