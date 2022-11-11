Read full article on original website
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
With this years HOT summer behind us, it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas!. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's Alpine -X...
navarrocountygazette.com
Corsicana City Council Meets Monday, Nov. 14
The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to have a council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th Street. The agenda for the Monday City Council meeting includes:. Consider approving the Minutes for the City Council Work Session and...
KWTX
Texas teacher no longer employed after telling student
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Pflugerville Independent School District teacher is no longer employed with the district following a viral video of the unidentified employee having an “inappropriate conversation” with a middle school student. According to KVUE, the video the teacher was captured saying, “Deep down in my...
LIST: Holiday light events in Central Texas for 2022 season
Here is a list of light events in the Central Texas area you can enjoy with your family this year.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Blizzards and Unicorns? Here are some of the most unique HS mascots in Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — With high school football playoffs on the horizon, it feels like a good time to go over something that schools take great pride in — mascots. Here are four schools in the great state of Texas that might have the most unique mascots people have ever seen.
Chili's founder set to open a new barbecue restaurant in North Texas
And this week's top stories.
World Famous Fried Chicken Joint Announces New Texas Location
You can never have too many fried chicken joints!
KTSA
Gov. Abbott releasing new numbers from Operation Lone Star
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing new numbers from Operation Lone Star days after his re-election. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard are continuing a joint effort to secure the border, which includes stopping the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas.
These donut shops ranked among best in Texas & US: report
How many of your out there can truly say that donuts make you go nuts? Well, if you're living in the state of Texas there are a couple of cities that are not only home to some of the best in the state, but in the country as well.
'Yellowstone' is filming in this North Texas city next week
VENUS, Texas — "Yellowstone" is coming back to North Texas. Officials with the city of Venus in Johnson County confirmed the popular Western drama is filming a scene at the city's downtown square on Tuesday. Venus Mayor James Burgess posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that Yellowstone is...
texasstandard.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
The Bettge family treasure of West, Texas
Life is better in West, Texas, with Kayla Bettge. Devoted wife and mother, Kayla has so many talents that she can't keep her eggs all in one basket. She is what we call a "mompetreneur". Yes, you read that right. Kayla married into a founding Czech family in West, she runs a cake business with her mother, a pet Frenchie business, she's a silent partner of Ferris Wheelers of Dallas, and she spends what little free time she has working at the nursing home on weekends and visiting home health pediatrics during the week. Kayla has a Masters in Occupational Therapy and is waiting for her state board review. She has dreams of working in NICU at a children's hospital. Her family is why she does it all.
Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas
There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
dallasexaminer.com
Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location
The free community event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities Special to The Dallas Examiner. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting Nov. 13 from noon until 4 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
fox7austin.com
Austin police officer runs from San Antonio to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin Police Department corporal ran across Central Texas in just over 19 hours all to fulfill a personal goal. "It was quite the adventure," Cpl. Benjamin Mewis said. It was quite the 80-mile adventure from the Alamo in San Antonio to the Capitol steps in Austin...
Voters in 5 Texas cities choose to decriminalize low-level marijuana offenses
SAN MARCOS, Texas — In five Texas cities, including two near Austin, voters approved decriminalizing low-level offenses for marijuana possession. 82% of voters in San Marcos and 75% in Elgin voted for their respective propositions. "Proposition A is a ballot initiative to decriminalize misdemeanor amounts of marijuana possession," said...
DFW Weather: Timeline of Monday rain in North Texas
DALLAS — Quick look. Sunday will be dry and cool, but Monday will be cloudy, chilly, and rainy. Showers will be on the increase with rain very likely from the mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Keep reading for more details on timing, coverage, rainfall amounts, and who could see some wintry...
dallasexaminer.com
People’s Missionary Baptist Church 100-year anniversary
The 100-year church anniversary is Sunday, Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at People’s Missionary Baptist Church 3119 Pine St. Organizers invite the community to attend the celebration. The People’s Baptist Church was organized in 1922 in the home of Sister Alice Coleman with a small number of saints. These...
Dallas Changes Eviction Notice Ordinance
A temporary eviction ordinance has been set in place in Dallas and a permanent ordinance will be presented to the Dallas City Council and the homeless and housing committee. A permanent ordinance will likely be voted on in December. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, an eviction ordinance in...
Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of North Texas
Parts of North Texas has been placed under a freeze warning.RK/Unsplash. The cold front that bogged down on North Texas, forcing the cancellation of the Veteran's Day Parade in Dallas is sticking around for the weekend. Dallas News says that while it's sunny, it's still necessary to bundle up. Saturday is set to remain chilly in the mid-50s with a slight wind.
