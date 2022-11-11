Read full article on original website
‘Pack the Patrol Car’ event is coming to town
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its “Pack the Patrol Car” event that’ll be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the sheriff’s office on Highway 77 in Lynn Haven. They are encouraging the public...
Bay County students receive unexpected gifts
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some high school students in Bay County are going home with a different kind of backpack. Gulfview United Methodist Church of Panama City Beach partnered up with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to put together “Blessing Backpacks” for students in need. “Anytime...
Last week to donate coats to local children in need
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the chilly weather we’re having lately, now is a perfect time to remind folks not every child in our area has a coat to keep them warm. But you can help!. The Panama City law firm of Manuel and Thompson is once again...
Bay County Skate Park upgrades amenities
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Skate Park is seeing even more improvements. Bay County Commissioners approved the contract to build bathroom facilities on the property. The park is located at the Publix Sports Complex in Panama City Beach. Commissioners had to come back and do it because...
Bay District Schools teachers will all be getting raises
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools teachers will soon be seeing bigger numbers on their paychecks. Local teachers have been fighting for more pay, rallying outside the Panama City Mall last week and the school board building Monday evening. After months and countless hours at the bargaining table,...
Folds of Honor hosts 4th annual charity golf tournament in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dozens were teeing off for a good cause this weekend. Folds of Honor hosted its 4th annual charity golf tournament at Bay Point Golf Club in Panama City Beach Saturday. The non-profit raises money to provide scholarships to family members of America’s fallen or...
Anchorage Children’s Home receives lofty check from veterans
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A handful of local veteran-run organizations are giving back to the community as the holiday season approaches. American Legion Post 402 and the VFW in Panama City Beach are just two of the many groups that came together to raise money for Anchorage Children’s Home in Bay County.
New Jackson Co. school looking to acquire athletic fields from Grand Ridge
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County school district is getting everything squared away as they prepare to welcome a new K-8 school in the community. The school board met with the city of Grand Ridge to discuss the updates Tuesday. Tuesday night’s meeting was all about seeing if the...
Thanksgiving Farmer’s Market
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Farmer’s Market invites you to a Thanksgiving market. Before the big holiday next Thursday, families can enjoy the market with some fun twists like a hay ride. The market opens at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning McKenzie Park.
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson brought along a few lively videos featuring everything from crowded concerts to busy restaurants. Hudson encourages viewers to give him a call with any questions or even more information on these enjoyable weekly clips. He...
First responder non-emergency lines down in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Bay County Fire, and EMS are all experiencing phone line problems due to a provider issue. As a result, non-emergency or administrative lines, are down. 911 lines are still working. If you have an emergency, please call 911 and help will...
Six men involved in New York homicide case arrested in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six men were located and arrested by Bay County Sheriff’s deputies and US Marshals Task Force in relation to a wanted fugitive homicide case from Brooklyn, New York. According to officials, the U.S. Marshal Service had reached out for help on November 9 in...
Annual Flutterby Arts Festival celebrates 30 years
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some Walton County locals got to see butterflies flutter by during a unique arts festival Sunday. The Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County is celebrating the monarch butterfly’s migration through the area with the 30th annual Flutterby Arts Festival. The colorful event is a...
Local student receives acceptance letter from The Culinary Institute of America
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County student is being rewarded for his talents in the kitchen. A. Crawford Mosley High School senior Xander Goodwin is proving that hard work pays off. He received an acceptance letter from The Culinary Institute of America, a prestigious cooking school in New York.
Jordan Pride is our Player of the Week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our Manuel and Thompson Player of the Week. With it being the playoffs the scheduled games are a little more limited, so these players have even more eyes on them as they show out for their team. This week our player is Blountstown WR Jordan Pride.
Painting and Sipping at Smashed Wine Bar
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calling all artists and those looking for a relaxing evening. Smashed Wine Bar is hosting a paint and sip event Tuesday night from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A local artist will be there to take painters step by step through the painting process. Tickets,...
Walton County School District makes list for Highest Academic Performance Districts in Florida
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County School District has gotten an A+ grade for the 2021-2022 school year from the Florida Department of Education. It is also one of the 14 districts in Florida to make the list of High Academic Performance. “We’re proud to be the number...
Two companies lose property tax breaks in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two companies the Bay County Economic Development Alliance recruited to the area are no longer eligible for a tax break. Bay County Commissioners voted to end property tax breaks for Air Temp of America, Inc. and Clark & Sons at Tuesday’s meeting. They said...
Arrest made in fatal July crash in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Mossy Head woman has been arrested for a crash that killed a six-year-old in July. Sherry Lynn Clark was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by the Florida Highway Patrol. On July 7, 2022, Clark drove a 2006 Pontiac that crashed head-on into a 2020...
