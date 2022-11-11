ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

WJHG-TV

‘Pack the Patrol Car’ event is coming to town

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its “Pack the Patrol Car” event that’ll be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the sheriff’s office on Highway 77 in Lynn Haven. They are encouraging the public...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County students receive unexpected gifts

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some high school students in Bay County are going home with a different kind of backpack. Gulfview United Methodist Church of Panama City Beach partnered up with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to put together “Blessing Backpacks” for students in need. “Anytime...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Last week to donate coats to local children in need

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the chilly weather we’re having lately, now is a perfect time to remind folks not every child in our area has a coat to keep them warm. But you can help!. The Panama City law firm of Manuel and Thompson is once again...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County Skate Park upgrades amenities

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Skate Park is seeing even more improvements. Bay County Commissioners approved the contract to build bathroom facilities on the property. The park is located at the Publix Sports Complex in Panama City Beach. Commissioners had to come back and do it because...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay District Schools teachers will all be getting raises

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools teachers will soon be seeing bigger numbers on their paychecks. Local teachers have been fighting for more pay, rallying outside the Panama City Mall last week and the school board building Monday evening. After months and countless hours at the bargaining table,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Anchorage Children’s Home receives lofty check from veterans

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A handful of local veteran-run organizations are giving back to the community as the holiday season approaches. American Legion Post 402 and the VFW in Panama City Beach are just two of the many groups that came together to raise money for Anchorage Children’s Home in Bay County.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Thanksgiving Farmer’s Market

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Farmer’s Market invites you to a Thanksgiving market. Before the big holiday next Thursday, families can enjoy the market with some fun twists like a hay ride. The market opens at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning McKenzie Park.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson brought along a few lively videos featuring everything from crowded concerts to busy restaurants. Hudson encourages viewers to give him a call with any questions or even more information on these enjoyable weekly clips. He...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

First responder non-emergency lines down in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Bay County Fire, and EMS are all experiencing phone line problems due to a provider issue. As a result, non-emergency or administrative lines, are down. 911 lines are still working. If you have an emergency, please call 911 and help will...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Annual Flutterby Arts Festival celebrates 30 years

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some Walton County locals got to see butterflies flutter by during a unique arts festival Sunday. The Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County is celebrating the monarch butterfly’s migration through the area with the 30th annual Flutterby Arts Festival. The colorful event is a...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Jordan Pride is our Player of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our Manuel and Thompson Player of the Week. With it being the playoffs the scheduled games are a little more limited, so these players have even more eyes on them as they show out for their team. This week our player is Blountstown WR Jordan Pride.
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
WJHG-TV

Painting and Sipping at Smashed Wine Bar

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calling all artists and those looking for a relaxing evening. Smashed Wine Bar is hosting a paint and sip event Tuesday night from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A local artist will be there to take painters step by step through the painting process. Tickets,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Two companies lose property tax breaks in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two companies the Bay County Economic Development Alliance recruited to the area are no longer eligible for a tax break. Bay County Commissioners voted to end property tax breaks for Air Temp of America, Inc. and Clark & Sons at Tuesday’s meeting. They said...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Arrest made in fatal July crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Mossy Head woman has been arrested for a crash that killed a six-year-old in July. Sherry Lynn Clark was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by the Florida Highway Patrol. On July 7, 2022, Clark drove a 2006 Pontiac that crashed head-on into a 2020...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

