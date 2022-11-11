ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UR Medicine and Wilmot Cancer Institute providing lung cancer screenings for awareness month

By Gio Battaglia, Mackenzie Mislan
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — UR Medicine Imaging and Wilmot Cancer Institute are providing lung cancer screenings all year round but emphasize the importance of them during November which is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

These screening programs, according to University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC), include a non-invasive and low-dose CT scan to detect diseases in former and longtime smokers who may be at high risk for lung cancer before they experience symptoms.

URMC says these groups of people are the ones who may have cancerous tumors that are smaller, localized, and more likely to be treated successfully. They also say that lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.

“Lung cancer is a type of cancer that simply presents its symptoms late within the disease. It’s often spread into late-stage disease before it can be detected,” Ben Wandtke of UR Medicine Imaging said. “Now we’re able to obtain images on patients who are asymptomatic and are able to identify more early-stage cancers which are much more treatable.”

UR Medicine says lung cancer causes more deaths than colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined. They also add that 80 percent of lung cancer deaths are from smoking, not including those who develop lung cancer from secondhand smoke.

The URMC says the results from the CT scans show that smoking rates are declining, and early detection is improving survival rates. They also say they have detected nearly 50 lung cancers of 5-thousand patients screened in the past year.

News 8 WROC

