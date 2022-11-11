Read full article on original website
Will it snow on Thanksgiving in Denver?
DENVER (KDVR) — What are the chances of snow on Thanksgiving in Denver?. Looking at weather records dating from 1872 to 2021, the overall chance for measurable Thanksgiving snow in Denver is 18%. That’s about one out of every five years. The most recent measurable snow occurred in...
Colorado Weather: Denver has already seen more snow than all of last fall
DENVER (KDVR) — With 1.9 inches of fresh snowfall in Denver on Tuesday morning, the city has already seen more snow than it saw in October through December of last year combined. So far this season Denver has recorded 6.4 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.
Third-party vote split District 8, other races in Colorado
DENVER (KDVR) — Third-party candidates didn’t win anything in Colorado, but they may have kept others from winning. Colorado has one of the nation’s highest shares of registered Libertarian Party voters, as of a 2021 compilation of voter data by Ballotpedia. This isn’t a high percentage. Currently, 1.08% of active registered voters in Colorado are Libertarians.
These Companies Are Baking Some of Denver’s Best Cookies
Denver has become a city full of bakeries. Last year, we heralded a “hot baked goods summer,” but the wave of new places to find artisan bread, delicate pastries and crisp-chewy bagels has not slowed. While many talented bakers are focused on churning out showstopping flaky creations, like Poulette Bakeshop‘s citrus custard-filled laminated brioche buns or Rebel Bread’s tiramisu croissant knots, it can feel as though more traditional favorites — like cookies — are getting overlooked in the hubbub.
Måneskin, CocoRosie and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week
Måneskin is beggin’ you to catch it this Monday, November 14, at the Fillmore. CocoRosie wants you to join the “Rainbowarrior” fight this Wednesday, November 16, and Thursday, November 17, at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox. Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this...
