Louisville, KY



WHAS11

Louisville police investigate a shooting in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering at a Louisville hospital after being shot in the Jacobs neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Around 1 a.m. on Nov. 16, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Nichols View Court, according to an LMPD press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim of Old Louisville crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville late Thursday has been released. Jalen Davis-Rhodes, 23, of Louisville, died from blunt force injuries according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. November 10 at W. Hill...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Madison Police Operation Predator Net Naps Another Predator

This has been an ongoing investigation for nearly two years. November 12, 2022, Madison Police arrested Jeremy W. Robb 39, Louisville, Kentucky, for child solicitation Level 4 felony, attempted sexual misconduct with a minor level 4 felony and possession of paraphanailia class C misdemanor. Jeremy Robb was taken into custody...
MADISON, IN
WLKY.com

23-year-old man charged with murder after fatal Old Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is being charged with murder after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash that left one dead and seriously injured another. Louisville Metro Police Department arrested 23-year-old Alvaro Manriquez Friday on charges of murder, first-degree assault, receiving stolen property, no operators-moped license, criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WXII 12

2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Kentucky crash; suspect arrested

A woman is in jail following a Kentucky crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Radcliff woman charged with murder after Hardin County crash kills 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two children are dead and a woman is facing murder charges after a crash in Hardin County Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, the crash took place sometime around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Dixie Highway in West Point, Kentucky. Police say 42-year-old Angela Chapman, of Radcliff,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested in connection with a Buechel shooting that killed a man in September, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Joe Lewis III, 26, of Louisville was arrested on Monday and charged with murder. The shooting in question happened in the 2000...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Whitley County man charged in deadly Old Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Kentucky man is charged with murder after police said he crashed a stolen truck into several vehicles in Old Louisville. Officers arrested 23-year-old Alvaro Manriqez from Whitley County on Friday after the crash on West Hill Street at Second Street. According to arrest records,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Man Faces Charges Of Abusing An Infant

A Washington County man is facing several charges after police accused him of physically abusing an infant. On Sunday, Kentucky State Police were called after a one-month-old baby arrived at Spring View Hospital emergency room in Lebanon with signs of possible physical abuse. The infant had serious injuries and was...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Teen in hospital after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Sunday morning, just before 10:00 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) was notified on a report of a shooting victim who was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by 'private means.'. Officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Tip leads to gun found at Academy at Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second time in two days, a gun has been found at another Jefferson County school. JCPS officials said the gun was found at the Academy at Shawnee. In a letter sent to parents, Principal Kym Rice said school personnel were notified that a student possibly had a gun in the building.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 1 woman dead, 2 hurt in collision near Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman is dead and two more people are injured after a driver lost control, drove into incoming traffic, and collided with a vehicle. Around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a serious injury collision at New Cut Road and Kenwood Drive, just outside of Iroquois Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTHR

Police arrest Seymour man after baby tests positive for meth

SEYMOUR, Ind — Police arrested a Seymour man Sunday night after a baby tested positive for methamphetamine at a local hospital. Monday afternoon, police say that the child is in stable condition. The 10-month-old infant was first taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour on Saturday afternoon after displaying symptoms of sickness and "extreme excitement," according to Investigation Lt. C.J. Foster with the Seymour Police Department.
SEYMOUR, IN
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
