Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Louisville woman accused of beating boyfriend to death sentenced to prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman accused of beating her boyfriend to death will spend at least 40 years in prison. Last week, a Jefferson County jury found Brenda Porter guilty of murdering David Burch in January 2018. Police were called to a home on Wellbrooke Drive in Louisville...
wdrb.com
City settles lawsuit filed by Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, for $2 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kenneth Walker, the man who was with Breonna Taylor when Louisville police shot and killed her in her home, has settled a lawsuit against the city and several police officers for $2 million, according to sources with knowledge of the agreement. Both sides were in...
WLKY.com
23-year-old killed in Old Louisville crash identified; suspect heads to court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who died in a fatal crash in Old Louisville last week has been identified by the coroner's office. Jalen Davis-Rhodes, 23, died from blunt force injuries he suffered when a man ran a red light and crashed into several cars. That happened on Nov....
Louisville police investigate a shooting in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering at a Louisville hospital after being shot in the Jacobs neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Around 1 a.m. on Nov. 16, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Nichols View Court, according to an LMPD press release.
Wave 3
Victim of Old Louisville crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville late Thursday has been released. Jalen Davis-Rhodes, 23, of Louisville, died from blunt force injuries according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. November 10 at W. Hill...
LMPD: Man arrested, charged in September homicide on Buechel Bank Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested in connection with a September homicide on Buechel Bank Road. Richard Lewis III, 26, has been charged with murder. According to Louisville Metro Police, the victim was found shot in the early morning hours of Sept. 25 in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road.
953wiki.com
Madison Police Operation Predator Net Naps Another Predator
This has been an ongoing investigation for nearly two years. November 12, 2022, Madison Police arrested Jeremy W. Robb 39, Louisville, Kentucky, for child solicitation Level 4 felony, attempted sexual misconduct with a minor level 4 felony and possession of paraphanailia class C misdemanor. Jeremy Robb was taken into custody...
WLKY.com
23-year-old man charged with murder after fatal Old Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is being charged with murder after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash that left one dead and seriously injured another. Louisville Metro Police Department arrested 23-year-old Alvaro Manriquez Friday on charges of murder, first-degree assault, receiving stolen property, no operators-moped license, criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.
WXII 12
2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Kentucky crash; suspect arrested
A woman is in jail following a Kentucky crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
wdrb.com
Radcliff woman charged with murder after Hardin County crash kills 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two children are dead and a woman is facing murder charges after a crash in Hardin County Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, the crash took place sometime around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Dixie Highway in West Point, Kentucky. Police say 42-year-old Angela Chapman, of Radcliff,...
WLKY.com
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Buechel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested in connection with a Buechel shooting that killed a man in September, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Joe Lewis III, 26, of Louisville was arrested on Monday and charged with murder. The shooting in question happened in the 2000...
Whitley County man charged in deadly Old Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Kentucky man is charged with murder after police said he crashed a stolen truck into several vehicles in Old Louisville. Officers arrested 23-year-old Alvaro Manriqez from Whitley County on Friday after the crash on West Hill Street at Second Street. According to arrest records,...
wvih.com
Man Faces Charges Of Abusing An Infant
A Washington County man is facing several charges after police accused him of physically abusing an infant. On Sunday, Kentucky State Police were called after a one-month-old baby arrived at Spring View Hospital emergency room in Lebanon with signs of possible physical abuse. The infant had serious injuries and was...
16-year-old girl in Louisville hospital suffering from gunshot wound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl is recovering from a gunshot wound at a Louisville hospital Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police officers reportedly responded to Norton Children's Hospital because a teen girl arrived with a gunshot wound. The girl was transported to the hospital by private means, according to...
WLKY.com
Woman found living with man's decomposing body in Bullitt County hotel, police say
BROOKS, Ky. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a dead body found in a Bullitt County hotel, according to the Hillview Police Department. Nicole McFall, 45, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of abusing a corpse, failure to report a dead body and tampering with physical evidence.
LMPD: Teen in hospital after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Sunday morning, just before 10:00 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) was notified on a report of a shooting victim who was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by 'private means.'. Officers...
Tip leads to gun found at Academy at Shawnee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second time in two days, a gun has been found at another Jefferson County school. JCPS officials said the gun was found at the Academy at Shawnee. In a letter sent to parents, Principal Kym Rice said school personnel were notified that a student possibly had a gun in the building.
LMPD: 1 woman dead, 2 hurt in collision near Iroquois Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman is dead and two more people are injured after a driver lost control, drove into incoming traffic, and collided with a vehicle. Around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a serious injury collision at New Cut Road and Kenwood Drive, just outside of Iroquois Park.
Men accused in death of Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy expected in court Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The two men charged in connection to the murder of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy are expected in court on Monday. Marquis Mitchell and Jesse Johnson are accused of killing Deputy Brandon Shirley in August 2021. Shirley was shot in an ambush while working an...
WTHR
Police arrest Seymour man after baby tests positive for meth
SEYMOUR, Ind — Police arrested a Seymour man Sunday night after a baby tested positive for methamphetamine at a local hospital. Monday afternoon, police say that the child is in stable condition. The 10-month-old infant was first taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour on Saturday afternoon after displaying symptoms of sickness and "extreme excitement," according to Investigation Lt. C.J. Foster with the Seymour Police Department.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 9