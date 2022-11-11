Read full article on original website
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey ShoreOssiana TepfenhartSea Bright, NJ
The Cost of Randall's Island Migrant Tents: The Taxpayers Have To PayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
7 New Tenants Lease at Parsippany Office CampusMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Man Died In Chelsea And Two Others Were Injured In a Shooting AttackAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Trevor Noah on Oprah endorsing Dr Oz’s rival: ‘You have to kill the monster you create’
On the eve of the midterm elections, Trevor Noah checked in on the tight Senate race in Pennsylvania, where celebrity doctor-turned-Trump acolyte Mehmet Oz squared off against the lieutenant governor, John Fetterman. Over the weekend, the woman responsible for Oz’s television career, Oprah, endorsed his rival. “That’s always how...
TMZ.com
Ryan Seacrest Sells Beverly Hills Estate For $51 Million
Ryan Seacrest is bidding his final farewell to Los Angeles, because he just unloaded his last big property there ... selling the mansion he once acquired from Ellen DeGeneres. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ryan just closed on the sale of his sprawling Bev Hills estate for $51 million.
See Carol Burnett’s longtime, 13th-floor Los Angeles condo for sale for $4.2 million
Legendary actress and comedian Carol Burnett is selling her dazzling longtime Los Angeles pied-à-terre in the Wilshire Westwood building for $4.2 million. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,800-square-foot home was completely remodeled in 2011, but the condo’s brilliant views of the Santa Monica Mountains from every room remain. “This is...
‘SNL’ star Chris Redd sucker-punched amid Kenan Thompson love drama
Former “Saturday Night Live” star Chris Redd was rushed to a hospital Wednesday night in NYC after being sucker-punched outside the Comedy Cellar. Sources say that Redd appeared to have been targeted by two men who seemed to be waiting for him. Sources say the comic arrived at the famed MacDougal Street club to perform a 15-minute set. He was hanging outside around 9:30 p.m. when one of the men approached him and slugged him “out of nowhere,” according to a source, before running off. “There was blood everywhere,” we’re told. Insiders said the men had been outside the club for about an hour...
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Actors, journalists tweet 'FreeKathy' as Kathy Griffin appears to tweet from dead mother's account after ban
Journalists and more reacted to comedian Kathy Griffin's decision to tweet from her deceased mother's Twitter account after she had been banned from the platform.
HipHopDX.com
Black Star Announce Surprise NYC Concert After ‘SNL’ Appearance
New York, NY - Black Star have announced a surprise concert this weekend to extend their New York City showcase. After serving as this weekend’s Saturday Night Live musical guests alongside the episode’s host and legendary comedian Dave Chappelle, Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) will be taking their talents to Manhattan’s Sony Hall.
A Peek into the Homes of Your Favorite Daytime TV Hosts: Tour Dylan Dreyer’s House and More
Switching on a talk show in the morning has become a huge part of millions of people’s daily routines. Dylan Dreyer, Lara Spencer and more daytime TV hosts have stolen the hearts of viewers with their dynamite personalities. After tackling hot topics on TV for the first few hours of the day, many anchors enjoy spending time in their stunning homes.
Former 'SNL' Star Chris Redd Speaks Out After Bloody Attack Near Comedy Club
The comedian called it a "surprise party of one fist."
NYC comedian Gabe Mollica realized he had no friends, so he wrote a show about it
In "Solo," comedian and storyteller Gabe Mollica pokes gentle fun at his own friendlessness. "Solo," a new off-Broadway show running now at the SoHo Playhouse, examines friendship between bros and why it’s so hard to make friends as an adult. [ more › ]
Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend, Plans to Go to Orbit Next Year
Lauren Sánchez, the girlfriend of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, announced on Monday that she plans to go to orbit sometime in 2023 alongside “a great group of females.” Bezos, who made the trip with his rocket business Blue Origin in 2021, will remain planted on earth.The couple sat down with CNN for a friendly interview at their home in Washington, DC, in which they touched—often vaguely—on topics ranging from philanthropy to Bezos’ reported interest in buying the Washington Commanders football team.Bezos declared that he plans to give away most of his wealth, though he offered few details. He said he...
How Netflix sells the dream of royalty to 'Bridgerton' fans
Netflix has thrown more than 800 balls inspired by its popular 'Bridgerton' show. For fans, it's their chance to reimagine themselves as characters on the show.
NECN
Gallagher, Watermelon-Smashing Comic, Dies at 76
Gallagher, one of the most popular comics in the 1980s known for his fruit-smashing act and prop humor, has died at the age of 76 in Palm Springs, his longtime manager said Friday. Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., who simply went by stage name Gallagher, rose to popularity after appearing on...
