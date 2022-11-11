21 Hilarious Tweets That Show 'Twilight' Jokes Will Never Die

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2" premiered in 2012, and we're still making jokes about the franchise. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of “ The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 ,” the final film adaptation of the popular “Twilight” book series. But despite a decade passing, we are still feeling the cultural impact of these movies.

On Twitter, people continue sharing their funniest takes on the human-vampire teen love story, from the iconic line “Bella, where the hell have you been, loca?” to poking fun at the plot itself.

Whether you loved or hated the “Twilight” films, you cannot deny that the jokes about Bella, Jacob and Edward are eternally hilarious. If you’re in need of a laugh, read through these funny tweets that recap the highs and lows of the series.

From the surreal plot ...

To the iconic lines ...



To the horrifying animatronic doll and CGI baby that were created to be Renesmee ...





To the fact that “Twilight” is still iconic all these years later.

