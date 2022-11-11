ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Fox News

Eric Swalwell's 'stupid' education tweet may cost Democrats in 2024

The fault lines for the 2024 elections are already taking shape with the two parties in diametrically opposed positions and there is no greater divide than over parental rights. That stark difference was no more evident than in a tweet from Rep. Eric Swalwell who mocked the notion of parents making major decisions in the education of their children.
