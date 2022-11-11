Read full article on original website
On this day in history, Nov. 16, 1907, Oklahoma joins Union as 46th state
Oklahoma joined the Union as the 46th state on Nov. 16, 1907, just 18 years after the feverish Land Run of 1889 brought in tens of thousands of settlers overnight.
Snow, ice forecast across Northeast before a coastal low winds down
A coastal low is bringing rain, snow and ice to the Northeast. This comes as a major lake-effect snow event, bringing feet, is expected to unfold through Friday.
California Thai restaurant manager attacked by man over denial of free food
A man attacked a California Thai restaurant manager after the establishment told him he could not have his food for free.
Ana Navarro takes time to 'dance on Kari Lake's grave' after Arizona race called for opponent
CNN political commentator Ana Navarro delighted in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's projected loss on Tuesday's episode of "The View." "Can I just dance on Kari Lake’s grave for a minute?" Navarro asked her co-hosts while discussing the race being called for Lake's opponent, current Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
‘Serious bus accident’ in Kentucky leaves 18 students, driver injured
A bus crash in eastern Kentucky that Gov. Andy Beshear described as “serious” has injured 18 students and their driver, the Magoffin County School District says.
Fetterman's wife hammered for photo of her posing by Senator-Elect’s office with husband partly cropped out
Conservatives on Twitter mocked Giselle Fetterman for a photo of her and her husband outside of Fetterman's "Senator-elect" office with Mr. Fetterman partially cropped out.
Michigan truck hauling 80,000 pounds of corn hits SUV, kills driver, police say
One person died after a semi-truck hauling 80,000 pounds of corn struck the vehicle, Michigan State Police said.
Arizona rancher won't leave despite MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers invading his property: 'I'm tough'
Arizona rancher Jim Chilton joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the border crisis has directly impacted his ranch and his family, including when MS-13 showed up at his door.
Buster Murdaugh living in South Carolina ahead of a father's murder trial: exclusive pics
Buster Murdaugh is holed up at his girlfriend's apartment in Hilton Head as the South Carolina murder trial of his jailed and disbarred father, Alex Murdaugh, draws near.
Arizona gov election: Katie Hobbs defeats GOP challenger Kari Lake, race may now go to recount under state law
Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has defeated Kari Lake in Arizona's gubernatorial race, the Fox News Decision Desk can project.
Maryland county votes to restrict gun possession in most public places
The Montgomery County Council voted in favor of a bill on Tuesday that will restrict gun possession within 100 yards of a place of public assembly.
Michigan man charged with providing support to ISIS, possessing a destructive device
Aws Mohammed Naser, a 34-year-old Michigan man, was charged with providing material support to ISIS and being a felon in possession of a destructive device.
New York's concealed carry gun law partially reinstated by federal appeals court
A federal appeals court has stayed a ruling and will temporarily reinstate parts of New York's concealed carry law
Ohio man pleads guilty to federal gun and drug crimes following shootout
An Ohio man pleaded guilty this week to federal gun and drug crimes after he admitted on a jail line to using a gun during a shootout to retrieve drugs for an inmate.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott invokes constitutional 'invasion clause' amid immigration crisis
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday via social media that he would be activating clauses in bot the US Constitution and Texas Constitution to intensify a crackdown on illegal immigration.
Virginia man released from custody after allegedly shooting and killing neighbor's dog
The Virginia man accused of killing his neighbor's dog after a verbal altercation has been released from jail. He was released on bond Monday at an arraignment hearing.
Eric Swalwell's 'stupid' education tweet may cost Democrats in 2024
The fault lines for the 2024 elections are already taking shape with the two parties in diametrically opposed positions and there is no greater divide than over parental rights. That stark difference was no more evident than in a tweet from Rep. Eric Swalwell who mocked the notion of parents making major decisions in the education of their children.
Minutes before Trump announcement, DeSantis receives standing ovation at Republican confab
ORLANDO – Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida received a hero’s welcome on Tuesday night, as he addressed an audience of leading Republicans minutes before former President Donald Trump announced he was launching a 2024 White House bid. DeSantis, who last week won a landside re-election victory for a...
Texas ‘10 Most Wanted Fugitive’ captured in Mexico after bonding out, fleeing US
Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico, over a year after he bonded out of jail child sex charges and fled, authorities in Texas said.
Pennsylvania Republicans advance impeachment effort against Philadelphia DA over city's crime woes
Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania are trying to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner over the city's crime wave.
