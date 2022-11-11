Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man died in a two-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County on Monday night. The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. James Slaughterbeck, 64, of Delphi, was driving...
WLKY.com
Delphi murders suspect may have approached police early in investigation
DELPHI, Ind. — The man arrested and charged with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana girls may have gone to the police himself years earlier. Sources say this happened five years ago, and police dismissed Richard Allen, saying his claims weren't credible. Sources tell Indianapolis media that Allen went...
WISH-TV
2 teens still in hospital after school bus crash with accused drunk driver
UPDATE: Victor Santos was charged Monday with four counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle, a felony, and 22 counts of felony criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, the Warsaw Police Department said in a statement. Santos faces 26 counts in all, matching the 26 people injured in the crash, police say.
WISH-TV
SUV driver dies in crash with car near Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A person died in a collision of a car and an SUV Monday afternoon, according to the Tippecanoe County Sherriff’s Office. The person who died at the crash scene was driving the SUV. At 5:26 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received...
WISH-TV
Oxford, Indiana, woman dies in crash of SUV, tow truck in Carroll County
WHEELING, Ind. (WISH) — An Oxford, Indiana, woman died in the crash of her SUV and a tow truck on Monday morning, the Indiana State Police say. Ashlena King, 29, died at the crash scene in eastern Carroll County. Police were called just before 10 a.m. Monday to the...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash near Lafayette
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating a crash that killed one person Monday afternoon. The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, which is between Interstate 65 and Sagamore Parkway. A preliminary investigation by the sheriff's department indicated the driver...
WLFI.com
Student arrested after alleged threat
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — A student is in custody after police investigated a threat toward Twin Lakes High School. A Twin Lakes staff member and student reported the threat on Friday to Monticello Police Department. Police later arrested a 17-year-old on suspicions of dangerous possession of a firearm. Investigators...
WISH-TV
Source: Investigators have known for years that the Delphi suspect was on the Monon High Bridge the day Abby and Libby were killed
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man arrested in the 2017 double murder of Abigail Williams and Liberty German near Delphi, told a state conservation officer he was in the area on the day of the killings, but his report may have been considered unfounded, a police source tells I-Team 8.
WLFI.com
Delphi man killed in crash on Schuyler Avenue
A Delphi man was killed in a two-car accident on Schuyler Avenue in Lafayette. A Delphi man was killed in a two-car accident on Schuyler Avenue in Lafayette.
1 dead in Carroll County crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Indiana — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in rural Carroll County. Indiana State Police said the collision happened around 10 a.m. on County Road 100 North at County Road 500 East, about six miles east of Flora. Police said a preliminary investigation...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police investigate a two-vehicle fatal crash in Carroll County
CARROLL CO. – On Monday, November 14, 2022, just before 10:00 a.m., the Flora Police Department, the Burlington Police Department, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of County Road 100 North and County Road 500 East. Officers on the...
Suspect in Purdue University student's killing plans to use insanity defense
The suspect accused of fatally stabbing his roommate last month in their Purdue University dorm plans to use an insanity defense in court, records show.
WISH-TV
Suspect in Purdue University dorm room stabbing wants to use insanity defense
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The suspect in last month’s Purdue University dorm room stabbing wants to use the insanity defense in court, according to court docs obtained by News 8 on Monday. A judge on Monday formally approved the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office’s request ordering Ji Min Sha,...
Lafayette man charged in OWI crash that sent passenger to hospital
A 29-year-old Lafayette man allegedly crashed into a tree Saturday night and then ran away from the scene, leaving behind a seriously injured man in the front passenger seat. Ivan Evaristo Hernandez Africano, of the 2100 block of Monon Avenue, was charged Thursday with five felonies and a misdemeanor, including four charges related to causing serious bodily injury while operating while intoxicated.
WISH-TV
West Lafayette man gets Indiana’s 1st lifetime hunting suspension, fined over $8,000
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes...
WISH-TV
Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
Judge appointed to Delphi case sticking with Nov. 22 date for hearing; Allen gets attorneys
DELPHI, Ind. – Court proceedings related to the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German will remain in Carroll County. Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull has already started her work on the case. She was appointed to handle the proceedings after Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener recused himself. Diener cited concerns about […]
Wave 3
ISP Superintendent touts detectives’ work to solve Delphi murders, Washington County suitcase
INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police has made groundbreaking discoveries in two high-profile murder cases. On October 31, ISP Superintendent Doug Carter had announced detectives had arrested Richard Allen and charged him with the 2017 murders of murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German in Delphi. The...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WIBC.com
Man Is First To Get Lifetime Hunting Ban In Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes over $8,000.
Comments / 0