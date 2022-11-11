ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

Dallas County Officials say Six Dead in Air Show Crash

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Transportation and Safety Board is investigating a deadly crash between two planes during a Veterans Day weekend air show in Dallas. The accident happened around 1:30 Saturday afternoon during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas World War II Airshow, and the planes involved were a B-17 and a P-63 Kingcobra vintage aircraft.
MISSING: 13-Year Old Boy Last Seen in Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX (WBAAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth police are asking for help in locating a teenage boy last seen on Wednesday, November 9. 13-year old Israel Ethan Hernandez was seen on Santa Monica Drive near Longvue Avenue at 11 p.m. Wednesday. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and...
Pilots Union Loses Members in Dallas Air Show Tragedy

(WBAP/KLIF) — American Airlines pilots are among those grieving, as two of their own were killed in Saturday’s Wings of Dallas Air Show crash. Keller residents Terry Barker and Len Root spent more than 30 years with American Airlines as pilots before their lives were tragically taken during a mid-air collision.
Victims Identified in Deadly Air Show Crash

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Commemorative Air Force has confirmed the names of the B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra flight crews involved in the tragic accident at Wings Over Dallas. “We are heartbroken to announce that the following members of the Commemorative Air Force went west on Saturday, November...
NTSB Investigating Dallas Air Show Accident

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a weekend accident at a Dallas air show. According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, DFR units reported an Alert 3 – Aircraft Emergency after a mid-air collision involving two planes at Dallas Executive Airport, around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The...
