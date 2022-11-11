Read full article on original website
[LISTEN]: Newly-passed low-level pot possession ordinance in Denton will not be fully enforced
The City of Denton & the Denton Police Dept. issued a statement saying that some provisions “will not be enforced until Congress and the Texas legislature amend cannabis laws.” We get reaction from the grassroots group that launched the initiative. Listen below…. Denton (WBAP/KLIF) – Denton voters have...
Dallas County Officials say Six Dead in Air Show Crash
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Transportation and Safety Board is investigating a deadly crash between two planes during a Veterans Day weekend air show in Dallas. The accident happened around 1:30 Saturday afternoon during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas World War II Airshow, and the planes involved were a B-17 and a P-63 Kingcobra vintage aircraft.
MISSING: 13-Year Old Boy Last Seen in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX (WBAAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth police are asking for help in locating a teenage boy last seen on Wednesday, November 9. 13-year old Israel Ethan Hernandez was seen on Santa Monica Drive near Longvue Avenue at 11 p.m. Wednesday. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and...
Pilots Union Loses Members in Dallas Air Show Tragedy
(WBAP/KLIF) — American Airlines pilots are among those grieving, as two of their own were killed in Saturday’s Wings of Dallas Air Show crash. Keller residents Terry Barker and Len Root spent more than 30 years with American Airlines as pilots before their lives were tragically taken during a mid-air collision.
North Texas Firefighters Rescue Two Workers Trapped Under Euless School Building
EULESS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Talk about a close call. Firefighters and rescue teams from across the Metroplex helped save two Roto-Rooter workers who were trapped underneath the Tops International School at 12500 South Pipeline Road Monday night. According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, the men were making...
Victims Identified in Deadly Air Show Crash
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Commemorative Air Force has confirmed the names of the B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra flight crews involved in the tragic accident at Wings Over Dallas. “We are heartbroken to announce that the following members of the Commemorative Air Force went west on Saturday, November...
NTSB Investigating Dallas Air Show Accident
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a weekend accident at a Dallas air show. According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, DFR units reported an Alert 3 – Aircraft Emergency after a mid-air collision involving two planes at Dallas Executive Airport, around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The...
Frisco ISD Board to Discuss Student Bathroom, Library Books and Rezoning Policies
FRISCO (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Frisco ISD board will discuss several hot button issues at its meeting tonight. They’re considering requiring students to use bathrooms aligned with their gender assigned at birth, how the library should handle which books are allowed and the rezoning of some campuses next year.
